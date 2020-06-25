Moody's affirms ratings of Canadian National Rail, senior unsecured at A2; outlook stable

Toronto, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Canadian National Railway Company ("CN") including its A2 LT Issuer Rating, its A2 senior unsecured rating, its P-1 Commercial Paper rating and the A2 senior unsecured debt rating of Illinois Central Railroad Company, which is guaranteed by CN. The rating outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Canadian National Railway Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Grand Trunk Western Railroad Company

....Backed Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Illinois Central Railroad Company

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Canadian National Railway Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Grand Trunk Western Railroad Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Illinois Central Railroad Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CN (A2 stable) benefits from the company's long track record of strong operating margins (usually 38% and higher), low financial leverage (usually adjusted debt/EBITDA 2x or less) and robust cash flow metrics (adjusted funds from operations to debt of 40%-50% and the financial flexibility of free cash flow of usually CAD1 billion to CAD1.5 billion). As well, CN's well-positioned railway network, diverse product category exposure, and ongoing focus on productivity and service levels support price increases modestly ahead of overall inflation.

CN is constrained by the decline in its credit metrics in more recent periods, affected by a strike in the fourth quarter of 2019, blockades on its network in the first quarter of 2020, but also due to large shareholder payments in the past two years by way of both dividends and share buybacks of approximately CAD3.2 billion/year at the same time that capital expenditures increased from CAD2.7 billion (in 2017) to CAD3.9 billion (in 2019). The company is also constrained by its exposure to economic cyclicality, as well as foreign exchange exposure arising from its largely US dollar denominated debt compared to a balance of Canadian and US dollar cash flows.

The decrease in freight volumes brought on by the coronavirus outbreak will cause a further weakening in CN's credit metrics over the near term. Moody's expects that in 2020, leverage will increase to 2.5x and the operating margin will fall towards 35%. However, Moody's believes CN has both the ability and the willingness to restore its metrics to levels appropriate for its A2 rating within the next two years.

CN has good liquidity over the next year, with CAD3.5 billion of sources compared to about CAD2.3 billion of uses over the next 12 months. Sources include cash of about CAD500 million as of March 31, 2020, CAD1.9 billion available under its CAD2 billion revolving credit facility (CAD1 billion matures in May, 2022 and a CAD1 billion matures in May, 2024), US$310 million (about CAD435 million) available to be drawn on a committed non-revolving loan facility that can be drawn through March 31, 2021 and repaid under a declining balance 20-year term, and Moody's estimate of about CAD700 million of free cash flow in the next twelve months, which is a less certain source than cash or the committed revolver. Uses include CAD1.7 billion of outstanding commercial paper, about CAD400 million of debt and lease liabilities that mature over the next 12 months, and a working cash need that Moody's estimates at CAD150 million.

The company's CAD450 million dollar committed accounts receivable securitization program (matures Feb 2023) was fully drawn at March 2020. On March 27, 2020, CN entered into a CAD250 million one year revolving credit facility agreement (which is undrawn), which is not considered a source of liquidity as it matures within the next year (March 2021). As well CN had restricted cash and cash equivalents of about CAD520 million at March 31, 2020 that remain available to the company at each month end. CN's revolving credit facility contains a maximum debt/cap covenant, to which we expect the company will maintain significant cushion.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CN will adapt its rail operations to the current deterioration in freight demand, such that its adjusted operating margin does not decrease below 35%. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that CN is committed to maintain its conservative financial policies that includes adjusted debt/ EBITDA sustained near 2x (excluding the near term impacts of the coronavirus outbreak) and will adjust its share repurchases in line with free cash flow generation in order to achieve that capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CN's ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects the company will sustain adjusted debt/ EBITDA around 1.5x (2.2x at Q1/20), funds from operations to debt above 50% (42% at Q1/20), and an adjusted operating margin well above 40% (38.5% LTM Q1/20).

CN's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes leverage will be sustained above 2.25x (2.2x at Q1/20), funds from operations to debt towards 35% (42% at Q1/20) or its adjusted operating margin remains around 35% (38.5% LTM Q1/20).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Canadian National Railway Company ("CN") is Canada's largest railroad, with a transcontinental network covering roughly 20,000 route miles across Canada and through mid-America down to the Gulf of Mexico. CN's network services the ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Alabama as well as several key metropolitan areas. CN's generated revenue of CAD14.9 billion in 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

