Moody's affirms nine classes of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-NXS5

Approximately $556 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on nine classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-NXS5, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-NXS5 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 10.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 9.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 12% to $769 million from $875 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 63 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 47% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 3% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 28, the same as at Moody's last review.

As of the May 2020 remittance report, loans representing 90% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 4% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent.

Four loans, constituting 3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 2% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Six loans, constituting 8% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. One of the specially serviced loans, representing 3% of the pool, has transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is The Shoppes at Zion Loan ($22.0 million -- 2.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 118,956 square foot (SF) retail shopping center located in St. George, Utah. The property transferred to special servicing in May 2020. The second largest specially serviced loan is the 1006 Madison Avenue Loan ($17.0 million -- 2.2% of the pool), which is secured by 3,917 SF single tenant retail property located in the Upper East Side of New York. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2018 and the special servicer foreclosed on the property in May 2019. The property is currently vacant. The third largest specially serviced loan is the Shilo Inn Ocean Shores & Nampa Loan ($9.0 million -- 1.2% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of two limited service hotels. The first is a 113 room Shilo Inn in Ocean Shores, Washington and the second is an 84-room Shilo Inn in Nampa, Idaho. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2018 for payment default. The property is currently in foreclosure.

The remaining three specially serviced loans each represent less than 1% of the pool. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting less than 1% of the pool. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $36.1 million (a 55% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled loans.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 98% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 99% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 121%, compared to 118% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 24.7% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.34X and 0.90X, respectively, compared to 1.46X and 0.92X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 22% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 10 South LaSalle Street Loan ($75 million -- 9.8% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $105 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 37-story, Class A-/B+ office tower totaling approximately 781,426 SF and located in the Central Loop office submarket of Chicago, Illinois. The property was 84% leased as of November 2019, compared to 83% leased as of June 2018 and 89% leased at securitization. The loan is interest only throughout the ten-year loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 0.83X, respectively, compared to 109% and 0.92X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Chicago Industrial Portfolio II Loan ($47.2 million -- 6.1% of the pool), which is secured by a cross-collateralized portfolio of 21 industrial properties and 2 retail properties. The properties are primarily located throughout the Chicago MSA in Illinois (22 properties), with one property located in Racine, Wisconsin. The portfolio is also encumbered with a $4.5 million mezzanine note. The portfolio was 88% leased as of March 2020, compared to 90% leased as of June 2018 and 91% leased at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 129% and 0.79X, respectively, compared to 121% and 0.84X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Torrance Crossroads Loan ($45 million -- 5.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 128,121 SF portion of a 492,233 SF anchored retail shopping center in Torrance, California. The property is anchored by Home Depot, which occupies 95% of the net rentable area (NRA), and has a lease expiration in January 2028. The loan is interest only throughout the ten-year loan term. The property was 100% leased as of December 2019, compared to 99% in December 2018, and 100% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 0.82X, respectively, compared to 107% and 0.89X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

