Moody's affirms ratings of Brignole CQ 2022 S.r.l. ABS

Eur 159,823,826 ABS Notes affirmed, relating to a portfolio of Italian CDQ Loans

Madrid, December 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the following ratings to Notes issued by Brignole CQ 2022 S.r.l. following the implementation of an amendment to the transaction. Moody's affirmed the ratings of the notes as they have sufficient credit enhancement to maintain their current ratings.

....EUR 133,220,000 (Current Outstanding Balance EUR 125,093,825.54) Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2038, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 24, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 27,130,000 Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2038, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Mar 24, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

....EUR 2,460,000 Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2038, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Mar 24, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa2 (sf)

....EUR 1,640,000 Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2038, Affirmed Ba3 (sf); previously on Mar 24, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned Ba3 (sf)

....EUR 6,900,000 (Current Outstanding Balance EUR 3,500,000) Class X Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2038, Affirmed B1 (sf); previously on Mar 24, 2022 Definitive Rating Assigned B1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The amendment replaces the interest rate cap, to mitigate the interest rate mismatch between the portfolio of assets and the Notes, with a swap agreement. Under the swap agreement, (i) the issuer will pay a fixed rate of 1.50%, (ii) the swap counterparty will pay one-month Euribor, (iii) the notional will be the lower of (a) the outstanding balance of the rated notes (excluding Class X) and (b) the outstanding balance of the portfolio excluding defaults. There is no change in the counterparty, the swap will be provided by Natixis (Aa3(cr), P-1(cr)).

The portfolio lifetime expected defaults assumption based on original portfolio balance has been maintained at 8.5% on original balance and the portfolio credit enhancement (PCE) at 25%. The expected recovery assumption of 75% post insurance pay-out has also been maintained.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "'Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan Backed ABS" published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396935. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes or a decrease of Italy's sovereign risk.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions, (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses or (iii) an increase of Italy's sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alberto Barbachano

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anthony Parry

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

