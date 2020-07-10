Moody's affirms ratings of Banpará, stable outlook

New York, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) has today affirmed all ratings of Banco do Estado do Pará S.A. (Banpará). Banpara is rated Ba2/Not Prime for local currency, long and short-term deposit ratings, and Aa3.br/BR-1 for long and short-term Brazilian national scale deposit ratings. Banpara's ba2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) was also affirmed. The outlook on Banpara's ratings remains stable.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments of Banco do Estado do Pará S.A. is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In affirming Banpara's ratings and assessments, Moody's acknowledges the bank's consistently sound financial fundamentals, including high capitalization, strong earnings generation as well as superior asset quality metrics. The bank's ratings are constrained by its limited business diversification and geographic footprint, which expose the bank to downturns in the local economy and challenge its competitive position in a market also targeted by other large Brazilian banks. It also incorporates potential changes in regulations related to payroll lending.

Banpara's well-established operation in the state of Para is primarily focused on low-risk secured payroll lending to civil servants, which represents around 80% of its loan book. As such, the bank's delinquency ratio has averaged 1% in the past five years ending 2019, reaching a low 0.6% ratio in March 2020, levels that are materially lower than the banking system's. At the same time, Banpara maintains a conservative loan loss reserve cushion close to 4x the volume of problem loans.

In the wake of coronavirus-related shocks, we expect Brazil's GDP to contract 6.2% in 2020, negatively affecting Brazilian banks' asset quality and profitability. Despite its predominantly low risk loan portfolio, Banpara's asset quality is not entirely immune to high unemployment and prolonged economic recession, especially concerning its 20% exposure to unsecured consumer and commercial loans. Banpara's 18.8% capitalization ratio in 1Q2020, measured as tangible common equity to risk weighted assets, offers ample protection against unexpected losses.

Banpara is funded by a sticky and low-cost core deposit base, an important contributor to its consistently very high net interest margins. The bank's low credit costs, as reflected in loan loss provisions accounting for modest 19% of pre provision income over the past five years, have also contributed to its strong profitability. Nonetheless, in 1Q2020, net income to tangible banking assets declined to 2.4%, from a 3.9% average between 2015-2019, already reflecting 23% growth on credit costs and modest revenue growth. We expect some increasing pressure on the bank's profitability metrics, due to the regulated nature of payroll lending. A reduction in payroll-lending rates announced by the authorities in late March 2020 as part of credit support measures is expected to pressure the bank's margins over the coming quarters.

Banpara counts on strong liquidity metrics. In addition to a low reliance on market funds, the bank benefits from a loyal and granular deposit funding base, including retail depositors and government. It has also historically had very liquid resources, with liquid assets averaging 31% of tangible banking assets over the past five years.

Banpara's Ba2 global local-currency deposit rating is aligned to its ba2 baseline credit assessment, and therefore, does not incorporate any support uplift from its shareholder, the State Government of Pará, nor does it benefit from systemic support, given its small share of the national deposits market.

Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not have any particular governance concern for the bank. Corporate governance, however, remains a key credit consideration at Banpara and requires ongoing monitoring. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks heatmaps for further information.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade at this moment is unlikely because, at ba2, Banpara's BCA is at the same level as the Ba2 sovereign bond rating.

Banpara's rating could be downgraded if asset-quality indicators deteriorate as the bank expands rapidly beyond its core market and into the riskier SME segment. The bank's rating and assessment could also be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Banco do Estado do Pará S.A. is headquartered in Belém, Brasil. As of March 2020, Banpará had total assets of BRL 9.4 billion (USD 1.8 billion) and shareholders' equity of BRL 1.4 billion (USD 0.3 billion).

LISTED OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

The following ratings and assessments of Banco do Estado do Pará S.A. were affirmed:

.. Long-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed Ba2, outlook stable

.. Short-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Ba3, outlook stable

.. Short-term foreign currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Brazilian long-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Aa3.br

.. Brazilian short-term local currency bank deposit rating affirmed at BR-1

.. Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba1

.. Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba1

.. Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime

.. Brazilian long-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Aaa.br

.. Brazilian short-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at BR-1

.. Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Ba1(cr)

.. Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Not Prime(cr)

.. Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba2

.. Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed at ba2

- Outlook stable

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Theresangela Araes

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's America Latina Ltda.

Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551

16th Floor, Room 1601

Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903

Brazil

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

