Moody's affirms notes issued by College Loan Corporation Trust I (2002 Indenture)

Approximately $1.04 billion of asset-backed securities affected

New York, September 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of 42 classes of notes issued by College Loan Corporation Trust I. The underlying collateral consists of student loans originated under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) that are guaranteed by the US government for a minimum of 97% of defaulted principal and accrued interest. College Loan Corporation (CLC) is the administrator of the transaction.

The complete rating action are as follows:

Issuer: College Loan Corporation Trust I (2002 Indenture)

Senior Ser. 2002-1A-8, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002-2A-11, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002-2A-12, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002-2A-16, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002-2A-21, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002-2A-22, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002-2A-23, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002-2A-24, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002-2A-25, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002-2A-26, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002-2A-27, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002-2A-28, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002-2A-29, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002-2A-30, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Subordinate Ser. 2002-2B-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 15, 2016 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2002A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Sub. Ser. 2002B-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 15, 2016 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Sr Ser 2003-1A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Sr Ser 2003-1A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Sr Ser 2003-1A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Sr Ser 2003-1A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Sr Ser 2003-1A-6, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Senior Ser. 2003-1A-7, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Sub. Ser. 2003-1B-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 15, 2016 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

2004-1A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

2004-1B, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 15, 2016 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

2005-1A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

2005-1A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

2005-1B, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 15, 2016 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

2006-1A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

2006-1A-6, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

2006-1A-7A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

2006-1A-7B, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

2006-1B, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 15, 2016 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Series 2007-2A-1 Senior Notes, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Nov 15, 2016 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

Series 2007-2A-10 Senior Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Series 2007-2A-11 Senior Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Series 2007-2A-12 Senior Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Series 2007-2A-13 Senior Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Series 2007-2A-14 Senior Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2011 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Series 2007-2B-1 Subordinate Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 15, 2016 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's affirmation actions consider the recent payment distributions to and the expected payoff of the 2007-2A-1 and 2004-1A-4 Senior Notes by their legal final maturity dates. The maturity dates for these notes are January, 25 2024 and April 25, 2024 respectively.

CLC interprets the transaction documents to allow it to direct payments to other notes ahead of payments to the 2007-2-A-1 and 2004-1A-4 Senior Notes. CLC has represented that starting from the July 2022 distribution date, it will distribute all available trust funds, after payment of fees and bond interest, to pay bond principal on the 2007-2A-1 Senior Notes until it has been paid off. CLC has further represented that it expects to make payments to the 2004-1A-4 Senior Notes immediately after the payoff of 2007-2A-1 Senior Notes.

On the July 2022 distribution date, CLC directed July principal payments and release of excess cash towards payment of the 2007-2A-1 Senior Notes. As of the July 2022 distribution date, the outstanding balance on the 2007-2A-1 and 2004-1A-4 Senior Notes was $140 million and $28 million, respectively. Based on the current speed of note paydown, the trust will distribute approximately $50-$60 million principal payment per quarter first to the 2007-2A-1 Senior Notes and then to the 2004-1A-4 Senior Notes, and both notes will pay off prior to their maturity date.

Today's action also reflects the updated performance of the transactions and updated expected loss on the tranches across Moody's cash flow scenarios. Moody's quantitative analysis derives the expected loss for a tranche using 28 cash flow scenarios with weights accorded to each scenario.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Securities Backed by FFELP Student Loans" published in April 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the paydown speed of the loan pool increases as a result of declining borrower usage of deferment, forbearance and IBR, increasing voluntary prepayment rates, or prepayments with proceeds from sponsor repurchases of student loan collateral. Moody's could also upgrade the ratings owing to a build-up in credit enhancement.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if CLC decides to change payment priority and delay the payoff of the 2007-2-A-1 and 2004-1A-4 Senior Notes. Moody's could also downgrade the ratings if the paydown speed of the loan pool declines as a result of lower than expected voluntary prepayments, and higher than expected deferment, forbearance and IBR rates, which would threaten full repayment of the class by its final maturity date. In addition, because the US Department of Education guarantees at least 97% of principal and accrued interest on defaulted loans, Moody's could downgrade the rating of the notes if it were to downgrade the rating on the United States government.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natallia Birukova

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jinwen Chen

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

