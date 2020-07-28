Moody's affirms ratings for Greenland Holding and Greenland Hong Kong; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the following ratings:

• The Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) on Greenland Holding Group Company Limited;

• The (P)Ba2 backed senior unsecured rating on Greenland Global Investment Limited's (Greenland Global) medium-term note (MTN) program, with the notes unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Greenland Holding;

• The Ba2 backed senior unsecured ratings on Greenland Global's senior unsecured notes, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Greenland Holding;

• The Ba2 CFR on Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited;

• The (P)Ba3 backed senior unsecured rating on Greenland Hong Kong's MTN program; and

• The Ba3 senior unsecured and backed senior unsecured rating on Greenland Hong Kong's USD notes.

• The MTN program of Greenland Hong Kong and the related notes are supported by a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking and a keepwell deed between Greenland Holding, Greenland Hong Kong and the bond trustee.

All the outlooks of the above companies remain stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Greenland Holding will continue to benefit from its close linkage with the Shanghai government, despite the latter's plans to divest part of its shareholdings in Greenland Holding," says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst. "We expect Greenland Holding will maintain its strong funding access as a result, which will help support its business growth," adds Chan.

On 26 July, Greenland Holding announced that Shanghai Urban Construction Investment and Shanghai Real Estate Group, the two state-owned companies that together own 46.37% of Greenland Holding's shares, plan to divest up to a 17.5% stake in Greenland Holding.

If fully executed, the divesture could reduce the two state-owned companies' effective ownership in Greenland Holding to 28.87% from 46.37%.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Shanghai SASAC will exercise prudence when reducing its ownership to avoid triggering the change of control clause present in some of its offshore USD notes -- particularly those issued before 2019, which require state-ownership is maintained above 40%. In addition, Moody's expects the company's cash holdings, together with cash flow generated from operating activities, will be sufficient to cover its maturing debt - including puttable and any accelerated repayments for the affected offshore notes, and committed land payments over the next 12-18 months.

Greenland Holding's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its: (1) large scale and nationwide coverage, as well as wide range of products in the property business across different tier cities in China (A1 stable); (2) fast-growing construction business driven by acquisitions and organic growth; and (3) access to funding because of its local state-owned enterprise (SOE) background.

On the other hand, Greenland Holding's rating is constrained by its weak interest coverage and the execution risks associated with its fast-growing construction business.

Moody's expects Greenland Holding's credit metrics to slightly weaken over the next 12-18 months but remain appreciate for its Ba1 CFR rating. Its revenue/adjusted debt will drop to around 131% in 2020 from 137% in 2019, as construction suspensions and delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak adversely affect the revenue growth of its property development and construction businesses. However, revenue/debt will likely recover to 143% in 2021, supported by an expected rebound in revenue from these businesses and slowing debt growth.

At the same time, Moody's expects Greenland Holding's EBIT/interest coverage will decline to 2.7x-2.8x over the next 12-18 months from 3.3x in 2019, mainly because of higher interest expenses as well as weakening profit margins due to increasing revenue contributions from its low-margin construction business.

Greenland Holding's contracted sales fell by 20.7% to RMB133 billion in the first half of 2020 compared with the same period last year, as disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak weakened sales. Moody's expects Greenland Holding's contracted sales to recover to RMB380 billion-RMB400 billion over the next 12-18 months compared with RMB388 billion in 2019, supported by Greenland Holding's sizable land bank and strong sales execution.

Greenland Hong Kong's Ba2 CFR includes a one-notch rating uplift, based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive strong support from Greenland Holding in times of need.

Greenland Hong Kong's standalone credit profile reflects its solid credit metrics, well located land bank, and good liquidity and access to funding, given its status as a subsidiary of Greenland Holding.

Its standalone credit profile also takes into consideration its moderate operating scale and the execution risks associated with its fast growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on Greenland Holding's CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to control its debt growth and pace of land acquisitions while growing its scale over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade Greenland Holding's rating if the company (1) sustains its leading position in China's residential property market; (2) maintains prudent practices in its land acquisition and financial management; and (3) improves its credit metrics, such that revenue/debt remains above 140% and EBIT/interest remains above 3.5x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Greenland Holding's rating if (1) the company's sales performance deteriorates or it collections of sales proceeds weaken; (2) its profit margin declines; (3) its debt increases materially due to aggressive expansion or land acquisitions; or (4) the risk profile of its non-property businesses increases.

Moody's would also consider downgrading the rating if the company's credit metrics weaken, such that its revenue/adjusted debt falls below 100% and adjusted EBIT/interest declines to 2.0x-2.5x on a sustained basis.

A deterioration in its access to funding resulting from a significant reduction in the Shanghai government's ownership of Greenland Holding could also lead to a downgrade.

The stable outlook for Greenland Hong Kong reflects Moody's expectations that (1) Greenland Holding will provide financial and operational support to the company in times of need, and (2) Greenland Hong Kong's standalone credit profile will remain stable over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade Greenland Hong Kong if (1) Greenland Holding's CFR is upgraded; (2) Greenland Hong Kong successfully implements its business plan and improves its scale and diversity; and (3) Greenland Hong Kong improves its credit metrics, such that debt leverage — measured as revenue/adjusted debt — rises above 85%-90% and adjusted EBIT/interest rises above 3.5x-4.0x on a consistent basis.

Greenland Hong Kong's rating could be downgraded if the company (1) fails to generate operating cash flow to maintain its liquidity buffer; (2) fails to maintain contracted sales and revenue growth; or (3) significantly accelerates development, and executes an aggressive land acquisition plan or acquisitions, such that its debt leverage — measured as revenue/adjusted debt — falls below 65%-70% on a sustained basis.

Any evidence of a reduction in ownership or weakening in support from its parent, or a downgrade of Greenland Holding's CFR, will result in a downgrade of Greenland Hong Kong's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Greenland Holding Group Company Limited is a state-controlled enterprise that primarily focuses on the real estate sector, with dealings in construction, finance and auto dealerships as well. The company reported revenue and gross profits of RMB427.8 billion and RMB63.4 billion, respectively, in 2019.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited is principally engaged in the development of large-scale, high-quality residential communities, city center integrated projects, and travel and leisure projects that target the middle- to high-end customer segment. Greenland Holding owned 59.11% of Greenland Hong Kong at 30 June 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Danny Chan

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

