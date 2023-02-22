Moody's affirms one and downgrades five CMBS classes of BX 2017-CQHP

Approximately $260 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the rating on one class and downgraded the ratings on five classes in BX Trust 2017-CQHP, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-CQHP as follows:

Cl. A, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Oct 12, 2020 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the five senior P&I classes were downgraded due to an increase in Moody's LTV as a result of decline in performance as well as the loan's delinquent status, increase in outstanding advances and the uncertainty around timing and extent of the portfolio's recovery. The rating on the most junior class was affirmed as the expected loss estimates are consistent with the current rating.

This floating rate loan has been in special servicing since June 2020 as the portfolio catered to corporate business travel with the two largest assets located in San Francisco and Chicago, which are both lagging in recovery timing compared to other major cities in the country. As of the current distribution date, the loan remains last paid through its April 2020 payment date and there are approximately $26 million of outstanding loan advances.

In this credit rating action we considered qualitative and quantitative factors in relation to the senior-sequential structure and quality of the collateral, and we analyzed multiple scenarios to reflect various levels of stress in property values could impact loan proceeds at each rating level.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in the loan's performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further decline in actual or expected performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 15, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged at $274 Million. The securitization is backed by a single floating rate loan collateralized by four Club Quarter hotels. The portfolio totals 1,228 rooms, and includes the 346 room Club Quarters San Francisco, the 429 room Club Quarters Chicago Central Loop, the 178 room Club Quarters Boston, and the 275 room Club Quarters Philadelphia. The portfolio is encumbered with $61.3 million of non-pooled mezzanine debt. The loan sponsor is Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII-NQ L.P., an affiliate of Blackstone Group L.P.

Club Quarters drives business through memberships with corporate clients that commit to a minimum number of room nights at a property annually. On weekends when corporate travel demand generally decreases, they cater to non-members and leisure travelers.

The portfolio's net cash flow (NCF) for year end 2019 was $29.4 Million, compared to 2018 NCF of $27.3 Million and $34.2 million at securitization. The coronavirus outbreak had an outsized negative impact on densely populated urban areas and the NCF for the first nine months of 2022 was $9.5 million. Based on the allocated loan amount (ALA), the San Francisco property (39% of ALA) and the Chicago hotel (26% of ALA) account for 66% of the portfolio. According to the year-end 2022 STR Report, overall US RevPAR (revenue per available room) was up 8.1% compared to that of 2019, and the RevPAR for the Top 25 markets was 0.2% higher than in 2019. However, the San Francisco/San Mateo MSA had the worst comparison amongst the Top 25 MSAs at -33.4% compared to 2019 and the Chicago MSA's 2022 RevPAR was 4.5% lower than that of 2019.

The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for monetary default stemming from COVID related closure. As of the February distribution date there are outstanding loan advances totaling approximately $26 million as the borrower's last debt service payment date was made in April 2020.

The first mortgage balance of $274 million represents Moody's LTV of 171%. There is outstanding interest shortfalls totaling $3,365 affecting up to Cl. F and no losses have been realized as of the current distribution date.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

