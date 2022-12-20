Moody's affirms nine classes of JPMCC 2013-C16

Approximately $556.2 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on nine classes in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-C16, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-C16 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. EC, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two interest only (IO) classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The ratings on one exchangeable class, Cl. EC, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 18, 2022, distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 39% to $691.4 million from $1.13 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 45 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 17.2% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 56.1% of the pool. Twenty-four loans, constituting 37.0% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 8, compared to 15 at Moody's last review.

Six loans, constituting 34.2% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

As of the November 2022 remittance report, loans representing 95.7% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 2.5% were 90+ days delinquent and 1.8% REO.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $6.8 million (for a loss severity of 50%). There are currently two loans in special servicing, constituting 4.3% of the pool balance. The largest specially serviced loan is the Riverview Office Tower Loan ($17.3 million – 2.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 235,271 square feet (SF) multi-tenant office property located in Bloomington, Minnesota. The loan transferred to the special servicing in August 2022, due to monetary default. A major tenant who occupied approximately 30% of the property's net rentable area (NRA) went dark in 2019 and stopped paying rent in 2022. The loan is reported 90+ days delinquent and is last paid through its May 2022 payment date.

The second specially serviced loan is the Northpointe Center Loan ($12.2 million – 1.8% of the pool), which is secured by 190,000 SF retail property located in Zanesville, Ohio approximately 60 miles east of Columbus. The property is also shadow anchored by a Home Depot and Kohl's. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for imminent monetary default. As of June 2022, the property was 35% physically occupied, after the departure of Hobby Lobby (55,521 SF) in Q3 2021. The property is currently real estate owned (REO) and is last paid through its March 2021 payment date.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 6.9% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $25.5 million (a 33% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa Loan ($37.9 million – 5.5% of the pooled balance), which is secured by 254-key, full-service hotel located approximately 15 miles northwest of downtown Richmond, Virginia. The loan had transferred to special servicing in April 2020 for immimnent monetary default in relation to business disruptions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The loan transferred back to the master servicer in January 2022 as a corrected loan. The other troubled loan is secured by an office building located in the Southpointe Office/Industrial Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Property performance has declined due to major tenant bankruptcy and the loan is under cash management.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 98% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 110%, compared to 107% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 8.75%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.20X and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 1.29X and 0.99X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 31.2% of the pool balance. The largest loan is The Aire Loan ($119.1 million – 17.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $198.4 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 42-story luxury multifamily building located at West 67th and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, New York. The property is also encumbered by a $25 million mezzanine note that is interest-only for the term and has a 6.5% coupon. The property includes 310 residential units, approximately 36,800 square feet (SF) of grade level retail and a 115-space subterranean parking garage. The property was 99% leased as of June 2022, compared to 98% as of December 2021, 70% as of December 2020, and 92% at securitization. The reported partial year 2022 NOI has increased due to an increase in revenues. The loan is on the watchlist due to low DSCR. As of June 2022, NOI DSCR was 0.80X, compared to 0.36X as of December 2021. The loan is cash managed, and all excess cash flow is being trapped. The loan is amortizing and has amortized 12% since securitization. Moody's A note LTV and stressed DSCR are 132% and 0.59X, respectively, compared to 138% and 0.57X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Energy Centre Loan ($57.8 million -- 8.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 757,000 SF office building located in New Orleans's French Quarter submarket. The property is also encumbered by $8.7 million of mezzanine financing. The property was 85% leased as of June 2022, compared to 91% in December 2021, and 89% in December 2020. As of June 2022, NOI DSCR was 1.95X, compared 1.94X in December 2020. The loan is amortizing and has amortized 10% since securitization. Moody's A Note LTV and stressed DSCR are 92% and 1.17X, respectively, compared to 97% and 1.12X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Atlanta Loan ($39.0 million -- 5.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 242-room Hilton Garden Inn and approximately 30,850 SF of retail space located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta, Georgia's Luckie-Marietta District. Property performance declined in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but has rebounded significantly and the June 2022 NOI was above NOI levels at securitization. As of June 2022, NOI DSCR was 1.97X, compared to 0.50X in December 2020. The loan is amortizing and has amortized 15% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 1.01X, respectively, compared to 121% and 0.96X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

