Moody's affirms one and downgrades five CMBS classes of BX Trust 2019-MMP

Approximately $257 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed one rating and downgraded the ratings on five classes of CMBS securities, issued by BX Trust 2019-MMP, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-MMP as follows:

Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Aug 29, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on one P&I class, Cl. A, was affirmed because Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was within acceptable range.

The ratings on the five P&I classes were downgraded due to an increase in Moody's LTV as a result of decline in performance. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2023 and has a maturity date in August 2023, with an additional option to extend till August 2024. The net cash flow (NCF) for the NYC multifamily portfolio was significantly impacted with coronavirus outbreak and remains below securitization levels. Furthermore, actual trust NCF DSCR based on the trailing 12-month period ending September 2022 was 0.87X based on the in-place strike rate of 3.5% from the interest rate cap agreement that expires in August 2023. Including the mezzanine debt, the total debt actual NCF DSCR (at the 3.5% strike rate) would be 0.58X.

In this credit rating action we considered qualitative and quantitative factors in relation to the senior-sequential structure and location and quality of the assets. We analyzed multiple scenarios to reflect various levels of stress in property values could impact loan proceeds at each rating level.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in the loan's performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further decline in actual or expected performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 15, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance is approximately $270.3 million compared to $271.7 million at securitization due to paydown on pro rata basis (approximately $1.35 million) stemming from partial release of air appurtenant to the 434 West 19th Street property. The securitization is backed by one floating rate loan secured by a fee simple interests in 11 multifamily properties located across three Manhattan neighborhoods totaling 637 apartment units. There is mezzanine debt of approximately $92.8 million held outside the trust.

The sponsors are Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII and Fairstead Capital, who acquired the portfolio in 2015 and have since invested approximately $34.7 million ($54,500 per unit) to renovate and reposition the assets. At securitization, the sponsor contributed approximately $47.7 million in fresh equity and inclusive of the new equity, the sponsors' cost basis was approximately $224.7 million.

The buildings were developed between 1900 and 1987, with an average year built of 1958. They are generally of Class A/B+ quality and range from 4 stories to 19 stories. Property sizes range from 9 to 200 units, with an average complex size of 58 units. The largest property (200 units; 250 West 19th Street) accounts for 31% of the portfolio's total units. Based on the September 2022 rent roll, occupancies at the properties range from 79% to 100%, with an average occupancy for the portfolio of 93%. The portfolio's average historical occupancy was 89% in 2016, 86% in 2017, 95% in 2018 and 96% at securitization.

The portfolio's net operating income (NOI) had been on an upward trajectory since the 2015 acquisition and renovation, and peaking at $14.5 million for full year 2019. With the coronavirus outbreak the properties were not able to generate enough cash to fully cover debt service for the trust mortgage debt and the mezzanine debt. The portfolio's NCF for the trailing twelve month period ending September 2022 was $12.0 million up from $7.5 million in full year 2021. The loan remains current, paid through March 2023 with no outstanding P&I advances. However, the properties are currently not generating enough cash flow to cover all debt service obligations.

Moody's has adjusted the NCF to $13.8 million and increased the capitalization rate to 7.5% from $15.3 million in NCF and 7.15% capitalization rate at securitization, respectively. Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 147% based on our Moody's Value. Adjusted Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 129% based on our Moody's Value using a cap rate adjusted for the current interest rate environment. There are outstanding interest shortfalls totaling $3,106 affecting Cl. F and Cl. RRI and no losses have been realized as of the current distribution date.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

