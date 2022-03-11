Moody's affirms one and downgrades two classes of MSC 2005-HQ7

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the rating on one class and downgraded the ratings on two classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2005-HQ7, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-HQ7 as follows:

Cl. E, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Mar 6, 2020 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Mar 6, 2020 Downgraded to Ca (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Mar 6, 2020 Affirmed C (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on two classes, Cl. E and Cl. F, were downgraded due to the higher realized losses and expected losses as well as an anticipated increase in interest shortfalls. The largest remaining loan, representing 99% of the pool, is in special servicing and already REO.

The rating on Cl. G was affirmed because the rating is consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses. Class G has already experienced a 50% realized loss as a result of previously liquidated loans.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the United States' economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of CMBS. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 66.7% of the current pooled balance, compared to 61.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 8.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 8.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include an improvement in loan performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the remaining loans, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 99% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for the specially serviced loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for the loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced loans to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class(es).

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 14, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 98% to $33.4 million from $1.96 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by two remaining mortgage loans of which one, 99% of the pool, is in special servicing.

Forty-eight loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $147 million (for an average loss severity of 52%).

The specially serviced loan is the Crown Ridge at Fair Oaks Loan ($32.9 million – 98.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 191,200 square foot (SF) eight story multi-tenant office property located in Fairfax, Virginia. The loan was originally modified in July 2016 which included a term extension, principal paydown of 10%, and conversion of remaining payments to interest-only. The loan again transferred to the special servicer in November 2017 due to imminent maturity default ahead of its December 2017 maturity date. As of October 10, 2021, the property was only 43% leased and the NOI DSCR was below 1.00X since 2018 with an NOI DSCR of only 0.29X in December 2020. The loan became REO in the second quarter of 2020 and is last paid through its March 2018 payment date. The property's value has significantly declined from securitization. As of the February 2022 remittance statement the master servicer has already recognized $18.7 million appraisal reduction.

The remaining performing loan is the Molalla Bi-Mart Loan ($0.4 million – 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 31,250 SF retail center located in Molalla, Oregon. The property is 100% occupied by Bi-Mart Corp. with a lease expiration of February 2026. The loan is fully amortizing and has amortized 71% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 18% and >4.00X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument..

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dariusz Surmacz

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

