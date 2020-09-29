Moody's affirms ratings for Argentine Utilities and Infrastructure Issuers

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
today the Corporate family and debt ratings of 11 Argentine utilities
and infrastructure companies. At the same time, Moody's
changed to stable from negative the outlook on 6 issuers within the portfolio.
This rating action follows the rating action on Argentina's sovereign
bond rating, affirmed at Ca with a stable outlook, and the
maintenance of its foreign currency country ceiling at Caa3. For
more information on the rating action for the sovereign, please
refer to "Moody's affirms Argentina's Ca rating, changes outlook
to stable".
Issuers and ratings included in this action are as follows:
Ratings affirmed; outlook changed to stable:
1) Empresa Distribuidora y Com. Norte S.A. (Edenor)
Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3
$176m outstanding Senior Unsecured Global Notes due 2022 rating
affirmed at Caa3
Outlook, Changed to stable from negative
2) Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS)
Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3
$500m Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 rating affirmed at Caa3
Outlook, Changed to stable from negative
3) Pampa Energía S.A. (Pampa)
Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3
$500m Senior Unsecured Global Notes due in 2023 (originally issued
by Petrobras Argentina S.A.) affirmed at Caa3
$300m Senior Unsecured Global Notes due in 2029 affirmed at Caa3
$750m Senior Unsecured Global Notes due in 2027 affirmed at Caa3
Outlook, Changed to stable from negative
4) Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos S.A. (Aysa)
Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Ca
$500m Senior Unsecured Euronotes due 2023 rating affirmed at Ca
Outlook, Changed to stable from negative
5) MSU Energy S.A. (MSU)
$600m Senior Secured Global Notes due 2025 rating affirmed at Ca
Outlook, Changed to Stable from negative
6) Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Salta (EDESA)
Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Ca
$65m Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 affirmed at Ca
Outlook changed to stable from negative
Ratings affirmed, with negative outlook:
7) Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. (AA2000)
Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3
$350m Senior Secured Global Notes due 2027 rating affirmed at Caa3
Outlook remains negative
8) Albanesi S.A. (Albanesi)
Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3
Outlook remains negative
9) Generacion Mediterranea S.A (Albanesi)
$336m Backed Senior Unsecured Global Notes due 2023 rating affirmed
at Caa3
Outlook, remains negative
10) Genneia S.A. (Genneia)
Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3
$500m Senior Unsecured Global Notes due 2022 rating affirmed at
Caa3
Outlook remains negative
11) YPF Energia Electrica S.A. (YPFEE)
Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3
$400m Senior Unsecured Global Notes due 2026 rating affirmed at
Caa3
Outlook remains negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings' affirmation coupled with the outlook change to stable
from negative on Edenor, TGS, Pampa, Aysa, MSU
and EDESA follows a similar action on the sovereign. The ratings
continue to reflect the strong credit linkages and the exposure these
companies have to Argentina's regulations and operating environment.
The ratings affirmation and negative outlook for AA2000, the Albanesi
entities, Genneia and YPFEE acknowledges that those companies will
likely face restrictions to make payments on its upcoming principal debt
maturities denominated in US dollars coming due in 2021 because of the
recent restrictions imposed by the Central Bank of Argentina (CB).
While we expect these companies to enter into constructive negotiations
with their creditors to extend their principal maturities because of the
CB regulations, the outcome of these negotiations is at this time
uncertain and exposed to various downside risks that could entail losses
to investors larger than the assumed at the current rating level,
which explains the negative outlook.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook on the ratings listed above is in line with the stable
outlook of the sovereign. Nevertheless, further deterioration
in the operating environment or a significant negative shift in policies
or regulations for the companies in the infrastructure sector will likely
result in negative pressures on their ratings.
Considering the recent ratings' affirmation and current constraining
factors, a rating upgrade is unlikely in the short term.
However, an upgrade of the sovereign coupled with improved operating
conditions could create positive rating pressure.
Furthermore, the outlook stabilization of those ratings that currently
have a negative outlook will require more clarity on their ability to
make payments on their upcoming dollar denominated debt maturities.
The principal methodology used in rating Albanesi S.A.,
YPF Energia Electrica S.A., Generacion Mediterranea
S.A, Genneia S.A., and Pampa Energia
S.A. was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies
published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389.
The principal methodology used in rating Empresa Distribuidora y Com.
Norte S.A., and Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad
Salta was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
The principal methodology used in rating Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A.
was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September
2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
The principal methodology used in rating MSU Energy S.A.
was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in July 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236893.
The principal methodology used in rating Transportadora de Gas del Sur
S.A. was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
The principal methodologies used in rating Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos
S.A. were Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121971,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
