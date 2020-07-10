Moody's affirms ratings of Banese, negative outlook

New York, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) has today
affirmed all ratings of Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A.
(Banese). Banese has a Ba2/Not Prime for local currency,
long- and short-term deposit ratings, and Aa3.br/BR-1
for long and short-term Brazilian national scale deposit ratings.
Banese's has a ba2 baseline credit assessments (BCA), which
was also affirmed. The outlook on Banese's Ba2 local currency
deposit rating remains negative and is stable on the Ba3 long-term
foreign currency deposit rating.
A full list of the affected ratings and assessments of Banco do Estado
de Sergipe S.A. is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
In affirming Banese's ratings, we acknowledge the bank's entrenched
retail franchise in its regional market, which is supported by a
stable market share of core deposits in excess of 30%, largely
sourced from the state government's civil servants. Banese's
ratings and assessments incorporate strong liquidity metrics as well as
recurring earnings generation, which ensures the replenishment of
its capital. The negative outlook on the ratings is maintained
to reflect the challenges to Banese's asset quality and profitability
deriving from rapid loan growth and exposure to business segments that
are more vulnerable to the downturn.
The coronavirus outbreak will cause a sharp contraction in the Brazilian
economy in 2020 and deterioration in asset quality and profitability of
banks, including Banese. Banese's loan delinquency
has gradually increased from a 2.5% average ratio reported
between 2014-2018, to 3.5% in December 2019
and March 2020, the highest ratio in the bank's 10-year
financial history. Because of its recent rapid growth and despite
the 35% share of low-risk payroll loans in its portfolio,
Banese's loans will season under more adverse credit condition,
causing non-performing loans (NPL) to increase, including
its SME loan book, which is already experiencing punctual delinquencies.
In addition, Banese has deferred payments on 7% of its loan
book to accommodate borrowers' repayment capacity during the pandemic.
While this measure may defer credit losses, a prolonged economic
disruption will likely weaken asset quality further with direct effect
on profitability and capital, in the event Banese has to raise loan
loss provisions materially.
At the same time, Banese's Moody's adjusted tangible
common equity to risk weighted assets returned to the 9% level
by 4Q2019, after declining to 6.6% following material
negative adjustments on equity made in June 2019, and which triggered
Moody's negative outlook on the ratings. The adjustments
reflected actuarial liabilities at Banese-sponsored private pension
fund, Instituto Banese de Seguridade Social -- Sergus.
Besides halving the amount of those negative adjustments, the bank's
capital position was further reinforced by earnings retention in the period.
Payout ratio in 2019 was only 24% in 2019, against 40%
in 2018.
In 1Q20, the bank's net income dropped 13% over one
year prior, due to higher credit costs and modest business growth.
Results in 2019 were also affected by certain non-recurring gains
related to insurance fees and recoveries. The 65% increase
in credit costs resulted from a specific SME default, and any recovery
on the loan will be used to increase provisions for credit losses that
are expected to rise from the pandemic.
A key credit strength of the bank's ratings and assessments refers
to its granular funding base with low dependence on market funds and strong
liquidity ratio, historically above 35% of tangible banking
assets.
Banese's Ba2 global local-currency deposit rating is aligned to
a ba2 baseline credit assessment, and therefore, does not
incorporate any support assessment from its shareholder, the State
Government of Sergipe, nor does it benefit from systemic support,
given its small size.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Moody's does not apply any corporate behavior adjustment
to Banese, as concerns about risk management and corporate governance
are included in the financial scores. Corporate governance,
however, remains a key credit consideration at Banese and requires
ongoing monitoring. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and
Social risks heatmaps for further information.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Banese's rating outlook could return to stable if the bank is able to
preserve its profitability in its regional market, maintaining adequate
capital and improving asset-risk metrics.
The BCA and ratings could be downgraded if the bank's asset quality
weakens materially at the same time that profitability declines because
of higher provisioning needs as new loans will season under a more difficult
economic scenario.
METHODOLOGY USED
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A. is headquartered in Aracaju,
Brasil. As of March 2020, Banese had total assets of BRL
6.3 billion (USD 1.2 billion) and shareholders' equity
of BRL 491 million (USD 95 million).
LISTED OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
The following ratings and assessments of Banco do Estado de Sergipe S.A
were affirmed:
.. Long-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed
Ba2, outlook negative
.. Short-term local currency bank deposit rating
affirmed at Not Prime
.. Long-term foreign currency bank deposit rating
affirmed at Ba3, outlook stable
.. Short-term foreign currency bank deposit rating
affirmed at Not Prime
.. Brazilian long-term local currency bank deposit
rating affirmed at Aa3.br
.. Brazilian short-term local currency bank deposit
rating affirmed at BR-1
.. Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Ba1
.. Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Not Prime
.. Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating
affirmed at Ba1
.. Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk
rating affirmed at Not Prime
.. Brazilian long-term local currency counterparty
risk rating affirmed at Aaa.br
.. Brazilian short-term local currency counterparty
risk rating affirmed at BR-1
.. Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed
at Ba1(cr)
.. Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed
at Not Prime(cr)
.. Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba2
.. Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba2
- Outlook negative (m)
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Theresangela Araes
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653