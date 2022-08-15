Moody's affirms one and downgrades one class of WBCMT 2005-C21

Approximately $50 million of structured securities affected

New York, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the rating on one class and downgraded the rating on one class in Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust 2005-C21 ("WBCMT 2005-C21"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-C21 as follows:

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2021 Downgraded to C (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the P&I class, Cl. E was downgraded due to higher anticipated losses from the significant exposure to specially serviced loans. The specially serviced loans are already real estate owned (REO) and make up approximately 90% of the pool balance.

The rating on the P&I class, Cl. F was affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Cl. F has already realized a 12% loss as a result of previously liquidated loans.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 84.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 37.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 90% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced loans to the most junior class and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 98% to $50 million from $3.25 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by four mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 55% of the pool. One loan, constituting 9% of the pool, has defeased and is secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of two, the same as at Moody's last review.

As of the July 2022 remittance report, loans representing 10% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 90% were REO.

There are no loans on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Twenty-four loans have been liquidated from the pool, contributing to an aggregate realized loss of $204 million (for an average loss severity of 41%). Two loans, constituting 90% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Phillips Lighting Loan ($27.6 million -- 55% of the pool), which is secured by a 199,900 square feet (SF) suburban office building located in Franklin Township, New Jersey. The loan passed its anticipated repayment date (ARD) of September 15, 2015 with a final maturity date in September 2035. Phillips Electronics occupied the entire building through December 2021 but the building is now vacant after the departure of all subleased tenants. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2021 and became REO in April 2022. It is last paid through the November 2021 payment date. The space is actively being marketed for lease.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Taurus Pool Loan ($17.8 million -- 35.0% of the pool), which was originally secured by six properties located in six states. Five properties have been sold. The remaining collateral is the Shelton Technology Center, a 113,000 SF industrial property which is west of downtown New Haven, Connecticut. The property was 73% leased as of December 2021 compared to 79% leased as of September 2020 and 59% in December 2019. The loan was originally transferred to the special servicer in August 2012 for imminent monetary default following a period of low occupancy and weak portfolio cash flow and has been deemed non-recoverable. The special servicer is marketing the vacant suites and there are no disposition plans at this time.

Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $42.7 million (a 94% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced loans.

As of the July 15, 2022 remittance statement, cumulative interest shortfalls were $13.7 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The sole non-defeased performing loan represents 0.7% of the pool balance. The loan is the U Stow N Go -- Clearwater, FL Loan ($0.3 million -- 0.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 31,960 SF, or 504 unit self-storage complex built in 1982, located in Clearwater, Florida. As of December 2021, the property was 94% occupied compared to 87% in 2018 and 88% in 2017. The loan is fully amortizing and has amortized 75% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 21% and 4.63X, respectively, compared to 26% and 3.77X at the last review.

