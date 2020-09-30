Moody's affirms nine classes of BACM 2016-UBS10

Approximately $674.3 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on nine classes in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-UBS10, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-UBS10.

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed A1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 3.3% to $847.4 million from $876.3 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 52 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 52% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 2.9% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 26, compared to 28 at Moody's last review.

As of the September 17, 2020 remittance report, loans representing 87.4% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, and 12.6% were 60 -- 89 days delinquent.

Seven loans, constituting 9.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool since securitization. Five loans, constituting 15.0% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Three of the specially serviced loans, representing 13.3% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest loan in special servicing is the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa Loan ($59.7 million -- 7.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $199 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 517-key, full-service hotel property in Huntington Beach, California. For the trailing twelve month (TTM) period ending June 2020, the properties occupancy and ADR was 64% and $299, respectively, compared to 76% and $291, respectively, for TTM December 2018 period. The loan was structured with a four-year interest-only period and began amortizing in 2020. The loan transferred to special servicing on July 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and is last paid through its June 2020 payment date. The property had strong performance prior to the pandemic with the 2019 net operating income (NOI) up nearly 10% from 2016. The special servicer indicated they are in the process of documenting a forbearance which will include a three month P&I deferment and a nine month IO period. Due to the performance of the property prior to 2020, the loan was included in the conduit statistics below with a Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR of 118% and 0.95X, respectively.

The second largest loan in special servicing is the Valencia at Doral Loan ($33.0 million -- 3.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 117-unit multifamily located in Doral, Florida. The loan transferred to special serving in May 2020 in relation to the coronavirus outbreak and is last paid through its June 2020 payment date. The property had stable performance prior to 2020 with an occupancy of 92% and actual NOI DSCR of 1.52X as of year-end 2019. However, the borrower has indicated occupancy concerns due to economic effects of COVID-19. The special servicer is currently discussing potential resolution options with the borrower.

The third largest loan in special servicing is the Le Meridien Cambridge MIT Loan ($20.2 million -- 2.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $69.3 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by an eight-story, 210-room, full-service hotel located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, approximately two miles from Boston. The property is part of a mixed-use condominium structure and is located within a mixed-use development, University Park at MIT, adjacent to the MIT campus. The loan was transferred to special servicing in April 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and the special servicer commentary indicated that nine month forbearance and a 12 month loan extension was approved and closed on August 31, 2020. The payments are current as of September 2020 and the loan has amortized 4.0% since securitization. The loan has an original maturity date in December 2020 and due to the performing status is included in the conduit statistic below.

The remaining two specially serviced loans are secured by a retail property in Taylor Mill, Kentucky (0.9% of the pool) and a limited-service hotel in Cross Lanes, West Virginia (0.8% of the pool). Both loans are delinquent and were experiencing declining NOI through year-end 2019.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 83% of the pool and partial year 2020 operating results for 62% of the pool. Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 116%, compared to 117% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and troubled and specially serviced loans (other than Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach and Le Meridien Cambridge MIT, which are included in the conduit statistics). Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 21% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.2%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.46X and 0.98X, respectively, compared to 1.43X and 0.95X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three performing conduit loans represent 19.5% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the In-Rel 8 Portfolio Loan ($56.1 million -- 6.6% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of an $86.4 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a portfolio of five office properties and three retail centers located across five US states (Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia). The portfolio was 80% leased as of December 2019, compared to 79% in September 2018. Although the portfolios performance was stable the last two years, performance has declined from securitization. The 2019 NOI was 10% lower than in 2016, however, the 2019 NOI DSCR remained above 1.45X. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 143% and 1.10X, respectively, compared to 140% and 0.84X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Belk Headquarters Loan ($56.0 million -- 6.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 474,000 square foot office property in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property is 100% leased to Belk, the department store retailer, which uses the property as its corporate headquarters. The triple-net lease has an expiration date in March 2031, with five, 5-year lease extension options. Due to the single tenant concentration, Moody's value incorporated a lit/dark analysis. The loan has amortized by 3.4% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 146% and 0.81X, respectively, compared to 149% and 0.80X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the IPCC Self Storage Portfolio Loan ($53.5 million -- 6.3% of the pool), which is secured by 17 self-storage properties located in Kansas, Georgia and Texas. Property improvements were mostly constructed in the mid-2000s with one property built in 1986 and one built in 1997. Together, the portfolio contains a total of 7,597 units (1,043,355 SF) and reported a weighted average occupancy rate of approximately 89% in June 2020, compared to 91% in December 2019 and 90% in December 2018. The property's performance has been stable over the past three years and the property's 2019 NOI was above levels at securitization. The loan remains in its initial interest only period and will begin to amortize in May 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 112% and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 115% and 0.94X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dariusz Surmacz

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

