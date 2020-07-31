Moody's affirms nine classes of COMM 2015-LC23 Mortgage Trust

Approximately $707 million of structured securities affected
New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on nine classes in COMM 2015-LC23 Mortgage
Trust as follows:
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct
5, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
5, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Oct 5,
2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)
Cl. XP-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously
on Oct 5, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. XS-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously
on Oct 5, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on seven P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality
of their referenced classes.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress
on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from
declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other
group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential
items at retail properties.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.2%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.4% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 7.5% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 5.3% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the July 10, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 8% to $882.6
million from $960.9 million at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 60 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 9% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 53% of the pool. One
loan, constituting 8% of the pool, has an investment-grade
structured credit assessment. One loan, constituting 2%
of the pool, has defeased and is secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 25
compared to 27 at Moody's last review.
As of the July 10, 2020 remittance report, loans representing
90% of the pool were current or within their grace period on their
debt service payments, 1% was between 30 -- 59 days
delinquent, 4% were between 60 -- 89 days delinquent,
4% were between 90 -- 120 days delinquent and 1% was
REO.
Eleven loans, constituting 19% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist, of which three loans,
representing 12% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested
relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist
includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established
as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package.
As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the
agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues
that could affect performance.
Four loans, constituting 15% of the pool, are currently
in special servicing. Two of the specially serviced loans,
representing 13% of the pool, have transferred to special
servicing since March 2020. The largest specially serviced loan
is the Equity Inns Portfolio ($80 million -- 9.1%
of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a
$232.0 million senior mortgage loan. The cross-collateralized
portfolio consists of 15 limited-service and 6 extended-stay
hotel properties located across 13 states. The properties contain
a total of 2,690 guestrooms, which were built between 1979
and 2002 and subsequently renovated. The seven different flags
are represented within the portfolio which include Courtyard, Hampton
Inn, Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites, Residence Inn,
SpringHill Suites and TownePlace Suites. As of December 2019,
the occupancy rate, ADR and RevPAR for the portfolio were 75%,
$119 and $89, respectively, compared 74%,
$117 and $88, respectively in December 2018.
The hotels are managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts (12 hotels),
Hilton (seven hotels), and McKibbon Hotel Management, Inc.
(two hotels). Crestline Hotels & Resorts is 60% owned
by an affiliate of the Borrower, American Realty Capital Hospitality
Trust. Twenty hotels have franchise agreements expiring in 2030,
and one hotel has a franchise agreement expiring in 2029. The loan
transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent balloon/maturity
default as a result of the coronavirus' impact on the properties.
The loan is scheduled to mature in October 2020 and remains current on
debt service payments. The borrower has requested relief and the
special servicer is reviewing the request.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the Whitehall Hotel ($32.3
million -- 3.7% of the pool), which
is secured by a 222-unit full-service hotel located in downtown
Chicago, IL. The property was built in 1928 and last renovated
in 2013. As of December 2019, the occupancy rate, ADR
and RevPAR was 82%, $136 and $112, respectively,
compared 79%, $154 and $121, respectively
in December 2018. While revenues have been largely stable since
securitization, loan DSCR has decreased due to an increase in expenses,
which were 22% higher in 2019 compared with securitization.
The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to payment
default as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Discussions are
ongoing for possible workout alternatives. The borrower has requested
relief, and the loan is past due for the April 2020 payment.
The third largest specially serviced loan is the Colerain Center ($11.3
million -- 1.2% of the pool), which
is secured by a 74,000 square feet (SF) grocery anchored retail
center, comprised of three buildings and located in Colerain Township,
OH (about 12 miles north of Cincinnati). The property is located
less than a mile away from Northgate Mall. The property's physical
occupancy dropped after the former anchor, LA Fitness (38%
of the NRA), vacated its space prior to its lease expiration in
January 2019. The loan was transferred to the special servicer
in December 2017 for imminent default. A receiver was appointed
in August 2018 and the loan became REO during early 2019. The property
was 57% leased as of December 2019 compared to 62% in June
2018 and 100% at securitization. The special servicer is
working to lease up vacant space at the property and has recently executed
renewals with T-Mobile and US Bank.
The fourth specially serviced loans is secured by a limited service hotel
located in Rockport, TX. Moody's has also assumed a
high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting
2% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $24.6
million (a 37% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced
and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is secured by an
unanchored retail property located in downtown Los Angeles, CA.
There has been a decrease in revenue combined with an increase in expenses
compared with securitization. The borrower has requested relief
in relation to the coronavirus' impact on the property.
Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 66% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 121%, compared to 118%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes
loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash
flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 21% to the most
recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value
reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.42X and 0.90X,
respectively, compared to 1.47X and 0.93X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 11 Madison Avenue
Loan ($69.6 million -- 7.9%
of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a
$764.3 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage
loan balance is $1.075 billion and is comprised of 19 promissory
notes: 16 senior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $764.3
million and three junior notes with an aggregate principal balance of
$310.7 million. The asset is also encumbered by $325.0
million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 29-story,
2.3 million square foot (SF), Class A office property located
across from Madison Square Park in Manhattan's Midtown South office market,
and which serves as headquarters for both Credit Suisse and Sony.
The property was 96% leased as of December 2019, compared
to 100% as of March 2018 and 98% at securitization.
Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa2 (sca.pd)
and 1.43X, respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 18% of the pool balance.
The largest conduit loan is the 32 Avenue of the Americas Loan ($70
million -- 7.9% of the pool), which
represents a pari passu portion of a $425 million mortgage loan.
The loan is secured by a 28-story, nearly 1.2 million
square foot (SF) office property which includes a substantial data/telecommunications
component, located in the Tribeca neighborhood of downtown Manhattan.
The subject, which was previously known as the AT&T Long Lines
Building, has undergone approximately $100 million in renovations
since being acquired by Rudin Management in 1999. The data/telecom
component comprises just under half of the property's net rentable area
(NRA). The property was 98% leased as of March 2020,
unchanged from year-end 2018 and 2017. The loan is interest-only
for the entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105%
and 0.92X, respectively, the same as at last review.
The second largest conduit loan is the 1209 Dekalb Loan ($46 million
-- 5.2% of the pool), which is secured
by a 127-unit, 5 story, Class A multifamily property
with 46 parking spaces located in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn,
NY. The property was constructed in 2013 and amenities include
a laundry room, tenant lounge, game room, roof deck,
fitness center and entertainment center. Unit amenities include
dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stainless steel appliances.
The property was 99% leased as of March 2020 compared to 89%
in June 2016. The property's expense ratio is expected to
increase after expiration of the 421A tax abatement which is expected
to begin phasing out two years after loan maturity and will completely
expire in the 2026/2027 tax year. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 124% and 0.70X, respectively, the same as
at last review.
The third largest conduit loan is the Good Samaritan Medical Tower ($42.7
million -- 4.8% of the pool), which
is secured by the fee simple interest in a 15-story office building
and an attached seven-level parking garage located in downtown
Los Angeles, CA. The property is situated directly adjacent
to Good Samaritan Hospital and four blocks west of the Harbor Freeway.
All collateral improvements were originally completed in 1965 and have
undergone periodic updates since development. Most recently,
the subject underwent an approximate $16.4 million ($112
PSF) renovation between 2011 and 2014, including common area updates,
fire/security system upgrades, a new roof and various tenant improvements.
The property was 89% leased as of March 2020 compared to 85%
in 2017 and 90% at securitization. The loan is interest
only for the entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132%
and 0.78X, respectively, the same as at last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
