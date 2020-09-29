Moody's affirms nine classes of CGCMT 2016-C1

Approximately $571.7 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on nine classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-C1 ("CGCMT 2016-C1"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-C1:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on May 4, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 14, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 4.2% to $723.8 million from $755.7 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 54 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 13% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55% of the pool. One loan, constituting 1.7% of the pool has defeased and is secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 21, the same as at Moody's last review.

As of the September 2020 remittance report, loans representing 81% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 7% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent, 3% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent and 2% were 90+ days delinquent.

Seventeen loans, constituting 22% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 6% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans, constituting 9% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa ($53.8 million -- 7.4% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $199.1 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 517-key full-service hotel located in Huntington Beach, California. The property consists of two main buildings, the hotel and the conference center, which were built in 2003 and underwent renovations between 2009 and 2015. The meeting space at the property totals approximately 112,000 square feet (SF), including a 20,000 SF grand ballroom. Additionally, the hotel also features 40,000 SF of outdoor event space, six restaurants and a 20,000 SF spa. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 after requesting a modification in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The property temporarily closed in March 2020 but has since re-opened. The lender is currently in the process of documenting a forbearance agreement with borrower which will include a 3-month P&I deferment and a 9-month IO period. The loan is currently 60 days delinquent.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the DoubleTree - Cocoa Beach ($13.3 million -- 1.8% of the pool), which is secured by 148-key limited-service hotel located in Cocoa Beach, FL. The property was severely affected by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and has since been in repair from the damage. As of September 2019, the full exterior of the building has been completed and the borrower anticipated a reopening of the hotel in April 2020. The hotel is currently closed. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 after the borrower submitted a request for payment relief as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The request is under the lender's review and discussions with the borrower are still ongoing. The loan is currently 90+ days delinquent.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 2.4% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $7.1 million (a 23% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Pflugerville SC loam ($8.3 million -- 1.2% of the pool) which is secured by a 67,149 SF retail property built in 1998, renovated in 2006 and located in Pflugerville, TX. The property has experienced year-over-year declining cash flows since 2017. As of March 2020, the property was 87% leased.

Moody's received full or partial year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 55% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 114%, compared to 116% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.35X and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 1.35X and 0.91X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 28% of the pool balance. The largest loan is The Strip Loan ($94.8 million -- 13% of the pool), which is secured by a 787,000 SF retail center located in North Canton, Ohio, approximately 55 miles south of Cleveland. The property is comprised of 14 single-story buildings built in 1996. The property is anchored by a Wal-Mart, Lowe's, Giant Eagle, and Cinemark. The property was 99% leased as of June 2020. One of the tenants, Babies R Us, vacated their space in due to their parent, Toys "R" Us, filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. In May 2020, Bob's Discount Furniture took over the vacant Babies R Us space. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.87X, respectively, compared to 120% and 0.83X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the OZRE Leased Fee Portfolio Loan ($65.8 million -- 9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $175.8 million senior mortgage loan split across eight notes in four separate transactions. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee interests in the underlying land beneath a 3.9 million SF, 58-property, office and flex/industrial portfolio. The assets are located across four states and subject to a 98 - 99 year ground lease (98 years for the properties located in New Jersey). The portfolio assets are located in the following MSAs: Richmond-Petersburg, VA (33), Philadelphia, PA (21), Washington, DC (3), and Durham-Chapel Hill, NC (1). Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 99% and 0.82X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The third largest loan is the One Harbor Point Square Loan ($38.9 million -- 5.4% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $77.8 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 251,295 SF, eight-story Class A office and retail building in Stamford, Connecticut. Additionally, the property offers a 10,000 SF on-site fitness center. The property is located just south of Stamford CBD, within walking distance of the Stamford Transportation Center. The three largest office tenants in occupancy are Bridgewater Associates (54.9% of NRA), Castleton Commodities International (26.3% of NRA), and MC Credit Partners (5.9% of NRA) with the earliest lease expiration in May 2027. The property's NOI is up approximately 20% as of the trailing-twelve-months ending June 2020 when compared to December 2016. As of June 2020, the property was 100% occupied. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 106% and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 110% and 0.95X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yoni Lobell

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

