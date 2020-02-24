Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec Canada Pension Plan Investment Board CDP Financial Inc. CPPIB Capital Inc. OMERS Administration Corporation OMERS Finance Trust Ontario Teachers' Finance Trust Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board PSP Capital Inc. Public Sector Pension Investment Board Related Research Credit Opinion: Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: OMERS Administration Corporation: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: CPPIB Capital Inc.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: CDP Financial Inc.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: PSP Capital Inc.: Update to credit analysis Public Sector Pension Investment Board Related Research Credit Opinion: Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: OMERS Administration Corporation: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: CPPIB Capital Inc.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: CDP Financial Inc.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: PSP Capital Inc.: Update to credit analysis Rating Action: Moody's affirms ratings of Canadian public pension managers and assigns baseline credit assessments 24 Feb 2020 Toronto, February 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") announced multiple rating actions following the publication of its new Public Pension Managers Methodology on 21st February 2020, which now, along with the updated Government-Related Issuers Methodology, are the primary methodologies for Moody's pension manager ratings globally. These rating actions affected five pension managers in Canada and include the assignment of baseline credit assessments (BCA), as well as the affirmation, assignment and withdrawal of issuer ratings and the affirmation of the long- and short-term senior unsecured and commercial paper ratings. RATINGS RATIONALE These rating actions follow the publication of Moody's new Public Pension Managers Methodology and updated Government-Related Issuers Methodology published on 21st February 2020. This new methodology introduces a baseline credit assessment and, coupled with the updated Government-Related Issuers Methodology, determines extraordinary sponsor support using Moody's joint-default analysis. The new methodology also introduces an enhanced method of determining obligation support from asset coverage in jurisdictions where Moody's believes creditor preference exists. The new methodology is designed to enhance Moody's analysis and provide investors with greater insight into the creditworthiness of public pension managers. The rationale for each affected issuer is as follows: CPPIB Capital Inc. The affirmation of CPPIB Capital Inc.'s backed Aaa long- and short-term P-1 senior unsecured ratings reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of its obligations by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investment Board or CPPIB). The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook of its parent, CPPIB. CPP Investment Board The assignment of CPPIB's aa2 BCA reflects the pension manager's strong liquidity and predictability of future cash flows, as well as sound financial policies. As well, CPPIB's governing legislation mandates it as the exclusive asset manager of Canada's national social retirement program without responsibility for the underlying pension obligations. As such, CPPIB cannot have a pension shortfall nor a surplus and therefore Moody's considers it to be fully-funded for analytical purposes. These credit strengths are offset by a high proportion of high risk assets (as defined in Moody's methodology), growth in less-liquid investments, as well as a modest degree of leverage. The assignment of CPPIB's Aaa long-term issuer rating reflects its aa2 BCA and a high assumption of extraordinary support from its sponsor, the Government of Canada (Aaa stable). It also reflects our view that CPPIB's obligations rank senior to the amounts payable to the Canada Pension Plan. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that CPPIB's credit fundamentals; specifically its strong and stable liquidity and modest leverage, balanced against growth of higher risk assets; will remain unchanged over the next 12 to 18 months. It also reflects the stable outlook of its government support provider, the Government of Canada. WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS UP An upgrade of CPPIB's Aaa long-term issuer rating is not possible. CPPIB's aa2 BCA could be upgraded if Moody's were to assess a material and sustained decrease in CPPIB's high risk assets. WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN CPPIB's BCA could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess a material reduction in its liquid assets or if CPPIB's governing legislation were amended in such a way that casts doubt on the pension manager's ability to repay creditors in a timely fashion. However, a downgrade of the BCA would not likely lead to a downgrade of the Aaa long-term issuer rating because of Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from its support provider, the Government of Canada. That said, a downgrade in the rating of Government of Canada would lower the BCA and the Aaa issuer rating as it is a BCA constraint. A downgrade of the issuer rating is possible if Moody's were to assume a lower level of extraordinary support from the Government of Canada, if a legal precedent cast doubt on the status of CPPIB's obligations as having preference over pension obligations, or if the pension manager's leverage was to increase above 25% for a sustained period of time. CPPIB Capital Inc.'s ratings could be downgraded with