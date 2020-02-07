Moody's affirms nine classes of JPMBB 2014-C26

Approximately $935 million of structured securities affected
New York, February 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on nine classes in JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities
Trust 2014-C26, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2014-C26 as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
26, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
26, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Oct
26, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
26, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct 26,
2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Oct 26,
2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)
Cl. EC**, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Oct
26, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on
Oct 26, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on
Oct 26, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
**Reflects Exchangeable Class
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality
of their referenced classes.
The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. EC, was affirmed
due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.2%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.5% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 4.9% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 3.3% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except exchangeable
classes and interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and
Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017. The principal
methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019. Please see the
list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes
are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes
(indicated by the **). Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the January 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 20% to $1.16
billion from $1.45 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 58 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 9% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 44% of the pool. Four
loans, constituting 5% of the pool, have defeased and
are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 29,
compared to 35 at Moody's last review.
Seven loans, constituting 6% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
There have been no loans liquidated from the pool. One loan,
constituting 4% of the pool, is currently in special servicing.
The specially serviced loan is the Heron Lakes loan ($49.4
million -- 4.3% of the pool), which
is secured by a seven building suburban office property located in Houston,
TX, approximately 13 miles north of the Central Business District
(CBD). The property was 83% leased as of June 2018 compared
to 98% at securitization. The loan transferred to special
servicing in December 2018 due to the borrower filing bankruptcy.
The borrower placed an unauthorized second mortgage on the property.
A receiver has been appointed and the lender plans to complete foreclosure
in February of 2020.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly
performing loans, constituting 5% of the pool, and
has estimated an aggregate loss of $31 million (a 29% expected
loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.
The largest troubled loan is secured by a suburban office property outside
of Boston, MA which has experienced a drop in occupancy combined
with an increase in expenses. The second largest troubled loan
is secured by a limited-service hotel outside of Philadelphia,
PA which has low DSCR due to low occupancy.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 96% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 91%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 114%, compared
to 112% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 21% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
9.7%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.45X and 0.94X,
respectively, compared to 1.54X and 0.96X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 18% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the 500 Fifth Avenue Loan ($100.0 million
-- 8.6% of the pool), which is secured
by a 59-story office tower containing 712,800 square feet
(SF) located in midtown Manhattan. The loan represents a pari-passu
portion of a $200 million mortgage loan. The property was
83% leased as of September 2019 compared to 86% in June
2018 and 92% at securitization. While revenues have been
largely stable since securitization, expenses have increased by
approximately 30%, contributing to lower net operating income.
The loan is interest only throughout its 10-year term. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 98% and 0.92X, respectively.
The second largest loan is the 1515 Market Loan ($63.8 million
-- 5.5% of the pool), which is secured
by a Class A 20-story office building containing 502,200
SF located in Philadelphia, PA. The building is located in
the Market West submarket within the Philadelphia CBD adjacent to City
Hall. The property was 84% as of June 2019 compared to 88%
in June 2018, 94% in June 2017 and 89% at securitization.
The largest tenant is Temple University, which represents 26%
of the net rentable area (NRA) with a lease expiration in June 2022.
The property is also encumbered with an $8.5 million mezzanine
loan. The mortgage loan had an initial 61-month interest
only period and will begin to amortize on a 360-month schedule
in February 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 119%
and 0.84X, respectively, the same as at the last review.
The third largest loan is the St. Louis Premium Outlets Loan ($47.3
million -- 4.1% of the pool), which
is secured by an approximately 351,000 SF open-air outlet
shopping center located Chesterfield, MO, approximately 20
miles west of the St. Louis CBD. The loan represents a pari-passu
portion of a $94.6 million mortgage loan. The property
is anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue and Nike Factory Store and was 90%
leased as of September 2019 compared to 91% in 2018 and 100%
at securitization. Inline occupancy was 88% as of September
2019. Inline sales per square foot (PSF) were $409 PSF as
of September 2019 compared to $421 PSF as of September 2018.
Tenant rollover concentration exists in 2023 when roughly 61% of
the NRA expires. The loan has started to amortize following an
initial 60-month interest only period and Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 132% and 0.80X, respectively, the same
as at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Fred Kasimov
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653