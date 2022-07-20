Moody's affirms rating to ABS Notes of Cars Alliance DFP Germany 2017

EUR 540 million of debt securities rated

Madrid, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the following rating to the Notes issued by Cars Alliance DFP Germany 2017 (the "Issuer"):

....EUR675M (Current outstanding balance EUR540M) Class A Notes due June 2026 (extended to August 2031), Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 3, 2020 Confirmed at Aa2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned rating to the EUR176.8M (Current outstanding balance EUR141M) Class B Loan, which provides subordination to the rated Notes.

The transaction is a five-year revolving cash securitisation of floorplan receivables extended to auto dealers in Germany by RCI Banque S.A., Germany ("RCI Germany"). RCI Germany is the German branch of the RCI Banque (Baa2 Deposits/Baa1 (cr)). The transaction closed in 2017 with a five-year revolving period, which is being extended for a further five years, among other amendments.

The portfolio of eligible receivables available to back the Notes consists of floorplan receivables extended to auto dealers in Germany. As at May 2022, the eligible portfolio of assets consists of non-defaulted floorplan receivables to Renault (73.5%) and Nissan (26.5%) dealers for a total amount of EUR 563.1 million. These receivables finance new vehicles (57.6%), demo vehicles (27.4%), used and buyback vehicles (9.8%), and spare parts (5.2%). There are concentration limits preventing the used vehicle (including buyback vehicles and former company vehicles) exposure increasing above 15% of the pool, and spare parts increasing above 5% of the pool. The remaining assets needed to meet the required credit enhancement level are in the form of cash held in the general account.

The floorplan receivables are created via two financing methods: loan receivables or trade receivables. Loan receivables are generated by loan contracts between the seller and the dealer. They are generally originated for the purpose of funding the acquisition by dealers of new, demo or used vehicles related to the Renault, Nissan, Dacia and Alpine brands. Trade receivables are initially originated via a sale contract between the manufacturers and the dealers, which are then acquired pursuant to a factoring agreement by the seller. They are generally originated for the purposes of financing the acquisition of certain Renault branded vehicles as well as Renault and Nissan spare parts.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The amendments to the transaction include: (i) the extension of the revolving period for a further five years; (ii) changes to the credit enhancement required and payment rate triggers as described below; (iii) certain changes to the eligible vehicles backing the receivables, such as the inclusion of electric vehicles where the battery is financed; (iv) the ability to issue further Notes with differing maturities; and (v) an increase in the allowed cash as a percentage of the target Notes balance to 35%.

Following the amendments, there will be a single payment rate trigger of 25%, where the required subordination will be 19.5%. Previously, there were triggers that required lower levels of enhancement at 30% and 35%. If the average 3-month payment rate falls below 25%, the deal will enter early amortisation. In addition to the subordination level, the deal will also benefit from an amortising reserve fund sized at 2% of the Class A Notes and floored to EUR2mn.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) the strength and size of the manufacturers; (ii) risks associated with default of the seller; (iii) historical performance information of the total book; (iv) evaluation of the underlying floorplan receivables; (v) the credit enhancement provided by subordination; (vi) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of the reserve fund and available principal to pay interest; and (vii) the legal and structural integrity of the issue.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's assumed an average dealer default rating equivalent of B3 as an input parameter for Moody's cash flow model and assumed Renault S.A and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd ratings at B2 and Ba3, three notches below their current levels. Additional stressed quantitative cases assuming manufacturer default probability and consequent impacts on recoveries were also considered as per Moody's methodology.

The monthly payment rate assumptions for the deal are composed of three inputs, relating to a minimum, mode and a maximum amount. The minimum assumed was equal to 10%, while the maximum was modelled equal to the payment rate trigger level of 25% defined in the documentation. The mode was assumed to be 3% below the maximum modelled of 25%.

The recovery rate assumptions in a dealer floorplan deal differ by the insolvency scenario being modelled as well as the type of vehicle, new or used, being recovered. The recovery rate assumptions in a dealer floorplan deal differ by the insolvency scenario being modelled as well as the type of vehicle, new or used, being recovered. On average, our assumptions for recovery rates of repossessed cars from defaulted dealers was 75% for new cars and 70% for used cars. Average stressed recovery rates applied under manufacturer bankruptcy scenarios were generally between 35% and 65% with a low of 25% in a liquidation scenario.

Moody's modelled payment rates, consisting of a minimum 10% assumption as well as a mode of 22% and maximum of 25%, are in line with the typical assumptions used in EMEA floorplan deals. The payment rate assumptions reflect our expectations in a stressed scenario as well as the structural triggers included in the transaction.

Moody's expected recovery rates, which range between 25% and 40% in a liquidation scenario are slightly below the average for EMEA dealer floorplan deals. The expected recovery rates reflect (i) our expectations in a stressed scenario; (ii) other transactions used as benchmarks; (iii) the potential cost from unpaid VAT by the seller when recovering new Renault vehicles in a liquidity scenario.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Floorplan Asset-Backed Securities" published in December 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Moody's could upgrade the Notes if levels of credit enhancement are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Additionally, a strengthening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could decrease expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on German economic performance. Other reasons for better-than-expected performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections.

Moody's could downgrade the Notes if levels of credit enhancement are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Additionally, a weakening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could increase expectations for loss. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of dealer defaults or deterioration in the value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

