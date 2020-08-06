Moody's affirms one and downgrades five CMBS classes of JPMCC 2018-MINN

Approximately $137 million of structured securities affected

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed one and downgraded ratings on five classes in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2018-MINN ("JPM 2018-MINN"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-MINN as follows:

Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 12, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 12, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 12, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Dec 12, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Dec 12, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Dec 12, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned B3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on Cl. A was affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, are within acceptable ranges. The ratings on Cl. B, Cl. C, Cl. D., Cl. E, and Cl. F were downgraded due to an increase in Moody's LTV as a result of immediate decline in performance due to the coronavirus outbreak and the uncertainty on the timing of and extent to the recovery. We have assumed a significant drop in net cash flow (NCF) in 2020, followed by two or more years of improvement in the loan performance, resulting in a lower than previously assumed Moody's NCF levels. The subject property's heavy reliance on group segment (69%) will delay the recovery timing compared to those that cater to leisure and individual corporate traveler.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of pool paydowns or amortization, an increase in defeasance or an improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the loan or increase in interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged at $180 million from securitization. The 5-year (including three one-year extensions), interest only, floating rate loan is secured by leasehold interests in the Hilton Minneapolis.

The property is an AAA Four Diamond rated full-service hotel with approximately 60,500 SF of meeting and event space with a 24,780 SF grand ballroom, the largest ballroom in the state of Minnesota. It's also the largest hotel in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in terms of room count (821 guestrooms) and meeting space. The hotel caters to large groups as well as accommodate spillover needs and room demand for the Minneapolis Convention Center located three block away. The property was constructed in 1992 and is subject to a 100- year ground lease with the City of Minneapolis expiring in October 2091. However, starting 2019, the property was not obligated to pay any ground rent for the duration of the ground lease.

The property's 2019 NCF was approximately $16.8 MM, up from $14.3 MM in 2018 mostly due to expiration of payment-in-lieu of taxes (PILOT). In January 2019 and thereafter, the sponsor is obligated to make normal real estate tax payments based on the assessed value as there is no ground rent liability. Since 1993, the subject property has made a consolidated PILOT to the City of Minneapolis that covers both the scheduled ground lease payment and the subject's real estate tax liability. However, for full year 2020 NCF, we expect a significant drop due to coronavirus outbreak induced property closures and travel restrictions as well as cancellation of groups that will more than outweigh any gains in cash-flows from the expiration of the PILOT. Due to the length and the magnitude of the disruption, we do not expect large hotels that cater to group demand and convention business to return to pre-COVID levels within the next 24 to 36 months, and the pace of recovery to vary depending on the property's market segment and location.

The loan status is 90+ days delinquent as of the July distribution date and there is outstanding cumulative advances of approximately $5.0 million. The first mortgage balance of $180 million represents a Moody's stabilized LTV of 177%. Moody's first mortgage stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is 0.66X. However, these metrics are based on return of group demand which would lag segments such as leisure and individual corporate transient travel. The downgrades take into account volatility and uncertainty of the loan's performance and the longer recovery anticipated of large group demand. There is outstanding interest shortfalls totaling $88,751 affecting Cl. HRR and no losses as of the current distribution date.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

