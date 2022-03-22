Moody's affirms rating to TransUnion's Ba2 CFR and sr secured ratings; outlook revised to stable from negative

Over $3.7 billion of rated debt

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed TransUnion's Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and Ba2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). Moody's also affirmed Trans Union, LLC's senior secured 1st lien credit facilities at Ba2. The speculative grade liquidity rating ("SGL") is SGL-1. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

In February, TransUnion announced the $515 million acquisition of Verisk Analytics, Inc.'s ("Verisk," Baa2 stable) financial services business unit ("VFS"). In 2021, TransUnion sold its non-core healthcare revenue cycle management business for $1.4 billion (after-taxes), purchased Sontiq, a provider of digital identify protection and security solutions for $638 million in cash, and acquired Neustar, Inc's marketing, risk and communications solutions businesses ("Neustar") for $3.1 billion in cash.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Our expectation for a rapid decline of pro forma debt to EBITDA drives today's revision of the outlook to stable from negative. Leverage peaked at around 5.8 times after the Neustar and Sontiq acquisitions and healthcare sales were announced, declining to below 4.5 times by the end of 2022, though, but before the VFS purchase and over $1 billion in debt was repaid," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Senior Vice President.

The Ba2 CFR reflects TransUnion's growing revenue size and earnings diversity, as well as Moody's expectations for debt to EBITDA to drop to around 4.0 times over the next 12 to 18 months. Leverage reduction will come from both organic revenue growth fueled profit expansion and debt repayment. Moody's expects good organic constant currency revenue growth of at least 5% and expanding profitability rates, driven by acquisition-related cost management initiatives and the benefits of technology investments, over the next 12 to 18 months. The sold healthcare business was especially profitable, although slow growing. The loss of the strong earnings from the healthcare business leads Moody's to anticipate approximately 35% EBITDA margins in 2022, down by about 500 basis points compared to 40% EBITDA margins for the LTM period ended September 30, 2021, before the healthcare unit was sold. That said, Moody's anticipates rising rates of profitability from these lower, although still robust, levels.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

TransUnion's credit profile is supported by its sustainable market position as one of the three principal consumer credit bureaus in the US with high barriers to entry. The company's recent performance has benefited from the strong consumer borrowing trends and a significant portion of its revenues are driven by the demand for information solutions by its customers related to new marketing and customer acquisition activity. However, TransUnion's critical role in consumer finance and its possession of large amounts of consumer private data increase regulatory and information security risks. The heightened awareness after many high profile breaches, ongoing investments in improved IT security platforms and policies and some degree of protection under insurance policies mitigate the risk of a significant financial and business impact from information security breaches. The company is also subject to the supervision and examination by the Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) under the Dodd-Frank Act and by the FTC (through the Fair Credit Reporting Act). In addition, they are regulated by a number of state agencies. While regulatory risks are high for the industry, TransUnion has a track record of managing the business amid increasing scrutiny and rising compliance costs without experiencing any material impact on their businesses.

In past several months, Transunion announced three large acquisitions totaling over $4.2 billion and the divestiture of its Healthcare business for around $1.4 billion, net of taxes. The source of funds for the acquisitions was the business unit sale and debt. Moody's estimates that TransUnion's debt to EBITDA will decline from about 4.7 times as of December 31, 2021 pro forma for announced acquisitions, the divestiture and $400 million of debt repaid during the current fiscal quarter to around 4.0 times, while free cash flow to debt will likely rise from below 8% as of December 31, 2021 to around 12% to 14%, both over the next 12 to 18 months. While TransUnion has had a history of growing via debt-funded acquisitions, the company has also shown an ability to reduce financial leverage quickly. Moody's considers TransUnion to have balanced, although opportunistic, financial policies, with financial leverage typically maintained between 3.5 and 4.5 times, except following periodically large, debt-funded acquisitions.

About two-thirds of VFS's revenue and earnings come from its Argus Information & Advisory Services ("Argus") business, which is a long-standing strategic partner of TransUnion. Argus provides authoritative and differentiated insights for credit and debit card accounts and demand/deposit accounts ("DDA") spending behavior through data that is sourced from a consortia of banks and card issuers that spans 90% of credit cards and 45% of DDAs in the U.S. and large portions of cards issued in the UK, Canada and Australia. Argus helps financial institutions increase financial inclusion, acquire new accounts, make risk decisions and mitigate fraud. By acquiring Argus, TransUnion believes it can enhance value to consortia members and better utilize the full wallet view of the consumer to deliver actionable insights, modernize delivery of Argus products, expand Argus' data coverage and addressable market and leverage Argus' insights to improve fraud mitigation, risk decisioning, and new customer targeting. According to TransUnion, VFS had 2021 revenue and EBITDA of $143 million and $41 million, respectively.

The acquisition of Sontiq will allow TransUnion to expand its consumer services into the ID protection market. The Neustar acquisition will bolster TransUnion's product capabilities within its marketing, fraud and communications solution sets in the US. However, integration risks from all three purchases will be elevated over the next 12 months. The divestiture of the healthcare business will allow the company to focus on its core credit and identity solutions businesses.

Trans Union, LLC is an indirect subsidiary of TransUnion and the borrower of the rated debt. TransUnion does not guarantee the rated debts and does not have any material assets, liabilities, revenues, expenses or operations of any kind other than its ownership investment in TransUnion Intermediate Holdings, Inc., which is the direct parent of Trans Union, LLC and does provide a secured guarantee of the rated debt.

The Ba2 rating and LGD3 loss given default assessment for the senior secured credit facilities reflect the Ba2-PD PDR and the expected loss given default for the rated debt obligations. The loans are secured by a first priority interest in substantially all assets of Trans Union, LLC and its subsidiaries, and has upstream guarantees secured on a 1st priority basis from its primary subsidiaries.

The SGL-1 liquidity rating reflects TransUnion's very good liquidity profile over the next 12 to 15 months, which primarily incorporates cash balances expected to remain over $500 million at all times, expectations for $500 million of free cash flow (before transaction-related expenses) and full availability under its $300 million revolving credit facility, which matures in December 2024. Moody's expects TransUnion will have wide headroom under financial covenants applicable to its revolver and series A term loan; the financial covenants do not apply to the series B term loans.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for debt to EBITDA to decline and be maintained around 4.0 times and free cash flow as a percentage of debt to grow and be sustained above 10%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade TransUnion's ratings if the company maintains solid revenue and earnings growth, sustains debt to EBITDA below 3.5 times, maintains free cash flow approaching the mid-teens percentages of debt, establishes a track record of conservative financial policies and gains additional financial flexibility by reducing the proportion of secured to total debt.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 4.5 times and free cash flow will remain below 8% of total debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

..Issuer: TransUnion

.... Corporate Family Rating, affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, affirmed Ba2-PD

....Outlook, changed to Stable from Negative

..Issuer: Trans Union, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

....Outlook, changed to Stable from Negative

TransUnion, based in Chicago, IL, provides consumer credit reports and information and risk management solutions and operates in over 30 countries. Moody's expects 2022 revenue of over $3.7 billion.

