Moody's affirms ratings of Banco Santander Mexico's cross border issuances; outlook change to stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Banco Santander México, S.A.,
Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander
México's (Banco Santander Mexico) long-term global
scale senior unsecured debt rating at Baa1 and its subordinated debt rating
at Baa3 (hyb). The outlook on the senior unsecured debt rating
was changed to stable, from negative. The junior subordinated
debt rating of Ba1 (hyb) assigned to notes originally issued by Grupo
Financiero Santander México, S.A.B.
de C.V. and assumed by Banco Santander Mexico was also affirmed.
The rating action also follows the rating actions taken earlier today
by Moody's de México (MDM) on Banco Santander Mexico. For
details on MDM's rating actions please see the press release entitled:
"Moody's affirms Banco Santander Mexico's Baa1 ratings;
outlook change to stable."
The following ratings of cross border issuances by Banco Santander México,
S.A. were affirmed:
. Long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured debt
rating of Baa1, outlook changed to stable, from negative
. Long-term global foreign currency subordinated debt rating
of Baa3 (hyb)
The following rating by Grupo Financiero Santander, S.A.B.
de C.V., assumed by Banco Santander México,
S.A., was affirmed:
. Long-term global foreign currency junior subordinated
debt rating of Ba1 (hyb)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Banco Santander Mexico's Baa1 ratings acknowledges
the bank's disciplined underwriting standards that supported a manageable
asset-quality deterioration over the past 18 months as a result
of the negative pandemic dynamics over asset risks. During the
economic recovery, Moody's expects the bank to maintain ample
loan loss absorption in the form of reserves and capitalization,
which will continue to benefit from the bank's ample and recurring
earnings generation. During the next 12 to 18 months, profitability
will continue to recover thanks to the consistent growth in business volumes
and efforts to maintain the efficient operating structure. A gradual
decline in provisioning expenses will also help profitability metrics
in the next quarters, taking into account the high loan loss reserves
maintained by the bank that covered 118.4% of non-performing
loans (NPLs) as of June 2021.
The bank's NPLs increased to 2.9% as of June 2021,
up 60 basis points from the 2.3% reported as of December
2019, reflecting primarily the strong 8.2% contraction
in GDP growth in Mexico 2020 and the limited government support for individuals
and small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) during the height of the pandemic,
which affected borrowers' repayment capacity. Nevertheless,
Moody's expects that the more favorable second half of 2021 will
help to reduce asset risk pressures, a trend that will be helped
by the bank's relatively low exposure to unsecured consumer lending
(16% of total loans in June 2021). The bank's focus
on loyalty and customer acquisition strategies, coupled with its
well-diversified commercial lending book with low single borrower
concentrations are positive risk factors to contain asset risk tensions.
In addition, the exposure to SMEs, which represented about
8% of loans in June 2021, was mostly covered by government
guarantees.
In June 2021, Banco Santander Mexico's capitalization reached
a record high 13.1%, when measured by tangible common
equity (TCE) to adjusted risk-weighted assets (RWAs). Over
the past five years, capital has been supported by (1) portfolio
shift towards less risky commercial loans, which require lower capital
consumption, (2) the absence of dividend payments in 2020 and (3)
more moderate loan growth over the past three years, when compared
to other large banks in Mexico. Though Moody's expects the
bank's capitalization to fall in the coming years as uncertainties
wane and current dividend distribution limitations are fully lifted,
the bank's TCE to RWAs ratio will remain adequate. Moreover,
capitalization will continue to benefit from strong core earnings generation.
In June 2021, net interest margin (NIM) remained ample at 3.8%,
as measured by Moody's, while performance was supported by
a low cost-to-asset ratio of 2.6% versus the
system's 3.8%, and a high share of fee income,
equivalent to 22% of the bank's revenues. Moody's
expects a gradual fall in provisioning expenses as the economic recovery
takes hold. In June 2021, provision expenses stood at 54.2%
of preprovision income, down about 80 basis points from their peak
in 2020, though still above 2019 levels. Moreover,
as loan origination grows in the coming two quarters, the bank's
net interest income will likely benefit from the higher interest rates
in Mexico, with fee income increasing by growing transactionality
and credit card usage, both of which had fallen in 2020 by the contained
consumption.
Banco Santander Mexico's Baa1 long-term senior unsecured and deposit
ratings benefit from one notch of uplift from the bank's BCA of
baa2, in line with moderate affiliate support from Banco Santander
S.A. (Spain) (Santander Spain, A2 stable, baa1).
Moody's assessment of moderate affiliate support for Banco Santander
Mexico is consistent with our assessment of support for most of Santander
Spain's other subsidiaries in developing markets. Banco Santander
Mexico is an important subsidiary for Santander Spain with 13%
of the group's customers and creates synergies with Santander's
US exposure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings pressure is more limited because Banco Santander Mexico's
ratings already benefit from one notch of uplift resulting from Moody's
assessment of moderate affiliate support from Santander Spain, whose
BCA is only one notch above that of Banco Santander Mexico. Upward
pressure on the bank's BCA would increase in line with a higher
profitability and lower NPLs, coupled with stability in the bank's
capitalization.
Conversely, Banco Santander Mexico's BCA, could be downgraded
if asset quality deteriorates substantially in line with a more protracted
economic recovery, with negative impacts to profitability,
which could also suffer in case the bank is not able to implement its
multiyear strategy aimed at lowering its relatively higher funding costs.
Capital is also a key rating driver and a fall before economic recovery
takes hold would also pressure the BCA downwards.
A downgrade of Santander Spain's ratings would also strain Banco Santander
Mexico's ratings, although it would not affect the bank's deposit
and senior debt ratings, necessarily.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
