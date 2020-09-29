Moody's affirms ratings of Argentine Regional and Local Governments

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed today the issuer
and debt ratings (Global Scale) of eight Argentinian provinces,
a city and a municipality. For the Province of Cordoba, the
Province of Mendoza and the Province of Rio Negro, the outlook has
been changed to stable from negative. For the rest of the issuers,
the outlook remains negative. Moody's also affirmed the baseline
credit assessments on all affected issuers. A list of all affected
issuers and the rating actions is presented lower in this release.
This rating action on these Argentine regional and local governments follows
Moody's affirmation of the Government of Argentina's local-currency
and foreign-currency sovereign bond ratings at Ca and change of
the outlook to stable from negative on 28 September 2020 (see press release
titled " Moody's affirms Argentina's Ca rating, changes outlook
to stable").
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the ca/Ca baseline credit assessments and ratings for
all sub-sovereign issuers, with the exception of the City
of Buenos Aires, reflects the very close economic and financial
linkages that exist between Argentina´s sovereign and sub-sovereign
governments. Until the fundamental macroeconomic problems that
continue to weigh on the sovereign credit profile are addressed,
capital market access will remain limited leading to elevated financing
credit risks of sub-sovereign governments.
The outlook changed to stable from negative on the Province of Cordoba,
the Province of Mendoza and the Province of Rio Negro follows a similar
rating action on Argentina's sovereign bonds ratings --both
in local and foreign currency. The stable outlook reflects Moody's
expectation that, given the details of the ongoing debt restructuring
of these provinces, bondholders will not face losses exceeding a
range of 35- 65%.
The negative outlook on the rest of the issuers reflects the uncertainties
related to future investors losses because of the very preliminary stage
of their debt restructuring proceedings. Given the high uncertainty
at this time, Moody's notes that investor losses could exceed
the 35-65% range consistent with the Ca rating.
For the City of Buenos Aires, the affirmation of the caa3/Caa3 baseline
credit assessment and debt ratings incorporates Moody's assumption
that the City will continue to exhibit a strong credit profile relative
to peers despite the expected economic contraction and deterioration in
revenue in 2020. Moody's views that the City is resilient
to capital market access restrictions because it does not face significant
funding needs in 2020-21. At the same time, Moody's
recognizes that the issuer does not plan to initiate a debt restructuring
process. However, unlike the rest of the issuers noted previously
who likewise have very preliminary debt restructuring proceedings,
Moody's assumes recovery rates for bondholders of the City's
debt will be higher than 35-65%. The negative outlook
on the City of Buenos Aires' rating reflects Moody's expectation
of increasing intervention on the City's finances by the sovereign,
as evidenced by the recent abrupt changes to the federal tax sharing regime,
which will add to budgetary pressure. Moody's considers that
the current rating level and outlook capture the increased vulnerability
of the City to changes imposed by the federal government, which
has a long history of haphazard credit negative policymaking.
ISSUERS AND RATINGS AFFECTED
The ratings of the following issuers were affirmed and their outlooks
remain negative:
Province of Buenos Aires: foreign and local currency issuer ratings,
affirmed at Ca and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings,
affirmed at Ca. Outlook remains negative.
Province of Santa Fe: foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured
debt ratings debt ratings affirmed at Ca. Outlook remains negative.
Province of Chaco: foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured
debt ratings affirmed at Ca. Outlook remains negative.
Province of Chubut: foreign currency issuer rating affirmed at Ca
and foreign currency senior secured debt ratings affirmed at Ca.
Outlook remains negative.
Province of Tierra del Fuego: foreign currency issuer rating affirmed
at Ca and foreign currency senior secured debt ratings affirmed at Ca.
Outlook remains negative.
Municipality of Córdoba: foreign currency issuer and senior
unsecured debt ratings debt ratings affirmed at Ca. Outlook remains
negative.
City of Buenos Aires: foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings
affirmed at Caa3, foreign and local currency senior unsecured MTN
ratings affirmed at Caa3. Outlook remains negative.
The ratings of the following issuers were affirmed and their outlooks
changed to stable from negative:
Province of Córdoba: foreign and local currency issuer and
foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings debt ratings affirmed at
Ca. Outlook changed to stable from negative.
Province of Mendoza: foreign and local currency issuer and foreign
currency senior unsecured debt ratings debt ratings affirmed at Ca.
Outlook changed to stable from negative.
Province of Rio Negro: foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured
debt ratings debt ratings affirmed at Ca. Outlook changed to stable
from negative.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's does not expect upward pressures in the rated Argentinean sub-sovereigns
in the near to medium term. Nevertheless, Moody's would consider
an upgrade if financing conditions stabilize and the anticipated losses
to private creditors from debt restructuring are less than currently forecast.
Given the strong macroeconomic and financial linkages between the Government
of Argentina's and Sub-sovereigns, a downgrade in Argentina's
bond ratings and/or further systemic deterioration could exert downward
pressure on the ratings. Alternatively, increased idiosyncratic
risks could translate into a downgrade. Moody's would also downgrade
the ratings in the event a debt restructuring results in losses inconsistent
with the current ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local
Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
