Moody's affirms ratings of 28 Chinese local government financing vehicles following launch of new methodology

Hong Kong, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings of 28 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and their rated subsidiaries under various regional and local governments (RLGs) in China (A1 stable), following the publication of its Local Government Financing Vehicles (LGFVs) in China Methodology on 29 July 2020.

Moody's has also revised the outlooks to stable from negative for three issuers: Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group Co Ltd (A3 stable), Guangxi Communications Investment Group Corporation Ltd (Baa2 stable) and Chengdu High-Tech Investment Group Co. Ltd. (Baa3 stable). The outlooks on the other 25 issuers remain stable.

At the same time, Moody's has withdrawn the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) previously assigned to these 28 companies, as the primary methodology has changed to LGFVs in China from Government-Related Issuers Methodology (GRIs).

The rating affirmations for all 28 issuers (1) reflect Moody's classification under its new methodology of these SOEs as LGFVs; (2) are based on the capacity of their respective owner RLGs to provide support and the LGFVs' specific characteristics that may lower the owner RLGs' propensity to provide support under the new methodology; and (3) reflect Moody's assessment that these LGFVs' ratings are still appropriately positioned at their current levels.

The change in outlooks to stable for the three LGFVs reflects Moody's expectation that their RLG owners' capacity to provide support as well as the LGFVs' business profiles will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months, while the previous negative outlooks reflected the pressure on their respective BCAs under the GRI methodology.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL428710 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in the primary methodology reflects the publication of Moody's new LGFVs in China methodology, consistent with Moody's view that (1) RLG support is the dominant credit consideration for an LGFV, and (2) LGFV-specific characteristics may also affect the RLG's propensity to support the LGFV.

LGFVs are entities that are directly or indirectly fully owned and effectively controlled by RLGs and that engage primarily in financing, investing in and operating public infrastructure and social welfare projects on behalf of their owner RLGs.

Because the primary purpose of LGFVs is to serve public policy objectives and provide public goods or services to the general public for free or at subsidized rates, they are typically closely integrated with their owner RLGs, and the RLG typically provides the majority of the LGFV's cash flow.

The analytical framework in this rating methodology comprises two components:

1) The "Governmental Capacity to Support" (GCS) component, which considers aspects that could influence an owner RLG's ability to provide support to an LGFV in a timely manner; and

2) The "LGFV Characteristics Affecting Support" component, primarily based on (1) an LGFV's business profile; (2) its integration, control and oversight by the RLG; (3) the risk of being called to bail out other entities; (4) any exceptional governmental willingness to support characteristics, and other analytical considerations. The analysis may result in downward or, more rarely, upward adjustments in whole notch increments to the Governmental Capacity to Support score.

The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Activities undertaken by LGFVs may carry varying levels of environmental risks depending on the mandate of individual LGFVs.

LGFVs generally have high social risks since they implement public policy initiatives by building, owning and operating public infrastructure. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape their development targets and ultimately affect their respective owner RLGs' propensity to provide support.

Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, as the issuer is subject to oversight and reporting requirements to its owner RLG, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlooks for the 28 LGFVs reflect (1) the stable outlook on the Chinese government ; (2) Moody's expectation that their respective owner RLGs' GCS will remain stable; and (3) Moody's expectation that the LGFVs' business profiles and integration with, and control and oversight by their respective owner RLGs will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's has recalibrated the rating tolerance levels of these rated LGFVs to reflect the changed in methodology and corresponding credit drivers.

The ratings could be upgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded or the LGFVs' respective owner RLGs' GCS strengthens, which could be a result of a material strengthening in the owner RLGs' economic or financial profile, or their ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) these LGFVs' specific characteristics change in a way that enhances the RLGs' propensity to support them.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or the LGFVs' respective owner RLGs' GCS weakens, which could be the result of a material weakening in the owner RLGs' economic or financial profile, or their ability to coordinate timely support; (2) these LGFVs' specific characteristics change in a way that lowers the RLGs' propensity to support them; or (3) there are changes in Chinese government policies that prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

