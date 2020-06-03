Moody's affirms nine classes of CGCMT 2014-GC23

Approximately $874.4 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on nine classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-GC23

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. PEZ**, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on class PEZ was affirmed due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now now 5.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127292. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 17% to $1.0 billion from $1.2 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 66 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 13.7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 56.3% of the pool. One loan, constituting 13.7% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Seven loans, constituting 13.8% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 16, compared to 22 at Moody's last review.

As of the May 2020 remittance report, loans representing 97% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 2% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.

Twenty-four loans, constituting 27.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which fifteen loans representing 21% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in no loss. Three loans, constituting 1.4% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Joppa-Perring Retail Center ($7.5 million -- 0.7% of the pool), which is secured by two, single tenant retail properties. The properties are located in Parkville, MD and Reston, VA and range from 39,500 SF to 5,800 SF, respectively. The Parkville, MD property is 39,500 SF and leased to Savers, a thrift store, with a lease expiration in March 2023. The Reston, VA property is 5,800 SF and leased to Silver Diner with a lease expiration in August 2027. The loan transferred in May 2020 at the borrowers request as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The servicer is currently in discussions with the borrower in order to assess next steps. The loan is paid through its April 2020 payment date and due to the performing nature of the loan prior to Covid-19, this loan is included in the conduit statistics.

The two other special serviced loans each represent less than 0.5% and are secured by hotel and retail properties. Both loans have suffered declining performance since securitization and transferred to special servicing in 2019.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 4.2% of the pool, that have experienced declining net opeating income (NOI) since securitization, The largest troubled loan is the Westgate Commons and Office Max Loan ($13.7 million -- 1.4% of the pool), which is secured by two cross-collatreralized loans secured by retail properties in West Fargo, ND and Shelby, TN. The combined properties have experienced performance declines due to increased operating expenses. The second largest troubled loan is the Promenade Shopping Center Loan (1.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 118,485 SF retail property located in Modesto, CA and built in 1989. Sports Authority (39,334 SF, 33.2% NRA) vacated the property in 2016 and was subsequently replaced by AutoZone in 2019 at lower rents. Additionally, the borrower recently submitted a request for relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The third largest troubled loan is by a retail / office building located in Washington, D.C (1.1% of the pool) in which the largest tenant at the property, representing approximately 26% of the NRA vacated prior to their lease expiration.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 99% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 112%, compared to 110% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 21% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.46X and 0.98X, respectively, compared to 1.47X and 0.97X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 28-40 West 23rd Street Loan ($140 million -- 13.7% of the pool), which is secured by two adjacent mixed-use (office and retail) buildings located in the Flatiron district of New York, New York. The improvements are of Class-B quality and contain a total of 571,205 square feet (SF) of rentable area. Approximately 452,705 SF of the total area is represented by upper level office space and 118,500 SF is represented by lower level retail space. The property was 100% leased as of September 2019, the same as in December 2018 and 87% in December 2017 and at securitization. Aramis, the third largest tenant at securitization, has expanded its space since securitization and now makes up over 30% of the NRA with a lease expiration in 2028. The largest tenant, AppNexus, represents 38% of the NRA with a lease expiration in 2024. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa3 (sca.pd) and 1.64X, respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.

The top three conduit loans represent 22% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Selig Portfolio Loan ($97 million -- 9.5% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of seven office properties, totaling 1.1 million SF and all located in Seattle, Washington. The total loan represents a pari passu portion of a $238.9 million first-mortgage loan, which includes additional pari passu debt ($41.9 million) that was added post securitization and is not part of the trust. Two of the buildings are located in the Seattle CBD and five are located in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. The buildings were built between 1970 and 2009 and have been selectively upgraded over the years. As of December 2019, the portfolio was 97% leased, however, the largest tenants at two of the properties, Rover.com (4.0% of the portfolio SF) and Expedia (3.5% of total SF) vacated at their lease expirations in 2019. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 0.87X, respectively, compared to 119% at last review.

The second largest loan is the Chula Vista Center Loan ($66.6 million -- 6.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 486,000 SF retail component of an 878,000 SF super-regional mall located approximately 10 miles south of the San Diego CBD in Chula Vista, California. At securitization the mall contained four anchors, which included Sear's, Macy's, Burlington and J.C. Penney, of which only Burlington and J.C. Penney serve as collateral for the loan. The Sears at the property closed its location in February 2020. The property was 91% occupied as of September 2019, compared to 94% as of December 2018. The mall contains a significant amount of temporary tenants and excluding these temporary tenants the in-line collateral occupancy was 61% as of September 2019. The property is classified as a B-Mall which have historically exhibited higher cash flow volatility and loan severity. Property performance had improved through 2016, however, revenues have since fallen annually resulting in declining NOI. The 2019 reported NOI was 14% below 2016 levels and 5% below underwritten levels. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 149% and 0.82X, respectively, compared to 113% and 1.00X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Palm Island Apartments Loan ($64.0 million -- 6.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 456-unit multifamily complex located in Fountain Valley, CA, which is part of the Westminster market in Orange County. The property is a gated community for residents aged 55 and older featuring numerous amenities including a clubhouse, a library, a card and billiards room, a business center, a fitness center, and a pool and spa. As of December 2019 the subject property was 96% leased. The property has been 98% occupied on average since securitization. Property performance had continued to improve from securitization through its most recently reported NOI in December 2019. The loan is interest only for its entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 110% and 0.83X, respectively, compared to 112% and 0.82X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yoni Lobell

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

