Moody's affirms one and downgrades two classes of WFRBS 2011-C2

Approximately $18.5 million of structured securities affected

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the rating on one class and downgraded the ratings on two classes in WF-RBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2011-C2, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-C2, as follows:

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2021 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Feb 10, 2021 Downgraded to C (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on two P&I classes were downgraded due to anticipated losses and interest shortfall risk from the pool's significant exposure to two specially serviced loans (100% of the pool) secured by poorly performing regional malls. The two specially serviced loans are Port Charlotte Town Center Loan (63% of the pool) and Aviation Mall (37% of the pool), both of which were exhibiting declining performance prior to 2020. Both loans have now passed their original loan maturity dates and the Port Charlotte Town Center Loan has recently become REO. As a result of the exposure to these loans, the remaining classes are at increased risk of ongoing interest shortfalls and the potential for higher expected losses if performance continues to deteriorate.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-B, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 77.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 69.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 2.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, or a significant improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a significant decline in the performance of the remaining loans or an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only class was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from the specially serviced loans to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 96% to $52.3 million from $1.3 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by two mortgage loans, both of which are in special servicing (100% of the pool). Both loans have been previously been deemed non-recoverable by the master servicer. During February 2021, the servicer recovered advances on the Aviation Mall Loan (discussed below), resulting in a realized loss of $1.9 million to the trust.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Port Charlotte Town Center Loan ($33.1 million -- 63.2% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 490,000 square feet (SF) portion of a 774,000 SF super regional mall in Port Charlotte, Florida. The property is also encumbered by a $7.0 million B-note. The mall is anchored by JC Penney and a 16-screen Regal Cinemas, which are part of the collateral. Additionally, Dillard's and Beall's are anchors at the property but not part of the collateral. Macy's, a former non-collateral anchor, closed this location in the spring of 2021 and Sears, a former collateral tenant, vacated in 2019. The collateral portion of the property was approximately 71% leased as of December 2021. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2020 and the borrower subsequently consented to a consensual foreclosure with the loan becoming REO in February 2022. A management and leasing firm has been engaged and a business plan is being developed. The loan is last paid through its April 2020 payment date and has been deemed non-recoverable by the master servicer. Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The other specially serviced loan is the Aviation Mall Loan ($19.2 million -- 36.8% of the pool), which is secured by a regional mall located in Queensbury, New York, approximately 50 miles north of Albany. Major tenants at the property include J.C. Penney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ollies Bargain Outlet and Regal Aviation Mall 7. Two former anchor tenants, Sears (94,273SF) and Bon-Ton (67,700 SF), vacated in 2018, however, Ollies Bargain Outlet backfilled approximately 30,000 SF of the former Bon-Ton space and opened for business in August 2019. Property performance has declined since 2016 as a result of lower rental revenues. As of December 2021, inline occupancy declined to approximately 30% from 45% in September 2020, while total mall occupancy declined to approximately 58% from 72% over the same period. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020 and the loan was subsequently modified at the end of 2021, extending the maturity date to November 2023 and bringing debt service payments current through the March 2022 payment date. As of the March 2022 remittance statement, the master servicer had recognized an $11.3 million appraisal reduction due to its August 2021 appraised value of $10.2 million. The loan had previously been deemed non-recoverable; however, the loan was recently brough current as a part of the modification which allowed interest distribution to the P&I classes in the March 2022 remittance statement.

As of the March 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $2.6 million. Interest shortfalls were higher in previous months; however, the Aviation Mall Loan was recently brought current causing interest shortfall paybacks to the two P&I classes. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

