Moody's affirms ratings of Canadian National Rail, senior unsecured at A2; outlook stable

Toronto, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the ratings of Canadian National Railway Company ("CN") including
its A2 LT Issuer Rating, its A2 senior unsecured rating, its
P-1 Commercial Paper rating and the A2 senior unsecured debt rating
of Illinois Central Railroad Company, which is guaranteed by CN.
The rating outlook remains stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Canadian National Railway Company
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)A2
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
..Issuer: Grand Trunk Western Railroad Company
....Backed Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-1
..Issuer: Illinois Central Railroad Company
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Canadian National Railway Company
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Grand Trunk Western Railroad Company
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Illinois Central Railroad Company
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
CN (A2 stable) benefits from the company's long track record of strong
operating margins (usually 38% and higher), low financial
leverage (usually adjusted debt/EBITDA 2x or less) and robust cash flow
metrics (adjusted funds from operations to debt of 40%-50%
and the financial flexibility of free cash flow of usually CAD1 billion
to CAD1.5 billion). As well, CN's well-positioned
railway network, diverse product category exposure, and ongoing
focus on productivity and service levels support price increases modestly
ahead of overall inflation.
CN is constrained by the decline in its credit metrics in more recent
periods, affected by a strike in the fourth quarter of 2019,
blockades on its network in the first quarter of 2020, but also
due to large shareholder payments in the past two years by way of both
dividends and share buybacks of approximately CAD3.2 billion/year
at the same time that capital expenditures increased from CAD2.7
billion (in 2017) to CAD3.9 billion (in 2019). The company
is also constrained by its exposure to economic cyclicality, as
well as foreign exchange exposure arising from its largely US dollar denominated
debt compared to a balance of Canadian and US dollar cash flows.
The decrease in freight volumes brought on by the coronavirus outbreak
will cause a further weakening in CN's credit metrics over the near term.
Moody's expects that in 2020, leverage will increase to 2.5x
and the operating margin will fall towards 35%. However,
Moody's believes CN has both the ability and the willingness to
restore its metrics to levels appropriate for its A2 rating within the
next two years.
CN has good liquidity over the next year, with CAD3.5 billion
of sources compared to about CAD2.3 billion of uses over the next
12 months. Sources include cash of about CAD500 million as of March
31, 2020, CAD1.9 billion available under its CAD2 billion
revolving credit facility (CAD1 billion matures in May, 2022 and
a CAD1 billion matures in May, 2024), US$310 million
(about CAD435 million) available to be drawn on a committed non-revolving
loan facility that can be drawn through March 31, 2021 and repaid
under a declining balance 20-year term, and Moody's
estimate of about CAD700 million of free cash flow in the next twelve
months, which is a less certain source than cash or the committed
revolver. Uses include CAD1.7 billion of outstanding commercial
paper, about CAD400 million of debt and lease liabilities that mature
over the next 12 months, and a working cash need that Moody's
estimates at CAD150 million.
The company's CAD450 million dollar committed accounts receivable
securitization program (matures Feb 2023) was fully drawn at March 2020.
On March 27, 2020, CN entered into a CAD250 million one year
revolving credit facility agreement (which is undrawn), which is
not considered a source of liquidity as it matures within the next year
(March 2021). As well CN had restricted cash and cash equivalents
of about CAD520 million at March 31, 2020 that remain available
to the company at each month end. CN's revolving credit facility
contains a maximum debt/cap covenant, to which we expect the company
will maintain significant cushion.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CN will adapt
its rail operations to the current deterioration in freight demand,
such that its adjusted operating margin does not decrease below 35%.
The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that CN is committed
to maintain its conservative financial policies that includes adjusted
debt/ EBITDA sustained near 2x (excluding the near term impacts of the
coronavirus outbreak) and will adjust its share repurchases in line with
free cash flow generation in order to achieve that capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
CN's ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects the company will
sustain adjusted debt/ EBITDA around 1.5x (2.2x at Q1/20),
funds from operations to debt above 50% (42% at Q1/20),
and an adjusted operating margin well above 40% (38.5%
LTM Q1/20).
CN's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes leverage will
be sustained above 2.25x (2.2x at Q1/20), funds from
operations to debt towards 35% (42% at Q1/20) or its adjusted
operating margin remains around 35% (38.5% LTM Q1/20).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Canadian National Railway
Company ("CN") is Canada's largest railroad, with a transcontinental
network covering roughly 20,000 route miles across Canada and through
mid-America down to the Gulf of Mexico. CN's network services
the ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert B.C.,
Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Alabama
as well as several key metropolitan areas. CN's generated revenue
of CAD14.9 billion in 2019.
