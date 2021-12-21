Moody's affirms ratings of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company at A2; stable outlook

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the long term issuer rating and the ratings on its senior unsecured notes
of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem) at A2. The company's
commercial paper program is also affirmed at Prime-1. The
outlook on the ratings remains stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed
A2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
CPChem's credit profile balances an excellent business position
and very strong credit metrics with cyclical industry conditions for ethylene
producers and ambitious growth plans by CP Chem that include its participation
in two world scale ethylene crackers and related downstream PE projects—one
in the US Gulf Coast and one in Qatar.
The rating also benefits from the past actions of the company's
strategic owners, Chevron Corporation (Aa2 stable) and Phillips
66 (A3 stable), which, while they do not guarantee the debt,
have demonstrated support, including temporarily reducing or suspending
distributions during times of industry cyclical weakness. The rating
anticipates that the company will maintain a more conservative balance
sheet compared to publicly traded chemical peers and that future distributions
will be adjusted to avoid a meaningful and sustained increase in balance
sheet debt that challenges the assumptions incorporated in the A2 ratings.
Adjusted gross financial leverage (Debt/EBITDA) is 0.8x and retained
cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) of about 28% for the
twelve months ended 30 September 2021.
Our ratings for CPChem and North American ethylene producers incorporate
expected cyclical weakness and margin compression over the next two to
three years, resulting from new industry crackers and the expectation
of surplus capacity in both the US and Asian markets. However,
we expect that credit metrics for CPChem will remain strong through 2022
and 2023.
CPChem has ambitious organic growth plans extending into 2026-27
including two separate world class joint venture projects with Qatar Energy.
Moody's expects the total costs for the two projects could be in
the range of $14-$15 billion, likely structured
as project financings with some degree of leverage, thereby reducing
sponsor equity contributions and potentially including project completion
guarantees and off-take agreements. CPChem's share
of the total costs of the two projects over 6-8 years could be
in the vicinity of $5.0-$7.0 billion
including incurred debt, with peak spending likely in the 2023-2024
time-frame.
The first of these projects is a second USGC project (USGC II),
a 51%/49% joint venture between CPChem and Qatar Energy,
respectively, will be located in the US Gulf Coast and using advantaged
shale-derived low-cost ethane. The second project
would be located in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar (Ras Laffan
Petrochemical Project - RLPP), a 30%/70% joint
venture between CPChem and Qatar Energy. FIDs for the two projects
are expected during 2022, with start up of the projects expected
in 2026-27.
ESG Considerations
Environmental, social and governance factors are included in assessing
CPChem's credit profile. CPChem has environmental risk due to the
number of plant sites and age of some of its largest manufacturing facilities.
As of 31 December 2020, CPChem has accrued obligations of $16
million for environmental remediation and restoration costs.
As a large diversified chemical company, CPChem's social risks are
high given the increased concern over single-use plastics,
plastic waste and plastics recycling. Moody's believes that additional
government regulations beyond bag-bans may require CPChem to make
a substantial investment to facilitate the recycling of its products.
During 2020 the Company announced several initiatives aimed at addressing
the issue of plastic waste globally. CPChem is a founding member
of the Alliance to End Plastic waste, which is committed to reducing
plastic waste and increasing the recycling of plastics. It promotes
the use of sustainable waste management systems as well as innovation
of products and designs that facilitate the reduction, reuse and
recycling of plastics. In an effort to create a more sustainable
and advanced recycling system, CPChem introduced Marlex® Anew™
Circular Polyethylene and became the first company to achieve commercial
scale production of circular PE from recycled mixed-waste plastics.
The product is engineered to recover hydrocarbons from plastic waste and
upgrade them into clean and safe circular plastics.
Despite being a private entity, CPChem has relatively low governance
risk as both owners are sizeable, public companies that maintain
conservative and consistent financial policies that support strong investment
grade ratings.
Liquidity analysis
CPChem's Prime-1 short-term rating for the commercial paper
program is supported by $1,000 million of committed revolving
credit facilities, including a $500 million revolver expiring
in March 2025 and a second $500 million revolver recently extended
and expiring in December 2026. Strong liquidity also reflects $404
million of balance sheet cash as of 30 September 2021, and strong
cash flow generation throughout the cycle.
The stable outlook anticipates reasonable stability in balance sheet leverage
despite cyclical weakness and operating cash flow remains strong and above
$2 billion per annum, and the company maintains a good cushion
of liquidity to support its operations and capital spending plans.
There is limited upside to the rating due to the cyclical nature of the
company's businesses, potential modest changes to financial policy
over time, ambitious organic growth plans, and the one notch
lower rating of one of its owners (Phillips 66).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted
financial leverage above 1.5x on a mid-cycle basis,
above 2.5x in a cyclical trough, retained cash flow-to-debt
below 35% (RCF/Debt), or significant changes in the company's
financial policies. A debt-financed acquisition that increases
debt and balance sheet leverage above current expectations could also
have negative rating implications.
Profile
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is a leading global manufacturer
of petrochemicals, derivatives, and plastics. The company
is a limited liability company formed in 2020 and owned equally by Chevron
U.S.A. Inc., an indirect wholly-owned
subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (Aa2 stable), and by Phillips
66 Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Phillips 66 (A3
stable). CPChem produces olefins, polyolefins, alpha
olefins, and aromatics, and certain petrochemical derivatives,
accounting for a substantial portion of the company's profitability.
CPChem has long-term market-based ethane supply contracts
with four suppliers covering about 80% of its anticipated ethylene
feedstock requirements. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Tex.,
CPChem generated roughly $12.7 billion of revenues for the
twelve months ended 30 September 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph Princiotta
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
