Moody's affirms nine classes of GSMS 2016-GS2

Approximately $603 million of structured securities affected

NOTE: On June 04, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The methodology paragraph in the Press Release was corrected to “The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and “Moody’s Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS” published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and “Moody’s Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS” published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875, and “Moody’s Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities” published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies”. Revised release follows.

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on nine classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2016-GS2, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-GS2:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 11, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 11, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 11, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 11, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 11, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on May 11, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on May 11, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on May 11, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on May 11, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 8.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and “Moody’s Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS” published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and “Moody’s Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS” published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875, and “Moody’s Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities” published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 1.3% to $741.2 million from $750.6 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 37 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10.1% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 62.8% of the pool. One loan, constituting 10.1% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 18, the same as at Moody's last review.

As of the May 2020 remittance report, loans representing 95% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 3% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 2% were in foreclosure.

Thirteen loans, constituting 38.1% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which nine loans representing 28% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Two loans, constituting 2.0% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Iliff Commons Shopping Center Loan ($9.8 million -- 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by 72,991 SF retail shopping center located in Aurora Colorado. The property was built in 1980 and renovated in 1994. The property is anchored by an El Jakalito Market, an international food grocery store. The loan transferred to the special servicer in October 2019. The special servicer is currently dual tracking the foreclosure and receivership process with any workout alternatives.

The other specially serviced loan is secured by a shopping center located in Aurora Colorado and transferred to the Special Servicer in October 2019 for delinquent payments.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, which are secured by hotel, retail and student housing properties that were already experiencing declines in NOI from underwritten levels prior to the coronavirus outbreak. The largest troubled loan is the Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites North Shore Loan ($23.5 million -- 3.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $64.9 million mortgage loan, secured by two adjacent hotels, a 199-room limited service hotel and a 180-room extended stay hotel located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The second largest troubled loan is the Junction Boulevard Loan ($15.8 million -- 2.1% of the pool) which is secured by a 13,035 SF retail building located in Corona, NY. The property experienced a large decrease in tenant reimbursements in 2019. The third largest troubled loan is the Cove at Coastal Carolina Loan ($13.4 million -- 1.9% of the pool) which is secured by a 396 unit student housing property located in Conway, SC that suffered from a significant decrease in occupancy in 2019 to 74%, compared to 98% in 2018 and 2017.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 94% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 116%, compared to 112.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20.1% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.69X and 0.90X, respectively, compared to 1.75X and 0.94X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Veritas Multifamily Pool 1 Loan ($75 million -- 10.1% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of 61 apartment properties for a total of 1,726 units. The properties are located in various neighborhoods in San Francisco, California. The loan represents a pari-passu interest in a $230.25 million mortgage. There is also a $249.75 million B-note and $196.5 million of mezzanine financing. The properties range in size from 5 to 70 units and were built between 1890 and 1976. The top five neighborhoods by unit count, which total 1,124 units, are: Downtown, Nob Hill, Civic Center, Russian Hill, and Pacific Heights. As of September 2019, the portfolio was 87% leased, compared to 88% as of year-end 2018. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa2 (sca.pd) and 1.54X, respectively, unchanged from the last review.

The top three conduit loans represent 28.1% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Twenty Ninth Street Loan ($75.0 million -- 10.1% of the pool), which is secured by a fee and leasehold interest in 705,159 square feet (SF) within a 855,440 SF one and two-level outdoor lifestyle center located in Boulder, Colorado. The loan represents a pari-passu interest in a $150 million mortgage loan. The collateral includes traditional retail space, seven ground leases and 136,452 SF of office space. As of September 2019, the property was approximately 96% leased, compared to 98% as of December 2018. Through 2019, property performance had continue to improve due to increases in rental revenues, however, the loan is currently on the master servicer's watchlist due to a request for COVID-19 relief. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 84% and 1.17X, respectively, unchanged since the last review.

The second largest loan is the Panorama Corporate Center Loan ($74.5 million -- 10.1% of the pool), which is secured by a six building, class A, office campus located in Centennial, Colorado. The loan represents a pari-passu interest in a $133 million mortgage loan. The largest tenant, Comcast, accounts for 48% of NRA with lease expirations in 2025 for a third of the space and in 2029 for the remaining space. The second largest tenant, United Launch Alliance (ULA), accounts for 33% of NRA with a lease expiration in 2021. As of December 2019, the property was 99% occupied, unchanged from 2018 and 93% at securitization. The loan is interest only through its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 0.87X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Cedarbrook Plaza Loan ($58.5 million -- 7.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 649,337 SF anchored shopping center located in Wyncote, Pennsylvania. The collateral includes 10 one- and two- story buildings and 2,412 parking spaces. In late 2019, LA Fitness (4% of NRA; 11% of base rent) vacated the property. As of September 2019, the property was 89% leased, compared to 96% in December 2018. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 141% and 0.76X, respectively, compared to 114% and 0.95X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yoni Lobell

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

