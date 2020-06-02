Moody's affirms nine classes of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-NXS5

Approximately $556 million of structured securities affected
New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on nine classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage
Trust 2016-NXS5, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2016-NXS5 as follows:
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties
will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly
related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot
traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 10.3%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.1% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 9.1% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 6.0% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Approach to Rating
US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the May 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 12% to $769
million from $875 million at securitization. The certificates
are collateralized by 63 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than
1% to 10% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding
defeasance) constituting 47% of the pool. Three loans,
constituting 3% of the pool, have defeased and are secured
by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 28,
the same as at Moody's last review.
As of the May 2020 remittance report, loans representing 90%
were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments,
1% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent
and 4% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent.
Four loans, constituting 3% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing
2% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief
in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist
includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established
as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package.
As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the
agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues
that could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Six loans, constituting
8% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.
One of the specially serviced loans, representing 3% of the
pool, has transferred to special servicing since March 2020.
The largest specially serviced loan is The Shoppes at Zion Loan ($22.0
million -- 2.9% of the pool), which is secured
by a 118,956 square foot (SF) retail shopping center located in
St. George, Utah. The property transferred to special
servicing in May 2020. The second largest specially serviced loan
is the 1006 Madison Avenue Loan ($17.0 million -- 2.2%
of the pool), which is secured by 3,917 SF single tenant retail
property located in the Upper East Side of New York. The loan transferred
to special servicing in October 2018 and the special servicer foreclosed
on the property in May 2019. The property is currently vacant.
The third largest specially serviced loan is the Shilo Inn Ocean Shores
& Nampa Loan ($9.0 million -- 1.2%
of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of two limited service
hotels. The first is a 113 room Shilo Inn in Ocean Shores,
Washington and the second is an 84-room Shilo Inn in Nampa,
Idaho. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2018
for payment default. The property is currently in foreclosure.
The remaining three specially serviced loans each represent less than
1% of the pool. Moody's has also assumed a high default
probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting less than
1% of the pool. Moody's has estimated an aggregate
loss of $36.1 million (a 55% expected loss on average)
from the specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 98% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 99%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 121%, compared
to 118% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 24.7% to the most recently available net operating income
(NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization
rate of 10.0%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.34X and 0.90X,
respectively, compared to 1.46X and 0.92X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 22% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the 10 South LaSalle Street Loan ($75 million
-- 9.8% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu
portion of a $105 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured
by a 37-story, Class A-/B+ office tower totaling
approximately 781,426 SF and located in the Central Loop office
submarket of Chicago, Illinois. The property was 84%
leased as of November 2019, compared to 83% leased as of
June 2018 and 89% leased at securitization. The loan is
interest only throughout the ten-year loan term. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 0.83X, respectively,
compared to 109% and 0.92X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Chicago Industrial Portfolio II Loan ($47.2
million -- 6.1% of the pool), which is secured
by a cross-collateralized portfolio of 21 industrial properties
and 2 retail properties. The properties are primarily located throughout
the Chicago MSA in Illinois (22 properties), with one property located
in Racine, Wisconsin. The portfolio is also encumbered with
a $4.5 million mezzanine note. The portfolio was
88% leased as of March 2020, compared to 90% leased
as of June 2018 and 91% leased at securitization. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 129% and 0.79X, respectively,
compared to 121% and 0.84X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Torrance Crossroads Loan ($45 million
-- 5.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 128,121
SF portion of a 492,233 SF anchored retail shopping center in Torrance,
California. The property is anchored by Home Depot, which
occupies 95% of the net rentable area (NRA), and has a lease
expiration in January 2028. The loan is interest only throughout
the ten-year loan term. The property was 100% leased
as of December 2019, compared to 99% in December 2018,
and 100% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 115% and 0.82X, respectively, compared to
107% and 0.89X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
