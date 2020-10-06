Moody's affirms one class of BANC 2018-CRE4

Approximately $35 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the rating on one class in The Bancorp Commercial Mortgage 2018-CRE4 Trust:

Cl. A, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the P&I class was affirmed due to the pool performance in connection with the significant credit support of the class, which has increased from securitization as a result of loan paydowns. The deal has paid down approximately 40% since securitization, resulting in a nearly 80% paydown of the principal balance of Cl. A.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.9% of the current pooled balance. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.9% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 40% to $205 million from $341 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 26 floating rate mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.4% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 61% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 20, compared to 25 at securitization.

As of the September 2020 remittance report, loans representing 92% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 5.4% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 1.2% were more than 90 days delinquent.

Ten loans, constituting 50% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Four loans, constituting 2.4% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Three of the special serviced loans, 1.6% of the pool, transferred since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Staybridge Suites Conversion loan ($2.5 million -- 1.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 221 key hotel located within the Disney Resort area in Kissimmee Florida. It is located within 3.5 miles of multiple attractions, including Disney Epcot and Hollywood Studios. The property relies heavily on the Disney park as a demand driver. As the coronavirus pandemic developed, the property temporarily closed and the loan was transferred to special servicing in March due to imminent default. The loan is paid through its February 2020 payment date, however, the special servicer commentary indicates a short term forbearance and one year maturity date extension was approved. The hotel re-opened in July 2020.

The remaining three specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property types. Moody's estimates an aggregate $2.4 million loss for the specially serviced loans (48% expected loss on average).

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 94% of the pool, and full or partial year 2020 operating results for 75% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 128%, the same as at securitization. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.32X and 0.82X, respectively. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 23% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Corey Place Apartments Loan ($17.3 million -- 8.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 273 unit, garden style apartment complex located in Grand Prairie Texas, approximately 14 miles southwest of Dallas and 18 miles southeast of Fort Worth. At securitization the loan had a pari passu future funding amount of $1.46 million. Upon loan closing, the sponsor began a $6,000/unit renovation plan including new appliance, unit surface upgrades, bathroom upgrades, fixtures and outdoor amenities including new grills and a multi purpose sports court. The property was 89% leased as of March 2020. The loan remains current as of its September 2020 remittance date and the Moody's LTV was 119%, the same as at securitization.

The second largest loan is the 225 City Avenue Loan ($15.9 million -- 7.7% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a class B+ office building located in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, approximately five miles northwest of the Philadelphia CBD. At securitization the loan had a pari passu future funding amount of approximately $586,000. The property was 83% occupied as of June 2020. Major tenants include Jefferson University Physicians, Allied Mortgage, and WEAZ FM Radio. The loan remains current as of its September 2020 remittance date and the Moody's LTV was 129%, the same as at securitization.

The third largest loan is the Hotel Indigo Detroit Loan ($14.9 million -- 7.3% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a select-service hotel located in CBD Detroit, Michigan. At securitization the loan had a pari passu future funding amount of $1.46 million. The property was originally developed in 1965 and operated as a Holiday Inn Express since 2000. The sponsor acquired the property in April 2018 and budgeted approximately $9.6 million ($39,955 per key) for a property improvement plan required to convert the property to a Hotel Indigo. The borrower utilized 92% of the total PIP budget as the project was originally projected to be complete by April 2020. Though commercial construction was deemed a non-essential activity under the state's stay-at-home mandate (haulting all work in March 2020), the renovation was completed and the hotel reopened in August 2020. The loan remains current as of its Septemeber 2020 remittance date and the Moody's LTV was 164%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

