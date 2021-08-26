Moody's affirms ratings of Banco Santander Mexico's cross border issuances; outlook change to stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México's (Banco Santander Mexico) long-term global scale senior unsecured debt rating at Baa1 and its subordinated debt rating at Baa3 (hyb). The outlook on the senior unsecured debt rating was changed to stable, from negative. The junior subordinated debt rating of Ba1 (hyb) assigned to notes originally issued by Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A.B. de C.V. and assumed by Banco Santander Mexico was also affirmed.

The rating action also follows the rating actions taken earlier today by Moody's de México (MDM) on Banco Santander Mexico. For details on MDM's rating actions please see the press release entitled: "Moody's affirms Banco Santander Mexico's Baa1 ratings; outlook change to stable."

The following ratings of cross border issuances by Banco Santander México, S.A. were affirmed:

. Long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating of Baa1, outlook changed to stable, from negative

. Long-term global foreign currency subordinated debt rating of Baa3 (hyb)

The following rating by Grupo Financiero Santander, S.A.B. de C.V., assumed by Banco Santander México, S.A., was affirmed:

. Long-term global foreign currency junior subordinated debt rating of Ba1 (hyb)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Banco Santander Mexico's Baa1 ratings acknowledges the bank's disciplined underwriting standards that supported a manageable asset-quality deterioration over the past 18 months as a result of the negative pandemic dynamics over asset risks. During the economic recovery, Moody's expects the bank to maintain ample loan loss absorption in the form of reserves and capitalization, which will continue to benefit from the bank's ample and recurring earnings generation. During the next 12 to 18 months, profitability will continue to recover thanks to the consistent growth in business volumes and efforts to maintain the efficient operating structure. A gradual decline in provisioning expenses will also help profitability metrics in the next quarters, taking into account the high loan loss reserves maintained by the bank that covered 118.4% of non-performing loans (NPLs) as of June 2021.

The bank's NPLs increased to 2.9% as of June 2021, up 60 basis points from the 2.3% reported as of December 2019, reflecting primarily the strong 8.2% contraction in GDP growth in Mexico 2020 and the limited government support for individuals and small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) during the height of the pandemic, which affected borrowers' repayment capacity. Nevertheless, Moody's expects that the more favorable second half of 2021 will help to reduce asset risk pressures, a trend that will be helped by the bank's relatively low exposure to unsecured consumer lending (16% of total loans in June 2021). The bank's focus on loyalty and customer acquisition strategies, coupled with its well-diversified commercial lending book with low single borrower concentrations are positive risk factors to contain asset risk tensions. In addition, the exposure to SMEs, which represented about 8% of loans in June 2021, was mostly covered by government guarantees.

In June 2021, Banco Santander Mexico's capitalization reached a record high 13.1%, when measured by tangible common equity (TCE) to adjusted risk-weighted assets (RWAs). Over the past five years, capital has been supported by (1) portfolio shift towards less risky commercial loans, which require lower capital consumption, (2) the absence of dividend payments in 2020 and (3) more moderate loan growth over the past three years, when compared to other large banks in Mexico. Though Moody's expects the bank's capitalization to fall in the coming years as uncertainties wane and current dividend distribution limitations are fully lifted, the bank's TCE to RWAs ratio will remain adequate. Moreover, capitalization will continue to benefit from strong core earnings generation.

In June 2021, net interest margin (NIM) remained ample at 3.8%, as measured by Moody's, while performance was supported by a low cost-to-asset ratio of 2.6% versus the system's 3.8%, and a high share of fee income, equivalent to 22% of the bank's revenues. Moody's expects a gradual fall in provisioning expenses as the economic recovery takes hold. In June 2021, provision expenses stood at 54.2% of preprovision income, down about 80 basis points from their peak in 2020, though still above 2019 levels. Moreover, as loan origination grows in the coming two quarters, the bank's net interest income will likely benefit from the higher interest rates in Mexico, with fee income increasing by growing transactionality and credit card usage, both of which had fallen in 2020 by the contained consumption.

Banco Santander Mexico's Baa1 long-term senior unsecured and deposit ratings benefit from one notch of uplift from the bank's BCA of baa2, in line with moderate affiliate support from Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (Santander Spain, A2 stable, baa1).

Moody's assessment of moderate affiliate support for Banco Santander Mexico is consistent with our assessment of support for most of Santander Spain's other subsidiaries in developing markets. Banco Santander Mexico is an important subsidiary for Santander Spain with 13% of the group's customers and creates synergies with Santander's US exposure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings pressure is more limited because Banco Santander Mexico's ratings already benefit from one notch of uplift resulting from Moody's assessment of moderate affiliate support from Santander Spain, whose BCA is only one notch above that of Banco Santander Mexico. Upward pressure on the bank's BCA would increase in line with a higher profitability and lower NPLs, coupled with stability in the bank's capitalization.

Conversely, Banco Santander Mexico's BCA, could be downgraded if asset quality deteriorates substantially in line with a more protracted economic recovery, with negative impacts to profitability, which could also suffer in case the bank is not able to implement its multiyear strategy aimed at lowering its relatively higher funding costs. Capital is also a key rating driver and a fall before economic recovery takes hold would also pressure the BCA downwards.

A downgrade of Santander Spain's ratings would also strain Banco Santander Mexico's ratings, although it would not affect the bank's deposit and senior debt ratings, necessarily.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

