Moody's affirms one and downgrades one class of COMM 2005-LP5

Approximately $3.3 million of structured securities affected
New York, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the rating on one class and downgraded the rating on one class
in COMM 2005-LP5 Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates
Cl. F, Affirmed B3 (sf); previously on Nov 9,
2018 Downgraded to B3 (sf)
Cl. G, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Nov 9,
2018 Downgraded to Ca (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on Cl. F was affirmed due to the expected recovery of
principal and interest on the remaining loans based on the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR).
The rating on Cl. G was downgraded due to realized losses.
The Class has experienced 92% loss severity due to previously liquidated
loans.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of commercial real estate. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.2%
of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list
of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com
at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization or an improvement in loan performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the loan, an increase in realized and expected
losses from specially serviced loan or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1083431.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the April 10, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by over 99% to $3.3
million from $1.70 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by four mortgage loans.
One loan, constituting 28.3% of the pool, is
on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews
the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect
performance.
There are currently no loans in special servicing. Twenty loans
have been liquidated from the pool with losses, resulting in an
aggregate realized loss of $88.1 million (for an average
loss severity of 30.5%).
The largest remaining loan is the Hunters Chase Apartments Loan ($1.4
million -- 41.3% of the pool), which is secured
by a 112-unit multifamily property located in Thomasville,
Georgia. Property performance has been stable and the loan has
amortized 24% since securitization. The loan matures in
March 2023 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 43% and 2.08X,
respectively. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and
a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.
The second largest loan is the Williams Trace Apartment Community Loan
($0.9 million -- 28.3% of the pool),
which is secured by a 68 unit apartment complex located in Cameron,
Texas. The loan is on the servicer's watchlist due to low
DSCR caused by low rents and high repairs and maintenance expense.
The loan has amortized 21% since securitization and matures in
December 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 138% and
0.74X, respectively.
The third largest loan is the Rite Aid Chehalis Loan ($0.8
million -- 23.5% of the pool), which is secured
by a 13,000 SF single tenant retail property leased to Rid Aid Corporation
with a lease expiration in March 2024, which is co-terminus
with the loan's expiration date. The loan is fully amortizing
and has already amortized 67% since securitization. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 23% and greater than 4.00X,
respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dariusz Surmacz
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653