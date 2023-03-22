Moody's affirms nine classes of JPMBB 2014-C26

Approximately $796 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on nine classes in JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2014-C26, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-C26 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. EC, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 7, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. EC, was affirmed due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 17, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 30% to $1.01 billion from $1.45 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 52 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 30% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 45% of the pool. Fifteen loans, constituting 26% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, compared to a Herf of 29 at Moody's last review.

Nine loans, constituting 23% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $8 million (for an average loss severity of 35%). Two loans, constituting 7% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Heron Lakes Loan ($46.3 million – 4.6% of the pool), which is secured by a seven-building suburban office property located in Houston, Texas, approximately 13 miles north of the Central Business District (CBD). The property was 58% leased as of December 2021, compared to 83% as of June 2018 and 98% at securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2018 due to the borrower filing bankruptcy. The borrower placed an unauthorized second mortgage on the property. Foreclosure was completed in February 2020 and the property is now REO.

The remaining specially serviced loan is secured by a grocery anchored shopping center located 6 miles south of Hartford, Connecticut that has seen occupancy drop to 84% in June 2022 from 100% at securitization. Moody's estimates an aggregate $49 million loss for the specially serviced loans (73% expected loss on average). Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting less than 1% of the pool.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 46% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 112%, compared to 114% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.56X and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 1.45X and 0.94X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 20% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 500 Fifth Avenue Loan ($100.0 million – 9.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 59-story office tower containing 712,800 square feet (SF) located in midtown Manhattan. The loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $200 million mortgage loan. The property was 89% leased as of September 2022, compared to 83% in September 2019, 86% in June 2018 and 92% at securitization. Property NOI declined 20% in 2018 from securitization, but has since rebounded to above securitization levels in 2022. The loan is interest only throughout its 10-year term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 74% and 1.22X, respectively, compared to 98% and 0.92X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 1515 Market Loan ($60.3 million – 6.0% of the pool), which is secured by a Class A 20-story office building containing 502,200 SF located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The building is located in the Market West submarket within the Philadelphia CBD adjacent to City Hall. The property was 74% leased as of September 2022 compared to 88% in June 2018 and 89% at securitization. The largest tenant is Temple University, which represents 26% of the net rentable area (NRA) with a lease expiration in June 2022. The property is also encumbered with an $8.5 million mezzanine loan. Property NOI has declined 36% from 2018 to 2022. The loan has amortized 5.4% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 141% and 0.73X, respectively, compared to 119% and 0.84X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the St. Louis Premium Outlets Loan ($44.6 million – 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 351,000 SF open-air outlet shopping center located Chesterfield, Missouri, approximately 20 miles west of the St. Louis CBD. The loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $89.2 million mortgage loan. Collateral anchors include Saks Fifth Avenue and Nike Factory Store. The property was 82% leased as of September 2022, compared to 79% at year-end 2020, 90% as of September 2019 and 100% at securitization. The loan has started to amortize following an initial 60-month interest only period and has amortized 6.1% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.85X, respectively, compared to 132% and 0.80X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

