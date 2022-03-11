Moody's affirms one and downgrades one class of LBUBS 2006-C6

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the rating on one class and downgraded one class in LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-C6, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-C6 as follows:

Cl. A-J, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2020 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)

Cl. X-CL*, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2020 Affirmed C (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the remaining P&I Class, Cl. A-J, was downgraded due to realized losses and increased anticipated additional losses from the specially serviced loan which represents 100% of the remaining pool. Cl. A-J has already experienced a 16% realized losses from previously liquated loans and there is a high potential loss severity from the remaining specially serviced loan, the Greenbriar Mall Loan, which is secured by a troubled regional mall.

The rating on the interest only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the United States' economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of CMBS. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 61.4% of the current pooled balance. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 15.0% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the remaining loan, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for the specially serviced loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for the loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced loans to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class(es).

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 98.0% to $61.6 million from $3.0 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by one remaining mortgage loan which is currently in special servicing.

Thirty-eight loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $418.4 million (for an average loss severity of 65%).

The specially serviced loan is the Greenbrier Mall Loan ($61.6 million -- 100% of the pool), which is secured by an 896,000 square foot (SF) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia. The mall is anchored by J.C. Penney, Macy's and Dillard's, of which J.C. Penney and Macy's are part of the collateral. There is also one vacant non-collateral anchor, which was a former Sears that closed in 2018. The loan first transferred to special servicing in May 2016 for imminent default and was modified with a three-year maturity extension through December 2019. The loan transferred back to the master servicer in May 2017, however, the loan returned to special servicing in May 2019 due to imminent default. As of September 2021, the property was 92% leased, compared to 95% in September 2019 and 97% in December 2018. The sponsor, CBL, categorized the mall as a Lender Mall indicating they are working with the lender on the terms of the loan or may no longer be meet the criteria for long term investment. The property faces competition as there are four other malls within a fifteen-mile radius and the property has experienced a significant reduction in value from securitization. The special servicer is dual tracking a possible workout plan with foreclosure. As of the February 2022 remittance statement the master servicer has recognized $27.6 million appraisal reduction and Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

