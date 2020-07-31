Moody's affirms nine classes of COMM 2015-LC23 Mortgage Trust

Approximately $707 million of structured securities affected

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on nine classes in COMM 2015-LC23 Mortgage Trust as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. XP-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. XS-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on seven P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 10, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 8% to $882.6 million from $960.9 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 60 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53% of the pool. One loan, constituting 8% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. One loan, constituting 2% of the pool, has defeased and is secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 25 compared to 27 at Moody's last review.

As of the July 10, 2020 remittance report, loans representing 90% of the pool were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1% was between 30 -- 59 days delinquent, 4% were between 60 -- 89 days delinquent, 4% were between 90 -- 120 days delinquent and 1% was REO.

Eleven loans, constituting 19% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which three loans, representing 12% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Four loans, constituting 15% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Two of the specially serviced loans, representing 13% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020. The largest specially serviced loan is the Equity Inns Portfolio ($80 million -- 9.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $232.0 million senior mortgage loan. The cross-collateralized portfolio consists of 15 limited-service and 6 extended-stay hotel properties located across 13 states. The properties contain a total of 2,690 guestrooms, which were built between 1979 and 2002 and subsequently renovated. The seven different flags are represented within the portfolio which include Courtyard, Hampton Inn, Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites and TownePlace Suites. As of December 2019, the occupancy rate, ADR and RevPAR for the portfolio were 75%, $119 and $89, respectively, compared 74%, $117 and $88, respectively in December 2018. The hotels are managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts (12 hotels), Hilton (seven hotels), and McKibbon Hotel Management, Inc. (two hotels). Crestline Hotels & Resorts is 60% owned by an affiliate of the Borrower, American Realty Capital Hospitality Trust. Twenty hotels have franchise agreements expiring in 2030, and one hotel has a franchise agreement expiring in 2029. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent balloon/maturity default as a result of the coronavirus' impact on the properties. The loan is scheduled to mature in October 2020 and remains current on debt service payments. The borrower has requested relief and the special servicer is reviewing the request.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Whitehall Hotel ($32.3 million -- 3.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 222-unit full-service hotel located in downtown Chicago, IL. The property was built in 1928 and last renovated in 2013. As of December 2019, the occupancy rate, ADR and RevPAR was 82%, $136 and $112, respectively, compared 79%, $154 and $121, respectively in December 2018. While revenues have been largely stable since securitization, loan DSCR has decreased due to an increase in expenses, which were 22% higher in 2019 compared with securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to payment default as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Discussions are ongoing for possible workout alternatives. The borrower has requested relief, and the loan is past due for the April 2020 payment.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Colerain Center ($11.3 million -- 1.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 74,000 square feet (SF) grocery anchored retail center, comprised of three buildings and located in Colerain Township, OH (about 12 miles north of Cincinnati). The property is located less than a mile away from Northgate Mall. The property's physical occupancy dropped after the former anchor, LA Fitness (38% of the NRA), vacated its space prior to its lease expiration in January 2019. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in December 2017 for imminent default. A receiver was appointed in August 2018 and the loan became REO during early 2019. The property was 57% leased as of December 2019 compared to 62% in June 2018 and 100% at securitization. The special servicer is working to lease up vacant space at the property and has recently executed renewals with T-Mobile and US Bank.

The fourth specially serviced loans is secured by a limited service hotel located in Rockport, TX. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 2% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $24.6 million (a 37% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is secured by an unanchored retail property located in downtown Los Angeles, CA. There has been a decrease in revenue combined with an increase in expenses compared with securitization. The borrower has requested relief in relation to the coronavirus' impact on the property.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 66% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 121%, compared to 118% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 21% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.42X and 0.90X, respectively, compared to 1.47X and 0.93X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 11 Madison Avenue Loan ($69.6 million -- 7.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $764.3 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage loan balance is $1.075 billion and is comprised of 19 promissory notes: 16 senior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $764.3 million and three junior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $310.7 million. The asset is also encumbered by $325.0 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 29-story, 2.3 million square foot (SF), Class A office property located across from Madison Square Park in Manhattan's Midtown South office market, and which serves as headquarters for both Credit Suisse and Sony. The property was 96% leased as of December 2019, compared to 100% as of March 2018 and 98% at securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa2 (sca.pd) and 1.43X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 18% of the pool balance. The largest conduit loan is the 32 Avenue of the Americas Loan ($70 million -- 7.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $425 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 28-story, nearly 1.2 million square foot (SF) office property which includes a substantial data/telecommunications component, located in the Tribeca neighborhood of downtown Manhattan. The subject, which was previously known as the AT&T Long Lines Building, has undergone approximately $100 million in renovations since being acquired by Rudin Management in 1999. The data/telecom component comprises just under half of the property's net rentable area (NRA). The property was 98% leased as of March 2020, unchanged from year-end 2018 and 2017. The loan is interest-only for the entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105% and 0.92X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The second largest conduit loan is the 1209 Dekalb Loan ($46 million -- 5.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 127-unit, 5 story, Class A multifamily property with 46 parking spaces located in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY. The property was constructed in 2013 and amenities include a laundry room, tenant lounge, game room, roof deck, fitness center and entertainment center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stainless steel appliances. The property was 99% leased as of March 2020 compared to 89% in June 2016. The property's expense ratio is expected to increase after expiration of the 421A tax abatement which is expected to begin phasing out two years after loan maturity and will completely expire in the 2026/2027 tax year. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.70X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The third largest conduit loan is the Good Samaritan Medical Tower ($42.7 million -- 4.8% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple interest in a 15-story office building and an attached seven-level parking garage located in downtown Los Angeles, CA. The property is situated directly adjacent to Good Samaritan Hospital and four blocks west of the Harbor Freeway. All collateral improvements were originally completed in 1965 and have undergone periodic updates since development. Most recently, the subject underwent an approximate $16.4 million ($112 PSF) renovation between 2011 and 2014, including common area updates, fire/security system upgrades, a new roof and various tenant improvements. The property was 89% leased as of March 2020 compared to 85% in 2017 and 90% at securitization. The loan is interest only for the entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132% and 0.78X, respectively, the same as at last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

