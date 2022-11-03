Moody's affirms ratings of Charles Schwab Corporation (senior at A2), outlook changed to positive from stable

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of The Charles Schwab Corporation (Schwab) and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (TD Ameritrade), both at A2 for senior unsecured debt. Schwab's and TD Ameritrade's outlooks were changed to positive from stable.

A list of affected ratings is available at the bottom of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects Schwab's significant scale advantages in the wealth management business, which contribute to its strong and relatively stable pre-tax margin, its consistent and solid organic growth, and the firm's careful and deliberate stewardship over many years while consistently adhering to its conservative financial policies. Consistent with Moody's expectations, Schwab's debt leverage and interest coverage metrics have gradually improved over the past year after initially deteriorating following the acquisition of TD Ameritrade in October 2020, when it issued preferred stock and debt to support the resulting growth in its bank deposits. The affirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that higher interest rates will further boost Schwab's net interest revenues in 2023, lifting the firm's EBITDA and, together with the recently announced preferred stock redemptions, contributing to a modest further improvement in its leverage and coverage metrics.

The rating agency noted that if anticipated cost and revenue synergies stemming from the TD Ameritrade acquisition are fully realized, Schwab's financial profile could benefit from a significant further improvement in its pretax margin and debt service metrics. The positive outlook reflects this potential for improving the firm's credit profile, and also considers the strength of Schwab's competitive position and consistency of its strategic priorities. Nonetheless, realization of sustained improvements in financial metrics remains contingent upon successful completion of the full integration of the two firm's platforms which is not expected until 2024. In addition, these benefits could be undermined were Schwab to experience a significant further outflow of client cash from deposits to higher yielding alternatives at a level that exceeds management's current expectations, or if the firm were to significantly raise its deposit rates in order to combat increased competition for deposits and prevent additional cash outflows.

In addition, the recent advanced notice of proposed rulemaking by the Federal Reserve and the FDIC on resolution-related resource requirements for large US banking organizations could lead to a requirement for Schwab to issue additional holding company debt, potentially weakening its debt service metrics and offsetting some of the credit positive benefits of a successful integration of TD Ameritrade.

The affirmation of TD Ameritrade's ratings and its positive outlook reflect the affirmation of Schwab's ratings and positive outlook, and Moody's view that although TD Ameritrade's obligations are not guaranteed by Schwab, TD Ameritrade's credit profile nonetheless benefits from a very high likelihood of support from Schwab were such support necessary to prevent TD Ameritrade from defaulting on its debt instruments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Schwab's ratings could be upgraded if it is able to sustain its pre-tax margin over 42%, its Moody's-adjusted debt leverage below 1.7x, and its retained cash flow less capital expenditure above 30% of adjusted debt, while also maintaining a conservative asset risk appetite and sustaining recent market share gains.

Schwab's ratings could be downgraded should there be a significant deviation from its conservative financial policy or its long-term business strategy; a meaningful decline in pre-tax margins or debt service capacity; an increased asset risk appetite; or a significant loss of customers or deterioration in franchise value (such as via a security breach of customer accounts, sustained service outage or systems failures, or a significant legal or compliance issue).

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Charles Schwab Corporation (The)

....Senior Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A2

....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2(hyb)

....Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A2

..Issuer: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Charles Schwab Corporation (The)

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

..Issuer: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

