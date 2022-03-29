Moody's affirms one and downgrades four classes of MSC 2011-C3

Approximately $132.8 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the rating on one class and downgraded the ratings on four classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2011-C3, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-C3 as follows:

Cl. C, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Aug 4, 2021 Confirmed at A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Aug 4, 2021 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Aug 4, 2021 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Aug 4, 2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. G, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Aug 4, 2021 Confirmed at Caa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on Cl. C was affirmed due to its seniority of payments and significant credit support in conjunction with the Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) on the remaining loan in the pools. Cl. C has already paid down 78% from its original balance and this class is expected to receive monthly principal paydowns due to amortization from the remaining loans in the pool.

The ratings on four P&I classes were downgraded due to the pool's significant exposure to two regional mall properties (95% of the pool) that experienced declines in net operating income in recent years and have each been modified after failing to pay-off at their original maturity dates. The two remaining loans are Oxmoor Center (42% of the pool) with an extended maturity date of June 2023 and Westfield Belden Village (53%) with an extended maturity date of July 2026. As a result of the exposure to these loans, the remaining classes are at increased risk of interest shortfalls and the potential for higher expected losses if the performance of these malls continues to decline and/or they are unable to pay off at their extended maturity dates.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 36.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 24.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 53% of the pool is in special servicing and Moody's has identified an additional troubled loan representing 42% of the pool. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced and troubled loans to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 88% to $174.7 million from $1.49 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by five mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 53% of the pool.

As of the March 2022 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments. However, two loans (representing approximately 95% of the pool) have been previously modified including maturity date extensions. Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $6.5 million (for an average loss severity of 24%).

The one specially serviced loan is the Westfield Belden Village Loan ($91.8 million -- 52.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 419,000 square foot (SF) portion of an 818,000 SF regional mall located 18 miles south of Akron in Canton, Ohio. The non-collateral anchors are Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods and Dave & Busters. Sears vacated in January 2020 and the space was redeveloped into a Dick's Sporting Goods / Golf Galaxy and Dave & Busters. As of September 2020, the inline space was 94% leased and the total mall collateral was 72% leased. Starwood Capital purchased the mall from Westfield in 2013. However, in the first quarter of 2020, Starwood defaulted on approximately $250 million in Israeli bond loans that were used to finance the Belden Village purchase along with other malls. Subsequently, the loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent monetary default. The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined since 2016 due to lower rental revenues and the performance has been further impacted by the pandemic. The loan has now passed its initial maturity date in July 2021. The loan has been recently modified, extending the maturity date to July 2026 and bringing debt service payments current, and is expected to be returned to the master servicer. However, due to recent declines in performance and potential cash flow volatility on regional malls, this loan may have a heightened risk of default at or before its extended loan maturity.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 42% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $62.9 million (a 38% expected loss based on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The troubled loan is the Oxmoor Center Loan discussed in further detail below.

The Oxmoor Center Loan ($73.4 million -- 42% of the pool), which is secured by a leasehold interest in a 941,000 SF super-regional mall in Louisville, Kentucky. The center is currently anchored by Macy's, Von Maur and Dick's Sporting Goods. A portion of the space formerly occupied by Sears is being developed by Topgolf and additional restaurants. All anchors own the improvements with the exception of Dick's Sporting Goods. As of December 2021, the inline space was 83% leased and the total mall collateral was 78% leased. The property is in an affluent suburb of Louisville and benefits from an Apple store presence, with the next closest Apple store over 60 miles away. The property's performance generally improved through 2016, however, since this time the property's net operating income (NOI) has declined annually due primarily to lower rental revenues. The year-end 2021 NOI DSCR was 1.32X, compared to 1.42X in 2019. The loan was unable to payoff at its maturity date in June 2021 and subsequently transferred to the special servicer for maturity default. The loan was modified during 2021, extending the maturity date June 2023 and was returned to the master servicer in January 2022. The loan has amortized 22% since securitization, however, due to declining revenues and occupancy since securitization and the current market environment for regional malls, Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.

The second largest loan is the Freedom Village Shopping Center Loan ($4.8 million -- 2.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 129,516 SF anchored-retail property located in Eldersburg, Maryland. As of September 2021, the property was only 47% occupied, compared to 49% in 2020 and 90% in 2019. The largest tenant, a grocery store occupying 46% of the NRA, vacated in 2020 and the borrower is currently reviewing several LOIs for portions of the space. The loan has amortized almost 39% since securitization and matures in June 2026. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 73% and 1.48X, respectively, compared to 66% and 1.63X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Walgreens - Porterville Loan ($3.1 million -- 1.8% of the pool), which is secured by a single tenant Walgreens located north of Bakersfield, California with a lease in place until 2036. The property has exhibited stable performance over the life of the loan, amortizing by 8% and maturing in August 2026. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 71% and 1.34X, respectively, compared to 71% and 1.32X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

The ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