a downgrade of CPPIB or if Moody's believed that the guarantee provided by CPPIB to its obligations would not be honoured. CPP Investment Board is a public pension manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada and had $527 billion in gross assets as of 30 September 2019. PSP Capital Inc. The affirmation of PSP Capital Inc.'s backed Aaa long- and P-1 short-term senior unsecured ratings reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of its obligations by Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investment Board or PSPIB). The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook of its parent, PSPIB. PSP Investment Board The assignment of PSPIB's aa2 BCA reflects the pension manager's strong liquidity and predictability of future cash flows, as well as sound financial policies and low leverage. PSPIB's governing legislation mandates it as the exclusive asset manager for public sector investment pools for certain pension obligations of the Government of Canada without responsibility for the underlying pension obligations. As such, PSPIB cannot have a pension shortfall nor a surplus and Moody's therefore considers it to be fully-funded for analytical purposes. These credit strengths are offset by a high proportion of high risk assets (as defined in Moody's methodology ) and growth in less-liquid investments. The assignment of PSPIB's Aaa long-term issuer rating reflect its aa2 BCA and a high assumption of extraordinary support from its sponsor, the Government of Canada. It also reflects our view that PSPIB's obligations rank senior to the amounts payable to its underlying pension obligations. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that PSPIB's credit fundamentals; specifically its strong and stable liquidity and low leverage, balanced against growth of higher risk assets; will remain unchanged over the next 12 to 18 months. It also reflects the stable outlook of its government support provider, the Government of Canada. WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS UP An upgrade of the Aaa senior unsecured rating is not possible. An upgrade of the aa2 BCA could be driven by a sustained decrease in PSPIB's high risk assets WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN PSPIB's BCA could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess a material reduction in its liquid assets or if PSPIB's governing legislation were amended in such a way that casts doubt on the pension manager's ability to repay creditors in a timely fashion. However, a downgrade of the BCA would not likely lead to a downgrade of the Aaa senior unsecured rating because of Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from its support provider, the Government of Canada. That said, a downgrade in the rating of Government of Canada would lower the BCA as it is a BCA constraint. A downgrade of the Aaa senior unsecured rating is possible if Moody's were to assume a lower level of extraordinary support from the Government of Canada, if a legal precedent cast doubt on the status of PSPIB's obligations as having preference over pension obligations, or if the pension manager's leverage was to increase above 25% for a sustained period of time. PSPIB Capital Inc.'s ratings could be downgraded with a downgrade of PSPIB, or if Moody's believed the guarantee provided by PSPIB to its obligations would not be honoured. PSP Investment Board is a public pension manager headquartered in Ottawa, Canada and had $199 billion in gross assets as of 31 March 2019. CDP Financial Inc. The affirmation of CDP Financial Inc.'s backed Aaa long- and P-1 short-term senior unsecured ratings reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of its obligations by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ). The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook of its parent, CDPQ. Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec The assignment of CDPQ's aa2 BCA reflects the pension manager's strong liquidity and predictability of future cash flows, as well as sound financial policies and low leverage. As well, CDPQ's governing legislation mandates it as the exclusive asset manager for public sector investment pools in the Canadian province of Quebec (Aa2 stable) without responsibility for the underlying pension obligations. As such, CDPQ cannot have a pension shortfall nor a surplus and therefore Moody's considers it to be fully-funded for analytical purposes. These credit strengths are offset by a high proportion of high risk assets (as defined in Moody's methodology), limited visibility into depositor contributions and withdrawals, and governance challenges associated with a dual mandate to optimize returns and contribute to the economic development of Quebec. The assignment of CDPQ's Aaa long-term issuer rating reflect its aa2 BCA and our view that CDPQ's obligations rank senior to the amounts payable to its depositors. As the Province of Quebec is rated Aa2, which is the same level as CPDQ's BCA, Moody's makes no assumptions of extraordinary support from the province. