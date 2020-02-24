Moody's affirms ratings of Canadian public pension managers and assigns baseline credit assessments

Toronto, February 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") announced
multiple rating actions following the publication of its new Public Pension
Managers Methodology on 21st February 2020, which now, along
with the updated Government-Related Issuers Methodology,
are the primary methodologies for Moody's pension manager ratings
globally.
These rating actions affected five pension managers in Canada and include
the assignment of baseline credit assessments (BCA), as well as
the affirmation, assignment and withdrawal of issuer ratings and
the affirmation of the long- and short-term senior unsecured
and commercial paper ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
These rating actions follow the publication of Moody's new Public
Pension Managers Methodology and updated Government-Related Issuers
Methodology published on 21st February 2020. This new methodology
introduces a baseline credit assessment and, coupled with the updated
Government-Related Issuers Methodology, determines extraordinary
sponsor support using Moody's joint-default analysis.
The new methodology also introduces an enhanced method of determining
obligation support from asset coverage in jurisdictions where Moody's
believes creditor preference exists. The new methodology is designed
to enhance Moody's analysis and provide investors with greater insight
into the creditworthiness of public pension managers.
The rationale for each affected issuer is as follows:
CPPIB Capital Inc.
The affirmation of CPPIB Capital Inc.'s backed Aaa long-
and short-term P-1 senior unsecured ratings reflects the
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of its obligations by Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board (CPP Investment Board or CPPIB).
The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook of its parent, CPPIB.
CPP Investment Board
The assignment of CPPIB's aa2 BCA reflects the pension manager's
strong liquidity and predictability of future cash flows, as well
as sound financial policies. As well, CPPIB's governing
legislation mandates it as the exclusive asset manager of Canada's
national social retirement program without responsibility for the underlying
pension obligations. As such, CPPIB cannot have a pension
shortfall nor a surplus and therefore Moody's considers it to be
fully-funded for analytical purposes. These credit strengths
are offset by a high proportion of high risk assets (as defined in Moody's
methodology), growth in less-liquid investments, as
well as a modest degree of leverage.
The assignment of CPPIB's Aaa long-term issuer rating reflects
its aa2 BCA and a high assumption of extraordinary support from its sponsor,
the Government of Canada (Aaa stable). It also reflects our view
that CPPIB's obligations rank senior to the amounts payable to the
Canada Pension Plan.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that CPPIB's
credit fundamentals; specifically its strong and stable liquidity
and modest leverage, balanced against growth of higher risk assets;
will remain unchanged over the next 12 to 18 months. It also reflects
the stable outlook of its government support provider, the Government
of Canada.
WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS UP
An upgrade of CPPIB's Aaa long-term issuer rating is not
possible. CPPIB's aa2 BCA could be upgraded if Moody's
were to assess a material and sustained decrease in CPPIB's high
risk assets.
WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN
CPPIB's BCA could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess
a material reduction in its liquid assets or if CPPIB's governing
legislation were amended in such a way that casts doubt on the pension
manager's ability to repay creditors in a timely fashion.
However, a downgrade of the BCA would not likely lead to a downgrade
of the Aaa long-term issuer rating because of Moody's expectation
of extraordinary support from its support provider, the Government
of Canada. That said, a downgrade in the rating of Government
of Canada would lower the BCA and the Aaa issuer rating as it is a BCA
constraint.
A downgrade of the issuer rating is possible if Moody's were to
assume a lower level of extraordinary support from the Government of Canada,
if a legal precedent cast doubt on the status of CPPIB's obligations
as having preference over pension obligations, or if the pension
manager's leverage was to increase above 25% for a sustained
period of time.
CPPIB Capital Inc.'s ratings could be downgraded with a downgrade
of CPPIB or if Moody's believed that the guarantee provided by CPPIB
to its obligations would not be honoured.
CPP Investment Board is a public pension manager headquartered in Toronto,
Canada and had $527 billion in gross assets as of 30 September
2019.
PSP Capital Inc.
The affirmation of PSP Capital Inc.'s backed Aaa long-
and P-1 short-term senior unsecured ratings reflect the
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of its obligations by Public Sector
Pension Investment Board (PSP Investment Board or PSPIB).
The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook of its parent, PSPIB.
