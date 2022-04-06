Moody's affirms rating of the Export-Import Bank of Korea; withdraws outlook on senior unsecured rating

Hong Kong, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2 foreign currency senior unsecured rating of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM). The outlook on KEXIM's rating is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that the bank's credit fundamentals will remain robust over the next 12-18 months.

At the same time, Moody's is withdrawing the stable outlook on KEXIM's foreign currency senior unsecured rating. It is Moody's current practice not to assign instrument-level outlooks for financial entities other than those rated under the Banks Methodology.

A full list of the affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of KEXIM's rating, which are at the same level as the government of Korea's Aa2 rating, reflects: (1) Article 37 of the KEXIM Act, that holds the government responsible for the bank's solvency; (2) the government's 100% ownership of the bank; (3) the absence of legal barriers to timely support; and (4) KEXIM's close affiliation with the government, given the bank's status as a government-controlled policy bank.

Moody's views that extraordinary government support is near certain based on: (1) KEXIM's public policy mandate to support Korea's export and import sectors, which aligns its interest with that of the government; (2) the direct influence exerted by the government on KEXIM's operations through the appointment of board members and management; (3) the track record of the government providing frequent equity capital injections; and (4) Moody's view that KEXIM's default would substantially damage the government's reputation and impair its ability to achieve its policy objectives.

Moody's has also taken into consideration Korea's very high institutional strength and fiscal strength, which support KEXIM's role as a de facto foreign currency benchmark issuer for other Korean issuers.

Ongoing capital injections will support KEXIM's capitalization. The government injected KRW299 billion in cash in 2021 to fund COVID-19 financial support programs. As a result, KEXIM's capitalization, as measured by tangible common equity to risk weighted assets, increased to 13.3% as of the end of June 2021 from 12.7% as of the end of 2020.

KEXIM is entirely wholesale-funded, making it potentially vulnerable to refinancing risk. However, this risk is mitigated by its government-related entity status, and by KEXIM's demonstrated access to the capital markets through the cycles. Moreover, Moody's expects that KEXIM will have access to alternative funding sources in times of market stress, such as government-guaranteed debt issuance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

KEXIM's rating is likely to be upgraded if Korea's sovereign rating is upgraded.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

KEXIM's rating is likely to be downgraded if (1) Korea's sovereign rating is downgraded; (2) there is evidence of weakening government support for KEXIM; (3) KEXIM's strategic role and importance to Korea weaken; or (4) its role as a de facto foreign currency benchmark issuer weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Export-Import Bank of Korea is headquartered in Seoul and reported assets of KRW98.8 trillion (USD87.8 billion) as of the end of June 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: The Export-Import Bank of Korea

- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: Aa2

- Foreign currency senior unsecured shelf rating: (P)Aa2

- Foreign currency backed senior unsecured shelf rating: (P)Aa2

- Foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating: (P)Aa2

- Foreign currency commercial paper rating: P-1

- Foreign currency other short-term rating: (P)P-1

- Foreign currency other short-term rating: P-1

- Outlook remains stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Juwon Lee

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

