Moody's affirms rating of Class A Notes in BPCE CONSUMER LOANS FCT 2016_5

Frankfurt am Main, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the rating of the Class A Notes in BPCE CONSUMER LOANS FCT 2016_5.
The rating action is prompted by the correction of an error in the cashflow
modeling of the transaction. The correction of the error is credit
negative for the Class A Notes but is offset by the intent of BPCE (A1/P-1/Aa3(cr)),
acting as transaction agent, to implement fully sequential amortization
of the Class A and Class B Notes in BPCE CONSUMER LOANS FCT 2016_5 during
the transaction amortization period. In addition, the rating
action also reflects better than expected collateral performance.
....EUR 3,325M Class A Notes,
Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 27, 2016 Definitive Rating
Assigned Aaa (sf)
BPCE CONSUMER LOANS FCT 2016_5 is a cash securitisation of consumer loan
receivables extended by Groupe BPCE to obligors located in France.
The transaction features a revolving period which is due to end in May
2022.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action is prompted by the discovery of a prior error in Moody's
cashflow modeling related to the amortization of the Class A and Class
B Notes, the correction of which would have a negative impact on
the rating of the Class A Notes.
As per the deal documentation, after the end of the revolving period
Class B amortizes pro rata with Class A until the Class B balance reaches
15% of its initial size, unless an accelerated amortization
event occurs. At the time of the initial rating assignment,
Moody's cashflow modeling did not correctly reflect the trigger
responsible for switching the amortization of Classes A and B from pro
rata to sequential during the amortization period. As a result,
the analysis accounted only for sequential amortization and did not reflect
the scenarios in which the notes would amortize pro rata. The correction
of the error, taking into account the performance triggers which
would switch the waterfall to accelerated amortization, is credit
negative for the Class A Notes, and by itself could lead to a rating
downgrade.
The negative impact of the error correction on the Class A Notes is however
offset by an action that Moody's expects will be taken by BPCE,
the sponsor of the transaction. BPCE has provided Moody's
with a letter advising that BPCE will undertake to amend the transaction
documentation by April 15, 2022 to implement fully sequential amortization
of the Class A and Class B Notes during the amortization period.[1]
This modification will become effective before the end of the revolving
period and it will significantly improve the credit risk profile of the
Class A Notes during the amortization period, thereby offsetting
the negative impact of the error correction. Moody's expects
BPCE's letter to be made public. In affirming the rating
on the Class A Notes, Moody's took into consideration the
time required to execute the amendments; the strong intention of
BPCE to implement the amendments, as reflected in the letter;
and the fact that the transaction is currently in revolving mode and therefore
the credit enhancement of the Class A Notes is not expected to deteriorate
during the implementation period of the amendments.
Revision of Key Collateral Assumptions
As part of the rating action, Moody's reassessed its performance
assumptions for the portfolio reflecting the collateral performance to
date.
The performance of the transaction has continued to be stable since closing.
Delinquencies have been stable in the past year, with 90 days plus
arrears currently standing at 0.12% of current pool balance.
Cumulative defaults currently stand at 1.70% of original
pool balance plus replenishments, with the pool factor at approximately
26%, taking into account also cumulative replenishments.
The default probability assumption is 3.5% of the current
portfolio balance, which corresponds to a default probability assumption
of 2.6% of the original pool balance, down from 5.0%
at closing.
In light of the better than expected transaction performance, Moody's
has revised the recovery rate and PCE assumptions to 30% and 14.0%
from 20% and 17.5% at closing respectively.
The principal methodology used in this rating was 'Moody's Approach to
Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS' published in September 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264327.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include
(1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's
expectations and (2) an increase in available credit enhancement.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating
include (1) an increase in sovereign risk, (2) performance of the
underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expectations, (3)
deterioration in the notes' available credit enhancement, (4) deterioration
in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties and (5) failure
to implement fully sequential amortization of the Class A and Class B
Notes as described in the aforementioned BPCE letter.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Letter of Undertaking 25-Feb-2022
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