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that CDPQ's credit fundamentals, specifically its strong and stable liquidity and low leverage, will remain unchanged over the next 12 to 18 months. It also reflects the stable outlook of the Government of Canada's rating, which is a constraint on its BCA. WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS UP An upgrade of the Aaa long-term issuer rating is not possible. An upgrade of the aa2 BCA could be driven by a sustained decrease in CDPQ's high risk assets WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN CDPQ's BCA could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess a material reduction in its liquid assets. It could also be downgraded if a change in provincial legislation allowed the CDPQ's depositors to select an alternative asset manager; however, given the publicized and political nature of such an act, Moody's views the probability of this outcome to be very low. However, a downgrade of the BCA would not likely lead to a downgrade of the Aaa long-term issuer rating because of Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from its support provider. That said, a downgrade in the rating of Government of Canada would lower the BCA as it is a BCA constraint. A downgrade of the Aaa senior unsecured rating is possible if a legal precedent cast doubt on the status of CDPQ's obligations as having preference over depositor's obligations or if the pension manager's leverage was to increase above 25% for a sustained period of time. CDP Financial Inc.'s ratings could be downgraded with a downgrade of CDPQ or if Moody's believed the guarantee provided by CDPQ to its obligations would not be honoured. Caisse de dépôt et placements du Québec is a public pension manager headquartered in Quebec City, Canada and had $350 billion in gross assets as of 31 December 2018. Ontario Teachers' Finance Trust (OTFT) The affirmation of OTFT's backed Aa1 long- and P-1 short-term senior unsecured ratings reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of its obligations by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (OTPP). The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook of its parent, OTPP. Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board The assignment of OTPP's aa3 BCA reflects the pension manager's strong liquidity and predictability of future cash flows, a pension obligation that is fully funded after applying Moody's discount rate adjustments and lower levels of high risk assets compared to peers. These credit strengths are offset by moderate rates of leverage, and higher asset encumbrance and derivatives reliance compared to peers. The affirmation of OTPP's Aa1 long-term issuer rating reflects its aa3 BCA and our view that OTPP's obligations rank senior to the amounts payable to its underlying pension obligations. As the Province of Ontario is rated Aa3, which is the same level as OTPP's BCA, Moody's makes no assumptions of extraordinary support from the province. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that OTPP's credit fundamentals, specifically its strong and stable liquidity and fully-funded pension obligation, will remain unchanged over the next 12 to 18 months. It also reflects the stable outlook of the Government of Canada's rating, which is a constraint on its BCA. WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS UP OTPP's BCA could be upgraded if the pension manager were to reduce the encumbrance of its investment portfolio which would improve liquidity, in our view. An upgrade of the BCA would likely result in an upgrade of OTPP's Aa1 issuer rating. The issuer rating could also be upgraded with an upgrade in OTPP's support provider, the Province of Ontario, or if OTPP's leverage were to fall below 10% for a sustained period of time. WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN OTPP's BCA could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess a material reduction in its liquid assets or an increase in funding sources that increase asset encumbrance, a reduction in its funded status or a material increase in its high risk assets. It could also be downgraded if OTPP's governing legislation were amended in such a way that casts doubt on the pension manager's ability to repay creditors in a timely fashion. However, a downgrade of the BCA would not likely lead to a downgrade of the Aa1 issuer rating because of Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from the Province of Ontario. That said, a downgrade in the rating of Government of Canada would lower the BCA as it is a BCA constraint A downgrade of the issuer rating is also possible if either OTPP's governing legislation was amended or a legal precedent were to occur that casts doubt on the status of OTPP's obligations as having preference over pension obligations. The ratings could also be downgraded if the pension manager's leverage was to increase above 25% for a sustained period of time. OTFT's ratings could be downgraded with a downgrade of OTPP or if Moody's were to assess the guarantee provided by OTPP to its obligations would not be honoured. Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board is a public pension manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada and had $260 billion in gross assets as of 30 June 2019. OMERS Finance Trust (OFT) The affirmation of OFT's backed Aa1 long- and P-1 short-term senior unsecured ratings reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of its obligations by OMERS Administration Corporation (OAC). The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook of its guarantor, OAC. OMERS Administration Corporation The assignment of OAC's a3 BCA reflects the pension manager's strong liquidity and predictability of future cash flows as well as sound financial policies. These credit strengths are offset by funding shortfalls after adjusting for standard discount rates as well as a high proportion of high risk assets (as defined in Moody's methodology). The affirmation of OAC's Aa1 long-term issuer rating reflect its a3 BCA and a high assumption of extraordinary support from its sponsor, the Province of Ontario. It also reflects our view that OAC's obligations rank senior to the amounts payable to its underlying pension obligations. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that OAC's credit fundamentals, specifically its strong and stable liquidity and sound financial policies, will remain unchanged over the next 12 to 18 months. It also reflects the stable outlook of its government support provider, the Province of Ontario, and the stable outlook of the Government of Canada's rating, which is a constraint on OAC's BCA. WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS UP OAC's BCA could be upgraded if the pension manager were to improve its funding ratio or reduce its investment in high risk assets. An upgrade of the BCA would not likely result in an upgrade of OAC's Aa1 issuer ratings because the ratings already benefit from Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from the Province of Ontario to the level of the province's ratings. The issuer ratings could also be upgraded with an upgrade in the Province of Ontario as its support provider, or if Moody's view of OAC's leverage were to fall below 10% for a sustained period of time. WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN OAC's BCA could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess a material reduction in its liquid assets or in its funded status, or if it materially increased funding sources that encumber assets. OAC's ratings could also be downgraded if its governing legislation were amended in such a way that casts doubt on the pension manager's ability to repay creditors in a timely fashion. However, a downgrade of the BCA would not likely lead to a downgrade of the issuer rating because of Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from its support provider. That said, a downgrade in the rating of Government of Canada would lower the BCA as it is a BCA constraint. A downgrade of the issuer rating is possible if Moody's were to assume a lower level of extraordinary support from the Province of Ontario, if a legal precedent cast doubt on the status of OAC's obligations as having preference over pension obligations, or if the pension manager's leverage was to increase above 25% for a sustained period of time. OFT's ratings could be downgraded with a downgrade of OAC or if Moody's were to assess the guarantee provided by OAC to its obligations would not be honoured. OMERS Administration Corporation is a public pension manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada and had $112 billion in gross assets as of 31 December 2018. RATINGS WITHDRAWAL Moody's has withdrawn the issuer ratings of CPPIB Capital Inc., PSP Capital Inc., and CDP Financial Inc. for its own business reasons. Please refer to Moody's withdrawal policy, which can be found on our website, www.moodys.com List of affected ratings: .Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ..Assignment Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned at aa2 Long-term issuer rating, assigned at Aaa ..Outlook, assigned stable .CPPIB Capital Inc. ..Affirmation Backed LC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aaa Backed FC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aaa Backed LC Senior Unsecured MTN, affirmed at (P)Aaa Backed FC Senior Unsecured MTN, affirmed at (P)Aaa Backed LC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1 Backed FC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1 ..Withdrawn Long-term issuer rating, withdrawn, previously rated Aaa ..Outlook, remains stable .Public Sector Pension Investment Board ..Assignment Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned at aa2 Long-term issuer rating, assigned at Aaa ..Outlook, assigned stable .PSP Capital Inc. ..Affirmation Backed Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aaa Backed LC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1 Backed FC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1 ..Withdrawn Long-term issuer rating, withdrawn, previously rated Aaa ..Outlook, remains stable .Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ..Assignment Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned at aa2 Long-term issuer rating, assigned at Aaa ..Outlook, assigned stable .CDP Financial Inc. ..Affirmation Backed LC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aaa Backed FC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aaa Backed LC Senior Unsecured MTN, affirmed at (P)Aaa Backed FC Senior Unsecured MTN, affirmed at (P)Aaa Backed LC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1 Backed FC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1 ..Withdrawn Long-term issuer rating, withdrawn, previously rated Aaa ..Outlook, remains stable .Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ..Assignment Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned at aa3 ..Affirmation Long-term issuer rating, affirmed at Aa1 ..Outlook, remains stable .Ontario Teachers' Finance Trust ..Affirmation Backed FC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aa1 Backed LC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1 Backed FC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1 ..Outlook, remains stable .OMERS Administration Corporation ..Assignment Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned at a3 ..Affirmation Long-term issuer rating, affirmed at Aa1 ..Withdrawal ...Short-term Issuer Rating, withdrawn, previously rated Prime-1 ..Outlook, remains stable .OMERS Finance Trust ..Affirmation Backed LC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aa1 Backed FC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aa1 Backed LC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1 Backed FC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1 ..Outlook, remains stable The methodologies used in these ratings were Public Pension Managers Methodology published in February 2020, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Jason Mercer
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Canada Inc.

Marc R. Pinto, CFA
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