PSP Investment Board
The assignment of PSPIB's aa2 BCA reflects the pension manager's
strong liquidity and predictability of future cash flows, as well
as sound financial policies and low leverage. PSPIB's governing
legislation mandates it as the exclusive asset manager for public sector
investment pools for certain pension obligations of the Government of
Canada without responsibility for the underlying pension obligations.
As such, PSPIB cannot have a pension shortfall nor a surplus and
Moody's therefore considers it to be fully-funded for analytical
purposes. These credit strengths are offset by a high proportion
of high risk assets (as defined in Moody's methodology ) and growth
in less-liquid investments.
The assignment of PSPIB's Aaa long-term issuer rating reflect
its aa2 BCA and a high assumption of extraordinary support from its sponsor,
the Government of Canada. It also reflects our view that PSPIB's
obligations rank senior to the amounts payable to its underlying pension
obligations.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that PSPIB's
credit fundamentals; specifically its strong and stable liquidity
and low leverage, balanced against growth of higher risk assets;
will remain unchanged over the next 12 to 18 months. It also reflects
the stable outlook of its government support provider, the Government
of Canada.
WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS UP
An upgrade of the Aaa senior unsecured rating is not possible.
An upgrade of the aa2 BCA could be driven by a sustained decrease in PSPIB's
high risk assets
WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN
PSPIB's BCA could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess
a material reduction in its liquid assets or if PSPIB's governing
legislation were amended in such a way that casts doubt on the pension
manager's ability to repay creditors in a timely fashion.
However, a downgrade of the BCA would not likely lead to a downgrade
of the Aaa senior unsecured rating because of Moody's expectation
of extraordinary support from its support provider, the Government
of Canada. That said, a downgrade in the rating of Government
of Canada would lower the BCA as it is a BCA constraint.
A downgrade of the Aaa senior unsecured rating is possible if Moody's
were to assume a lower level of extraordinary support from the Government
of Canada, if a legal precedent cast doubt on the status of PSPIB's
obligations as having preference over pension obligations, or if
the pension manager's leverage was to increase above 25%
for a sustained period of time.
PSPIB Capital Inc.'s ratings could be downgraded with a downgrade
of PSPIB, or if Moody's believed the guarantee provided by
PSPIB to its obligations would not be honoured.
PSP Investment Board is a public pension manager headquartered in Ottawa,
Canada and had $199 billion in gross assets as of 31 March 2019.
CDP Financial Inc.
The affirmation of CDP Financial Inc.'s backed Aaa long-
and P-1 short-term senior unsecured ratings reflect the
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of its obligations by Caisse de
dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).
The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook of its parent, CDPQ.
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
The assignment of CDPQ's aa2 BCA reflects the pension manager's
strong liquidity and predictability of future cash flows, as well
as sound financial policies and low leverage. As well, CDPQ's
governing legislation mandates it as the exclusive asset manager for public
sector investment pools in the Canadian province of Quebec (Aa2 stable)
without responsibility for the underlying pension obligations.
As such, CDPQ cannot have a pension shortfall nor a surplus and
therefore Moody's considers it to be fully-funded for analytical
purposes. These credit strengths are offset by a high proportion
of high risk assets (as defined in Moody's methodology), limited
visibility into depositor contributions and withdrawals, and governance
challenges associated with a dual mandate to optimize returns and contribute
to the economic development of Quebec.
The assignment of CDPQ's Aaa long-term issuer rating reflect
its aa2 BCA and our view that CDPQ's obligations rank senior to
the amounts payable to its depositors. As the Province of Quebec
is rated Aa2, which is the same level as CPDQ's BCA,
Moody's makes no assumptions of extraordinary support from the province.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that CDPQ's
credit fundamentals, specifically its strong and stable liquidity
and low leverage, will remain unchanged over the next 12 to 18 months.
It also reflects the stable outlook of the Government of Canada's
rating, which is a constraint on its BCA.
WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS UP
An upgrade of the Aaa long-term issuer rating is not possible.
An upgrade of the aa2 BCA could be driven by a sustained decrease in CDPQ's
high risk assets
WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN
CDPQ's BCA could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess a
material reduction in its liquid assets. It could also be downgraded
if a change in provincial legislation allowed the CDPQ's depositors to
select an alternative asset manager; however, given the publicized
and political nature of such an act, Moody's views the probability
of this outcome to be very low. However, a downgrade of the
BCA would not likely lead to a downgrade of the Aaa long-term issuer
rating because of Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from
its support provider. That said, a downgrade in the rating
of Government of Canada would lower the BCA as it is a BCA constraint.
