Moody's affirms nine classes of CGCMT 2016-C1

Approximately $571.7 million of structured securities affected
New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
the ratings on nine classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-C1
("CGCMT 2016-C1"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2016-C1:
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May
4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May
4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May
4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May
4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May
4, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on May
4, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on May 4,
2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on
May 4, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on
May 4, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality
of the referenced classes.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate
from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.1%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.1% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 5.8% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.0% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the September 14, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 4.2% to $723.8
million from $755.7 million at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 54 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 13% of the pool, with the top ten
loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55% of the pool.
One loan, constituting 1.7% of the pool has defeased
and is secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 21,
the same as at Moody's last review.
As of the September 2020 remittance report, loans representing 81%
were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments,
7% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent,
3% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent and 2% were
90+ days delinquent.
Seventeen loans, constituting 22% of the pool, are
on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans,
representing 6% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested
relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist
includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established
as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package.
As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the
agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues
that could affect performance.
Two loans, constituting 9% of the pool, are currently
in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the
Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa ($53.8 million
-- 7.4% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu
portion of a $199.1 million senior mortgage loan.
The loan is secured by a 517-key full-service hotel located
in Huntington Beach, California. The property consists of
two main buildings, the hotel and the conference center, which
were built in 2003 and underwent renovations between 2009 and 2015.
The meeting space at the property totals approximately 112,000 square
feet (SF), including a 20,000 SF grand ballroom. Additionally,
the hotel also features 40,000 SF of outdoor event space,
six restaurants and a 20,000 SF spa. The loan transferred
to special servicing in July 2020 after requesting a modification in relation
to the coronavirus outbreak. The property temporarily closed in
March 2020 but has since re-opened. The lender is currently
in the process of documenting a forbearance agreement with borrower which
will include a 3-month P&I deferment and a 9-month IO
period. The loan is currently 60 days delinquent.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the DoubleTree -
Cocoa Beach ($13.3 million -- 1.8% of
the pool), which is secured by 148-key limited-service
hotel located in Cocoa Beach, FL. The property was severely
affected by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and has since been in repair from the
damage. As of September 2019, the full exterior of the building
has been completed and the borrower anticipated a reopening of the hotel
in April 2020. The hotel is currently closed. The loan transferred
to special servicing in June 2020 after the borrower submitted a request
for payment relief as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The
request is under the lender's review and discussions with the borrower
are still ongoing. The loan is currently 90+ days delinquent.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly
performing loans, constituting 2.4% of the pool,
and has estimated an aggregate loss of $7.1 million (a 23%
expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest
troubled loan is the Pflugerville SC loam ($8.3 million
-- 1.2% of the pool) which is secured by a 67,149
SF retail property built in 1998, renovated in 2006 and located
in Pflugerville, TX. The property has experienced year-over-year
declining cash flows since 2017. As of March 2020, the property
was 87% leased.
Moody's received full or partial year 2019 operating results for 100%
of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 55%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 114%, compared
to 116% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
9.7%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.35X and 0.93X,
respectively, compared to 1.35X and 0.91X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 28% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is The Strip Loan ($94.8 million --
13% of the pool), which is secured by a 787,000 SF
retail center located in North Canton, Ohio, approximately
55 miles south of Cleveland. The property is comprised of 14 single-story
buildings built in 1996. The property is anchored by a Wal-Mart,
Lowe's, Giant Eagle, and Cinemark. The property was
99% leased as of June 2020. One of the tenants, Babies
R Us, vacated their space in due to their parent, Toys "R"
Us, filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. In May 2020,
Bob's Discount Furniture took over the vacant Babies R Us space.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.87X,
respectively, compared to 120% and 0.83X at the last
review.
The second largest loan is the OZRE Leased Fee Portfolio Loan ($65.8
million -- 9% of the pool), which represents
a pari-passu portion of a $175.8 million senior mortgage
loan split across eight notes in four separate transactions. The
loan is secured by the borrower's fee interests in the underlying land
beneath a 3.9 million SF, 58-property, office
and flex/industrial portfolio. The assets are located across four
states and subject to a 98 - 99 year ground lease (98 years for
the properties located in New Jersey). The portfolio assets are
located in the following MSAs: Richmond-Petersburg,
VA (33), Philadelphia, PA (21), Washington, DC
(3), and Durham-Chapel Hill, NC (1). Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 99% and 0.82X, respectively,
the same as at the last review.
The third largest loan is the One Harbor Point Square Loan ($38.9
million -- 5.4% of the pool), which represents
a pari-passu portion of a $77.8 million senior mortgage
loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest
in a 251,295 SF, eight-story Class A office and retail
building in Stamford, Connecticut. Additionally, the
property offers a 10,000 SF on-site fitness center.
The property is located just south of Stamford CBD, within walking
distance of the Stamford Transportation Center. The three largest
office tenants in occupancy are Bridgewater Associates (54.9%
of NRA), Castleton Commodities International (26.3%
of NRA), and MC Credit Partners (5.9% of NRA) with
the earliest lease expiration in May 2027. The property's
NOI is up approximately 20% as of the trailing-twelve-months
ending June 2020 when compared to December 2016. As of June 2020,
the property was 100% occupied. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 106% and 0.99X, respectively, compared
to 110% and 0.95X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yoni Lobell
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653