Moody's affirms one and downgrades nine classes of MSBAM 2012-C6

Approximately $148 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the rating on one class and downgraded the ratings on nine classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2012-C6, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C6 as follows:

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Downgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. G, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. H, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Affirmed Ca (sf)

Cl. PST, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. X-C*, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2022 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on Cl. B was affirmed because of its significant credit support and the expected principal recovery from the remaining loans in the pool. Cl. B has already paid down 98% from its original principal balance and as the senior most class outstanding, any principal proceeds will be first distributed to this class.

The ratings on six P&I classes, Cl. C through Cl. H, were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance as well as higher anticipated losses and increased interest shortfall risk from the significant exposure to loans in special servicing. All five remaining loans (100% of the pool) are in special servicing. The largest loan in the pool, 1880 Broadway/15 Central Park West Retail (69% of the pool), was unable to refinance at its maturity date in September 2022 and will likely face significant declines in net operating income (NOI) after the departure of its largest tenant (54% of the property's NRA). Furthermore, the most recent appraisal value reported as of the February 2023 remittance statement valued the property 37% below the outstanding loan balance resulting in an appraisal reduction amount of $55.4 million. Due to the appraisal reduction and exposure to other loans in special servicing interest shortfalls are likely to increase.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class X-B was downgraded due to principal paydowns of higher quality referenced classes and a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class X-C was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes. The IO Class X-C references P&I classes Cl. D through Cl. J. Cl. J is not rated by Moody's.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PST, was downgraded due to principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes and decline in the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 51.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 35.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 8.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, or a significant improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 17, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 84% to $182 million from $1.12 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by five mortgage loans, all of which are in special servicing. Loans representing 89% of the pool are in foreclosure or real estate owned (REO) and 11% were nonperforming past maturity.

No loans have liquidated from the pool with a loss, however, an aggregate realized loss of $6.9 million has been incurred due to the servicer reimbursement for prior loan advances on delinquent loans.

The largest specially serviced loan is the 1880 Broadway/15 Central Park West Retail Loan ($125.0 million -- 68.6% of the pool), which is secured by an 84,000 SF, four-level (two levels below grade), multi-tenant retail condominium located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The property had been 100% leased to four tenants since securitization. However, the former largest tenant, Best Buy, vacated ahead of their January 2023 lease expiration, which reduced the property's occupancy to 46%. Best Buy represented just over 40% of the property's base rent in 2021. The loan transferred to special servicing in September 2022 after it was unable to pay off at its September 2022 maturity date. The special servicer has initiated foreclosure proceedings in November 2022. A December 2022 appraisal valued the property approximately 59% lower than at securitization and 37% below the outstanding loan balance. As of the February 2023 remittance statement an appraisal reduction amount of $55.4 million was reported and this appraisal reduction will likely cause interest shortfalls to increase.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the 300 West Adams Loan ($20.7 million -- 11.3% of the pool), which is secured by a leasehold interest in a 253,000 SF, 12-story, landmarked office building located in downtown Chicago. The property is located in the CBD West Loop and across the street from the Willis Tower. The property is subject to a 99-year ground lease which commenced in September 2012. The ground lease payment started at $1.1 million per year, with 3% increases year-over-year until 2042 when it's capped at $2.5 million. The property was 61% leased as of December 2022 compared to 77% in September 2020 and 97% in 2018. The decline in occupancy and increased expenses has caused a significant decline in NOI. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2021 and has been REO since October 2021. As of the October 2022 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized a 23% appraisal reduction based on the outstanding loan balance. The loan has amortized 17% since securitization. Special servicer commentary indicated a 2022 purchase and sale agreement failed to materialize and the property is expected to be marketed for sale again during 2023. Moody's expects a significant loss from this loan.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the 470 Broadway Loan ($17.4 million -- 9.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 6,600 SF, 2-story, single tenant retail building in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. The property was previously fully leased to Aldo until the tenant declared bankruptcy in May 2020. Subsequently, the lease was rejected at this location and the property remains vacant. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 and the property became REO in October 2022. The loan has amortized 15% since securitization, however, an updated appraisal was completed in June 2022 valuing the property significantly below the loan balance and the master servicer has deemed the loan as non-recoverable. Moody's expects a significant loss from this loan.

The fourth largest specially serviced loan is The Palmdale Gateway Loan ($9.9 million -- 5.4% of the pool), which is secured by a grocery anchored retail center located in Palmdale, California, approximately 63 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The five-one story buildings were constructed in 1986 and total 100,000 SF. The property was 95% leased as of September 2022 compared to 89% leased as of June 2022, and 90% at securitization. The loan failed to pay off at its scheduled maturity date in October 2022 and transferred to special servicing in October 2022. The loan has amortized over 19% since securitization and had an NOI DSCR of 2.14x as of June 2022. The loan faces significant lease rollover as the two largest tenants (combining for 46% of the NRA) have lease expirations in or prior to April 2025. The special servicer is in the process of setting up cash management and indicated they will dual track the foreclosure process while discussing workout alternatives with the borrower.

The fifth largest specially serviced loan is the 152 Geary Street Loan ($9.3 million -- 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by an 8,100 SF, 3-story, retail building in San Francisco, California. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to payment default as the single tenant was not paying rent. The loan is last paid through its March 2020 payment date and has amortized 19% since securitization. The borrower recently signed a new lease with a replacement tenant for approximately 78% of the NRA and the tenant is expected to take occupancy by June 2023. As of the February 2023 remittance report, a recent appraisal valued the property above the outstanding loan balance and no appraisal reduction has been recognized on this loan. Special servicer commentary states they are dual tracking legal remedies while having ongoing discussions with the borrower to either payoff the loan in full or possible forbearance.

Moody's estimates an aggregate $94 million loss for the specially serviced loans.

As of the February 2023 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $2.6 million, however, these are expected to increase due to the appraisal reduction on the 1880 Broadway/15 Central Park West Retail Loan. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

