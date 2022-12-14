Moody's affirms nine classes of CGCMT 2013-GC17

Approximately $473.7 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on nine classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-GC17 ("CGCMT 2013-GC17"), Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-GC17 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class PEZ, was affirmed due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.7% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 14, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 34% to $571.3 million from $867.0 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 54 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 52% of the pool. One loan, constituting 2.8% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Sixteen loans, constituting 17.3% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15, compared to 19 at Moody's last review.

Eight loans, constituting 7.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a realized loss of $5.3 million (36% loss severity). Two loans, constituting 4.2% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Park Place Shopping Center Loan ($15.4 million – 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 150,766 square feet (SF) grocery anchored retail center located in Vallejo, California. The property is currently real estate owned (REO). As of June 2022, the property was 33 % leased. Most of the center (big box and multi-tenant buildings) will likely be razed by the next owner and rebuilt as garden style apartments. The rezone to a multifamily property has been completed but the property is currently not listed on the market.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn Columbia Loan ($8.4 million – 1.5% of the pool), which is secured by a six-story, 310-room full-service hotel. The hotel collateral is flagged as a Holiday Inn with a current Franchise Agreement expiring on February 1, 2025. Currently, the property is undergoing $635,000 of roof repairs and is marketed and listed for sale.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 2% of the pool, which are secured by retail properties. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $15.8 million (a 44% expected loss on average) from these troubled and specially serviced loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 98% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 93% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 91%, compared to 96% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 12.5% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.47X and 1.14X, respectively, compared to 1.44X and 1.07X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 22 East 60th Street Loan ($16.0 million -- 2.8% of the pool), which is secured by an eight-story, 58,000SF, Class B office property on Manhattan's East Side. The property was constructed in 1925 and was renovated extensively by the current loan sponsor in 2005. The loan sponsor is the French Institute - Alliance Francaise (FIAF), the French cultural and educational institution. FIAF owns the property and occupies all the property except for approximately 3,200 SF of ground floor retail, which is currently leased to a French restaurant. The property is located less than two blocks from Central Park. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa2 (sca. pd) and 1.75X, the same as at Moody's last review.

The top three conduit loans represent 32.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Miracle Mile Shops Loan ($70.5 million – 12.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $546 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 450,000 SF regional mall located on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The collateral property is located at the base of the Planet Hollywood Hotel and draws from non-traditional anchors, three performing arts theaters and the Las Vegas Strip itself. The collateral was 93% leased as of June 2022, compared to 98% leased as of December 2019. Property performance declined in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but has rebounded significantly and the June 2022 NOI was above NOI levels at securitization. The loan has amortized 6% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 90% and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 93% and 0.90X at the last review.

The second largest loan is The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Loan ($66.7 million – 11.7% of the pool). The loan is secured by a 371,000 SF outlet center in Woodstock, Georgia, approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. The center was completed in 2013 and was 93% leased in June 2022 compared to 97% leased as of March 2020 and September 2019. The center is anchored by Saks Off 5th Avenue and the Nike Factory Store. Other national retailers include Polo Ralph Lauren, Columbia Sportswear and Brooks Brothers. The loan sponsor is CBL & Associates and Horizon Group Properties, each owning a 50% interest. The loan is amortizing on a 360-month schedule and has amortized 17% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 87% and 1.21X, respectively, compared to 93% and 1.13X at Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the One Union Square Loan ($50.0 million -- 8.8% of the pool). The loan is secured by a 42,256 SF mixed-use property located in San Francisco, California, situated at one of the most desirable locations within the Union Square shopping district. The retail component of the collateral is on the first four floors and leased to upscale retailers Bulgari, Moncler and Lacoste. The office component on the top three floors of the collateral is currently leased to WeWork and Handlery Hotels. WeWork (23% of the net rentable area (NRA)) signed a 10-year lease at the property in 2019. As of September 2022, the property was 87% leased compared to 99% in March 2020. The Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 107% and 0.81X, respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

