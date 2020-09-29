Moody's affirms ratings for Argentine Utilities and Infrastructure Issuers

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed today the Corporate family and debt ratings of 11 Argentine utilities and infrastructure companies. At the same time, Moody's changed to stable from negative the outlook on 6 issuers within the portfolio. This rating action follows the rating action on Argentina's sovereign bond rating, affirmed at Ca with a stable outlook, and the maintenance of its foreign currency country ceiling at Caa3. For more information on the rating action for the sovereign, please refer to "Moody's affirms Argentina's Ca rating, changes outlook to stable".

Issuers and ratings included in this action are as follows:

Ratings affirmed; outlook changed to stable:

1) Empresa Distribuidora y Com. Norte S.A. (Edenor)

Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3

$176m outstanding Senior Unsecured Global Notes due 2022 rating affirmed at Caa3

Outlook, Changed to stable from negative

2) Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS)

Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3

$500m Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 rating affirmed at Caa3

Outlook, Changed to stable from negative

3) Pampa Energía S.A. (Pampa)

Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3

$500m Senior Unsecured Global Notes due in 2023 (originally issued by Petrobras Argentina S.A.) affirmed at Caa3

$300m Senior Unsecured Global Notes due in 2029 affirmed at Caa3

$750m Senior Unsecured Global Notes due in 2027 affirmed at Caa3

Outlook, Changed to stable from negative

4) Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos S.A. (Aysa)

Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Ca

$500m Senior Unsecured Euronotes due 2023 rating affirmed at Ca

Outlook, Changed to stable from negative

5) MSU Energy S.A. (MSU)

$600m Senior Secured Global Notes due 2025 rating affirmed at Ca

Outlook, Changed to Stable from negative

6) Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Salta (EDESA)

Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Ca

$65m Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 affirmed at Ca

Outlook changed to stable from negative

Ratings affirmed, with negative outlook:

7) Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. (AA2000)

Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3

$350m Senior Secured Global Notes due 2027 rating affirmed at Caa3

Outlook remains negative

8) Albanesi S.A. (Albanesi)

Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3

Outlook remains negative

9) Generacion Mediterranea S.A (Albanesi)

$336m Backed Senior Unsecured Global Notes due 2023 rating affirmed at Caa3

Outlook, remains negative

10) Genneia S.A. (Genneia)

Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3

$500m Senior Unsecured Global Notes due 2022 rating affirmed at Caa3

Outlook remains negative

11) YPF Energia Electrica S.A. (YPFEE)

Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Caa3

$400m Senior Unsecured Global Notes due 2026 rating affirmed at Caa3

Outlook remains negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings' affirmation coupled with the outlook change to stable from negative on Edenor, TGS, Pampa, Aysa, MSU and EDESA follows a similar action on the sovereign. The ratings continue to reflect the strong credit linkages and the exposure these companies have to Argentina's regulations and operating environment.

The ratings affirmation and negative outlook for AA2000, the Albanesi entities, Genneia and YPFEE acknowledges that those companies will likely face restrictions to make payments on its upcoming principal debt maturities denominated in US dollars coming due in 2021 because of the recent restrictions imposed by the Central Bank of Argentina (CB). While we expect these companies to enter into constructive negotiations with their creditors to extend their principal maturities because of the CB regulations, the outcome of these negotiations is at this time uncertain and exposed to various downside risks that could entail losses to investors larger than the assumed at the current rating level, which explains the negative outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on the ratings listed above is in line with the stable outlook of the sovereign. Nevertheless, further deterioration in the operating environment or a significant negative shift in policies or regulations for the companies in the infrastructure sector will likely result in negative pressures on their ratings.

Considering the recent ratings' affirmation and current constraining factors, a rating upgrade is unlikely in the short term. However, an upgrade of the sovereign coupled with improved operating conditions could create positive rating pressure.

Furthermore, the outlook stabilization of those ratings that currently have a negative outlook will require more clarity on their ability to make payments on their upcoming dollar denominated debt maturities.

The principal methodology used in rating Albanesi S.A., YPF Energia Electrica S.A., Generacion Mediterranea S.A, Genneia S.A., and Pampa Energia S.A. was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. The principal methodology used in rating Empresa Distribuidora y Com. Norte S.A., and Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad Salta was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. The principal methodology used in rating Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224. The principal methodology used in rating MSU Energy S.A. was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236893. The principal methodology used in rating Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. The principal methodologies used in rating Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos S.A. were Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121971, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniela Cuan

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alejandro Olivo

Associate Managing Director

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ursula Cassinerio

Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

