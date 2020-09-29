Moody's affirms ratings of Argentine Regional and Local Governments

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed today the issuer and debt ratings (Global Scale) of eight Argentinian provinces, a city and a municipality. For the Province of Cordoba, the Province of Mendoza and the Province of Rio Negro, the outlook has been changed to stable from negative. For the rest of the issuers, the outlook remains negative. Moody's also affirmed the baseline credit assessments on all affected issuers. A list of all affected issuers and the rating actions is presented lower in this release.

This rating action on these Argentine regional and local governments follows Moody's affirmation of the Government of Argentina's local-currency and foreign-currency sovereign bond ratings at Ca and change of the outlook to stable from negative on 28 September 2020 (see press release titled " Moody's affirms Argentina's Ca rating, changes outlook to stable").

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the ca/Ca baseline credit assessments and ratings for all sub-sovereign issuers, with the exception of the City of Buenos Aires, reflects the very close economic and financial linkages that exist between Argentina´s sovereign and sub-sovereign governments. Until the fundamental macroeconomic problems that continue to weigh on the sovereign credit profile are addressed, capital market access will remain limited leading to elevated financing credit risks of sub-sovereign governments.

The outlook changed to stable from negative on the Province of Cordoba, the Province of Mendoza and the Province of Rio Negro follows a similar rating action on Argentina's sovereign bonds ratings --both in local and foreign currency. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, given the details of the ongoing debt restructuring of these provinces, bondholders will not face losses exceeding a range of 35- 65%.

The negative outlook on the rest of the issuers reflects the uncertainties related to future investors losses because of the very preliminary stage of their debt restructuring proceedings. Given the high uncertainty at this time, Moody's notes that investor losses could exceed the 35-65% range consistent with the Ca rating.

For the City of Buenos Aires, the affirmation of the caa3/Caa3 baseline credit assessment and debt ratings incorporates Moody's assumption that the City will continue to exhibit a strong credit profile relative to peers despite the expected economic contraction and deterioration in revenue in 2020. Moody's views that the City is resilient to capital market access restrictions because it does not face significant funding needs in 2020-21. At the same time, Moody's recognizes that the issuer does not plan to initiate a debt restructuring process. However, unlike the rest of the issuers noted previously who likewise have very preliminary debt restructuring proceedings, Moody's assumes recovery rates for bondholders of the City's debt will be higher than 35-65%. The negative outlook on the City of Buenos Aires' rating reflects Moody's expectation of increasing intervention on the City's finances by the sovereign, as evidenced by the recent abrupt changes to the federal tax sharing regime, which will add to budgetary pressure. Moody's considers that the current rating level and outlook capture the increased vulnerability of the City to changes imposed by the federal government, which has a long history of haphazard credit negative policymaking.

ISSUERS AND RATINGS AFFECTED

The ratings of the following issuers were affirmed and their outlooks remain negative:

Province of Buenos Aires: foreign and local currency issuer ratings, affirmed at Ca and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings, affirmed at Ca. Outlook remains negative.

Province of Santa Fe: foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings debt ratings affirmed at Ca. Outlook remains negative.

Province of Chaco: foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings affirmed at Ca. Outlook remains negative.

Province of Chubut: foreign currency issuer rating affirmed at Ca and foreign currency senior secured debt ratings affirmed at Ca. Outlook remains negative.

Province of Tierra del Fuego: foreign currency issuer rating affirmed at Ca and foreign currency senior secured debt ratings affirmed at Ca. Outlook remains negative.

Municipality of Córdoba: foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings debt ratings affirmed at Ca. Outlook remains negative.

City of Buenos Aires: foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings affirmed at Caa3, foreign and local currency senior unsecured MTN ratings affirmed at Caa3. Outlook remains negative.

The ratings of the following issuers were affirmed and their outlooks changed to stable from negative:

Province of Córdoba: foreign and local currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings debt ratings affirmed at Ca. Outlook changed to stable from negative.

Province of Mendoza: foreign and local currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings debt ratings affirmed at Ca. Outlook changed to stable from negative.

Province of Rio Negro: foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings debt ratings affirmed at Ca. Outlook changed to stable from negative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's does not expect upward pressures in the rated Argentinean sub-sovereigns in the near to medium term. Nevertheless, Moody's would consider an upgrade if financing conditions stabilize and the anticipated losses to private creditors from debt restructuring are less than currently forecast.

Given the strong macroeconomic and financial linkages between the Government of Argentina's and Sub-sovereigns, a downgrade in Argentina's bond ratings and/or further systemic deterioration could exert downward pressure on the ratings. Alternatively, increased idiosyncratic risks could translate into a downgrade. Moody's would also downgrade the ratings in the event a debt restructuring results in losses inconsistent with the current ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

