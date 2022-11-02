Moody's affirms nine classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21

Approximately $565.0 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on nine classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2014-GC21 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 21, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 21, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 21, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 21, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 21, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Aug 21, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Aug 21, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 21, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Aug 21, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf)

*Reflects interest-only clases

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) classes, Cl. X-A and Cl. X-B, were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ, was affirmed due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 13, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 34.0% to $687 million from $1.04 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 53 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 18.2% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 50.9% of the pool. Sixteen loans, constituting 21.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 20 at Moody's last review.

Eight loans, constituting 29.0% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $16.3 million (for an average loss severity of 48.3%). One loan, constituting 1.1% of the pool, is currently in special servicing.

The specially serviced loan is the TalbotTown Center & 32 North Washington Street loan ($7.8 million – 1.1% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 93,085 square foot (SF) mixed-use retail shopping center and a 15,865 SF mixed use building located in Easton, MD, approximately 65 miles south of Baltimore CBD. The property has had low occupancy for many years. Per the March 2021 rent roll, the property is 45% leased compared to 46% in December 2020, and 65% at securitization. In February 2021, an updated appraisal indicated an As-Is market value of $6.7m, which is a 54% decline in value since securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2021, and the borrower is negotiating prepayment strategies. As of the October 2022 Remittance, this loan was last paid through September 2022, and the loan is in DPO. The loan has amortized by 10.4% since securitization.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans. The largest troubled loan is the Lanes Mill Marketplace loan ($20.7 million – 3.0% of the deal) which is secured by a 145,370 SF retail center located at the intersection of US Route 9 and Lanes Mill Road in Howell, NJ. Property performance had been deteriorating since 2017. While occupancy has increased to 92% as of June 2022 compared to 76% in December 2020, the loan is actively being cash managed. As of the October 2022 payment date, this loan is current on P&I payments, and has amortized by 10.8% since securitization. The second largest troubled loan is the Summit Shopping Center loan ($5.1 million – 0.7% of the deal) which is secured by the borrower's fee simple in an 83,566 SF retail shopping center located in Macon, Georgia. Occupancy declined to 43% in June 2022 from 77% in December 2020, which was attributed to Big Lots the largest tenant in the property vacating at lease expiration. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $10.9 million (a 32.5% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

As of the October 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls was $259,440. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 for 94% and 76% for 2021 operating results of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 84% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 117%, compared to 111% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 19.1% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.29X and 0.92X, respectively, compared to 1.39X and 0.97X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 31% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Maine Mall Loan ($125.0 million -- 18.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $235.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 730,444 SF component of a 1.0 million SF super-regional mall located in South Portland, Maine. The Maine Mall was built in 1971 and renovated in 1983, 1989 and 1994. The mall contains three anchors, which include Macy's, J.C. Penney, and Best Buy, and two dark anchors, which include Sears and Bon-Ton. Macy's and Sears own their respective units and are not contributed as collateral for the loan. Bon-Ton was a former collateral anchor tenant at the mall and vacated their space in August 2017. The former Bon-Ton space has since been leased to Jordan's Furniture. Sears closed this location as part of their bankruptcy in September 2020. JC Penney lease is within one year of expiration but there are four more 5-year options available on their lease. Occupancy declined slightly to 90% in June 2022 from 91% in December 2021, and 97% at securitization. This loan is interest-only throughout the 10-year loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 144% and 0.71X, respectively, compared to 137% and 0.75X at last review.

The second largest loan is the 636 Greenwich Street Loan ($45.5 million -- 6.6% of the pool), which is secured by an eight-story transient hotel, used as student housing, located in New York, New York. The property is located within the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan in close proximity to New York University (NYU) and its main campus on 8th Street and University Place. The property contains 79 units that total 82,615 SF. NYU is the sole tenant at the property, leasing 100.0% of the space through August 2025. This loan is interest-only throughout the 10-year loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 117% and 0.76X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The third largest loan is the Greene Town Center Loan ($41.0 million – 6.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $125 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a mixed-use property located in Beavercreek, Ohio, approximately ten miles southeast of the Dayton, Ohio CBD. The property is also encumbered by $37.4 million of mezzanine debt. The subject improvements primarily consist of a lifestyle center situated around a town square. In total, the property is comprised of 566,634 SF (80% NRA) of retail, 143,343 SF (20% NRA) of office, and 206 Class A multifamily units. Retail anchors include Von Maur (not part of the collateral), LA Fitness, Forever 21, Old Navy, Nordstrom Rack, and a 14-screen Cinemark Cinema (not part of the collateral). Parking is provided via three parking garages and four surface lots with 4,401 total spaces. The property was 89% occupied as of March 2022 compared to 93% in December 2020, and 89% at securitization.The loan has amortized by 13.1% since securitization and has an approaching maturity date in December 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 107% and 0.96X, respectively, the same as Moody's last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashton Khan

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