A downgrade of the Aaa senior unsecured rating is possible if a legal
precedent cast doubt on the status of CDPQ's obligations as having
preference over depositor's obligations or if the pension manager's
leverage was to increase above 25% for a sustained period of time.
CDP Financial Inc.'s ratings could be downgraded with a downgrade
of CDPQ or if Moody's believed the guarantee provided by CDPQ to
its obligations would not be honoured.
Caisse de dépôt et placements du Québec is a public
pension manager headquartered in Quebec City, Canada and had $350
billion in gross assets as of 31 December 2018.
Ontario Teachers' Finance Trust (OTFT)
The affirmation of OTFT's backed Aa1 long- and P-1
short-term senior unsecured ratings reflect the unconditional and
irrevocable guarantee of its obligations by Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan Board (OTPP).
The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook of its parent, OTPP.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board
The assignment of OTPP's aa3 BCA reflects the pension manager's
strong liquidity and predictability of future cash flows, a pension
obligation that is fully funded after applying Moody's discount
rate adjustments and lower levels of high risk assets compared to peers.
These credit strengths are offset by moderate rates of leverage,
and higher asset encumbrance and derivatives reliance compared to peers.
The affirmation of OTPP's Aa1 long-term issuer rating reflects
its aa3 BCA and our view that OTPP's obligations rank senior to
the amounts payable to its underlying pension obligations. As the
Province of Ontario is rated Aa3, which is the same level as OTPP's
BCA, Moody's makes no assumptions of extraordinary support
from the province.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that OTPP's
credit fundamentals, specifically its strong and stable liquidity
and fully-funded pension obligation, will remain unchanged
over the next 12 to 18 months. It also reflects the stable outlook
of the Government of Canada's rating, which is a constraint
on its BCA.
WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS UP
OTPP's BCA could be upgraded if the pension manager were to reduce
the encumbrance of its investment portfolio which would improve liquidity,
in our view. An upgrade of the BCA would likely result in an upgrade
of OTPP's Aa1 issuer rating. The issuer rating could also
be upgraded with an upgrade in OTPP's support provider, the
Province of Ontario, or if OTPP's leverage were to fall below
10% for a sustained period of time.
WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN
OTPP's BCA could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess a
material reduction in its liquid assets or an increase in funding sources
that increase asset encumbrance, a reduction in its funded status
or a material increase in its high risk assets. It could also be
downgraded if OTPP's governing legislation were amended in such
a way that casts doubt on the pension manager's ability to repay
creditors in a timely fashion. However, a downgrade of the
BCA would not likely lead to a downgrade of the Aa1 issuer rating because
of Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from the Province
of Ontario. That said, a downgrade in the rating of Government
of Canada would lower the BCA as it is a BCA constraint
A downgrade of the issuer rating is also possible if either OTPP's
governing legislation was amended or a legal precedent were to occur that
casts doubt on the status of OTPP's obligations as having preference
over pension obligations. The ratings could also be downgraded
if the pension manager's leverage was to increase above 25%
for a sustained period of time.
OTFT's ratings could be downgraded with a downgrade of OTPP or if
Moody's were to assess the guarantee provided by OTPP to its obligations
would not be honoured.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board is a public pension manager
headquartered in Toronto, Canada and had $260 billion in
gross assets as of 30 June 2019.
OMERS Finance Trust (OFT)
The affirmation of OFT's backed Aa1 long- and P-1
short-term senior unsecured ratings reflect the unconditional and
irrevocable guarantee of its obligations by OMERS Administration Corporation
(OAC).
The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook of its guarantor,
OAC.
OMERS Administration Corporation
The assignment of OAC's a3 BCA reflects the pension manager's
strong liquidity and predictability of future cash flows as well as sound
financial policies. These credit strengths are offset by funding
shortfalls after adjusting for standard discount rates as well as a high
proportion of high risk assets (as defined in Moody's methodology).
The affirmation of OAC's Aa1 long-term issuer rating reflect
its a3 BCA and a high assumption of extraordinary support from its sponsor,
the Province of Ontario. It also reflects our view that OAC's
obligations rank senior to the amounts payable to its underlying pension
obligations.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that OAC's
credit fundamentals, specifically its strong and stable liquidity
and sound financial policies, will remain unchanged over the next
12 to 18 months. It also reflects the stable outlook of its government
support provider, the Province of Ontario, and the stable
outlook of the Government of Canada's rating, which is a constraint
on OAC's BCA.
WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS UP
OAC's BCA could be upgraded if the pension manager were to improve
its funding ratio or reduce its investment in high risk assets.
An upgrade of the BCA would not likely result in an upgrade of OAC's
Aa1 issuer ratings because the ratings already benefit from Moody's
expectation of extraordinary support from the Province of Ontario to the
level of the province's ratings. The issuer ratings could
also be upgraded with an upgrade in the Province of Ontario as its support
provider, or if Moody's view of OAC's leverage were
to fall below 10% for a sustained period of time.
WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN
OAC's BCA could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess a
material reduction in its liquid assets or in its funded status,
or if it materially increased funding sources that encumber assets.
OAC's ratings could also be downgraded if its governing legislation
were amended in such a way that casts doubt on the pension manager's
ability to repay creditors in a timely fashion. However,
a downgrade of the BCA would not likely lead to a downgrade of the issuer
rating because of Moody's expectation of extraordinary support from
its support provider. That said, a downgrade in the rating
of Government of Canada would lower the BCA as it is a BCA constraint.
A downgrade of the issuer rating is possible if Moody's were to
assume a lower level of extraordinary support from the Province of Ontario,
if a legal precedent cast doubt on the status of OAC's obligations
as having preference over pension obligations, or if the pension
manager's leverage was to increase above 25% for a sustained
period of time.
OFT's ratings could be downgraded with a downgrade of OAC or if
Moody's were to assess the guarantee provided by OAC to its obligations
would not be honoured.
OMERS Administration Corporation is a public pension manager headquartered
in Toronto, Canada and had $112 billion in gross assets as
of 31 December 2018.
RATINGS WITHDRAWAL
Moody's has withdrawn the issuer ratings of CPPIB Capital Inc.,
PSP Capital Inc., and CDP Financial Inc. for its own
business reasons. Please refer to Moody's withdrawal policy,
which can be found on our website, www.moodys.com
List of affected ratings:
.Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
..Assignment
Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned at aa2
Long-term issuer rating, assigned at Aaa
..Outlook, assigned stable
.CPPIB Capital Inc.
..Affirmation
Backed LC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aaa
Backed FC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aaa
Backed LC Senior Unsecured MTN, affirmed at (P)Aaa
Backed FC Senior Unsecured MTN, affirmed at (P)Aaa
Backed LC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1
Backed FC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1
..Withdrawn
Long-term issuer rating, withdrawn, previously
rated Aaa
..Outlook, remains stable
.Public Sector Pension Investment Board
..Assignment
Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned at aa2
Long-term issuer rating, assigned at Aaa
..Outlook, assigned stable
.PSP Capital Inc.
..Affirmation
Backed Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aaa
Backed LC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1
Backed FC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1
..Withdrawn
Long-term issuer rating, withdrawn, previously
rated Aaa
..Outlook, remains stable
.Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
..Assignment
Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned at aa2
Long-term issuer rating, assigned at Aaa
..Outlook, assigned stable
.CDP Financial Inc.
..Affirmation
Backed LC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aaa
Backed FC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aaa
Backed LC Senior Unsecured MTN, affirmed at (P)Aaa
Backed FC Senior Unsecured MTN, affirmed at (P)Aaa
Backed LC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1
Backed FC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1
..Withdrawn
Long-term issuer rating, withdrawn, previously
rated Aaa
..Outlook, remains stable
.Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board
..Assignment
Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned at aa3
..Affirmation
Long-term issuer rating, affirmed at Aa1
..Outlook, remains stable
.Ontario Teachers' Finance Trust
..Affirmation
Backed FC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aa1
Backed LC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1
Backed FC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1
..Outlook, remains stable
.OMERS Administration Corporation
..Assignment
Baseline Credit Assessment, assigned at a3
..Affirmation
Long-term issuer rating, affirmed at Aa1
..Withdrawal
...Short-term Issuer Rating, withdrawn,
previously rated Prime-1
..Outlook, remains stable
.OMERS Finance Trust
..Affirmation
Backed LC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aa1
Backed FC Senior Unsecured, affirmed at Aa1
Backed LC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1
Backed FC Commercial Paper, affirmed at Prime-1
..Outlook, remains stable
The methodologies used in these ratings were Public Pension Managers Methodology
published in February 2020, and Government-Related Issuers
Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jason Mercer
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marc R. Pinto, CFA
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653