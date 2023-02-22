Moody's affirms ratings at ASGN including its CFR at Ba2; outlook revised to positive from stable on reducing leverage

Approximately $1.5 billion of rated debt affirmed

New York, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings at ASGN Incorporated ("ASGN"), a Virginia-based staffing and consulting firm specializing in technology, engineering and life sciences, and creative/digital services, including its corporate family rating ("CFR") and probability of default rating ("PDR") at Ba2 and Ba2-PD, respectively. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's senior secured credit facilities comprised of a $460 million revolving credit facility due 2024 and $490.8 million outstanding senior secured term loan due 2025 at Ba1. Moody's also affirmed the company's $550 million senior unsecured notes due 2028 at Ba3. The speculative-grade liquidity ("SGL") rating is maintained at SGL-1. The outlook was revised to positive from stable to reflect Moody's expectation that ASGN will achieve revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits in 2023, supported by good performance out of its commercial consulting business, that will reduce debt to EBITDA below 2x absent any debt funded acquisitions during the next 12-18 months.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ASGN Incorporated

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ASGN Incorporated

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ASGN's Ba2 CFR reflects its leading position in the professional IT consulting and staffing services sector, large operating scale with revenue over $4.5 billion in FY22 in a fragmented industry and focus on a large and diverse commercial client base and the US Federal Government. EBITDA margins of nearly 12% in FY22 are modest in consideration of the company's staffing and consulting model, but the company generates strong free cash flow with around $330 million expected in 2023. ASGN's credit metrics including debt to EBITDA of 2.1x and FCF to debt of 25% for the fiscal year ended 2022 position the company strongly in the Ba2 CFR rating category. The company also has a rapidly growing consulting business across the commercial and government sectors that is now 49% of revenue as of FY22 that Moody's expects will continue to outpace growth in staffing despite modest cooling off in IT consulting spending growth in 2023. Moody's anticipates profit margins will remain flat given rising costs associated with wage inflation for highly skilled professionals, but revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits will keep up with rising costs. The credit profile is constrained by a debt-funded acquisition strategy that has historically led to financial leverage increasing to as high as 4.0x debt to EBITDA, following a transaction.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The affirmation of the Ba1 rating assigned to the $460 million senior secured revolving credit facility due November 2024 and $490.8 million senior secured term loan due 2025 reflects the Ba2-PD PDR and a LGD assessment of LGD2 and is supported by their priority position in the capital structure that benefits from loss absorption from the $550 million senior unsecured notes due 2028. The senior notes were affirmed at Ba3 with an LGD5 assessment reflecting their contractual subordination to first lien credit facilities.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that although the company maintains a financial policy that prioritizes the use of free cash flow towards acquisitions and share repurchases, Moody's expects debt to EBITDA is likely to be sustained below 2.5x despite the possibility that the company raises incremental debt. The company's publicly stated revenue target of $6 billion by 2024 will require about $1.5 billion in revenue growth, which Moody's expects about half will need to come from acquisitions. The outlook could be revised to stable from positive if Moody's expects debt to EBITDA will remain above 2.5x, from debt funded acquisitions or otherwise, or retained cash flow to net debt declines below 25%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if company's revenue and earnings growth remains strong such that debt to EBITDA is sustained and Moody's expects it to remain below 2.5x and retained cash flow to net debt above 30%, through the economic cycle. Demonstration of balanced financial strategies as it pertains to leverage and allocation of capital, as well as greater financial flexibility through a predominantly unsecured debt capital structure, including its bank credit facility, would also support a rating upgrade.

The positive outlook indicated that rating downgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, ASGN's ratings could be downgraded if company's revenue and earnings decline, Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to remain above 3.5x, retained cash flow to net debt falls below 20% and the company adopts more aggressive including additional leveraging acquisitions prior to debt reduction, or debt-financed dividends or share repurchases.

The SGL-1 liquidity rating reflects ASGN's very good liquidity supported by Moody's expectation for free cash flow of around $330 million in 2023, cash balance of $70.3 million on 31 December 2022, and $428.5 million availability under its recently upsized $460 million revolving credit facility due November 2024. The senior revolving credit facility has a springing covenant of secured leverage set at 3.75x (actual 0.9x on December 31, 2022) triggered by $1 utilization under its revolving credit facility. Moody's expects the company to maintain ample cushion under this covenant requirement through maturity. There are no required minimum amortization payments on the company's senior secured term loan due 2025.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading consulting and professional staffing firm, specializing in the technology, engineering and life sciences, and creative/digital functions. The company is publicly traded and generated nearly $4.6 billion of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

