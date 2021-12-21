Moody's affirms ratings of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company at A2; stable outlook

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the long term issuer rating and the ratings on its senior unsecured notes of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem) at A2. The company's commercial paper program is also affirmed at Prime-1. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

Affirmations:

Issuer: Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CPChem's credit profile balances an excellent business position and very strong credit metrics with cyclical industry conditions for ethylene producers and ambitious growth plans by CP Chem that include its participation in two world scale ethylene crackers and related downstream PE projects—one in the US Gulf Coast and one in Qatar.

The rating also benefits from the past actions of the company's strategic owners, Chevron Corporation (Aa2 stable) and Phillips 66 (A3 stable), which, while they do not guarantee the debt, have demonstrated support, including temporarily reducing or suspending distributions during times of industry cyclical weakness. The rating anticipates that the company will maintain a more conservative balance sheet compared to publicly traded chemical peers and that future distributions will be adjusted to avoid a meaningful and sustained increase in balance sheet debt that challenges the assumptions incorporated in the A2 ratings. Adjusted gross financial leverage (Debt/EBITDA) is 0.8x and retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) of about 28% for the twelve months ended 30 September 2021.

Our ratings for CPChem and North American ethylene producers incorporate expected cyclical weakness and margin compression over the next two to three years, resulting from new industry crackers and the expectation of surplus capacity in both the US and Asian markets. However, we expect that credit metrics for CPChem will remain strong through 2022 and 2023.

CPChem has ambitious organic growth plans extending into 2026-27 including two separate world class joint venture projects with Qatar Energy. Moody's expects the total costs for the two projects could be in the range of $14-$15 billion, likely structured as project financings with some degree of leverage, thereby reducing sponsor equity contributions and potentially including project completion guarantees and off-take agreements. CPChem's share of the total costs of the two projects over 6-8 years could be in the vicinity of $5.0-$7.0 billion including incurred debt, with peak spending likely in the 2023-2024 time-frame.

The first of these projects is a second USGC project (USGC II), a 51%/49% joint venture between CPChem and Qatar Energy, respectively, will be located in the US Gulf Coast and using advantaged shale-derived low-cost ethane. The second project would be located in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar (Ras Laffan Petrochemical Project - RLPP), a 30%/70% joint venture between CPChem and Qatar Energy. FIDs for the two projects are expected during 2022, with start up of the projects expected in 2026-27.

ESG Considerations

Environmental, social and governance factors are included in assessing CPChem's credit profile. CPChem has environmental risk due to the number of plant sites and age of some of its largest manufacturing facilities. As of 31 December 2020, CPChem has accrued obligations of $16 million for environmental remediation and restoration costs.

As a large diversified chemical company, CPChem's social risks are high given the increased concern over single-use plastics, plastic waste and plastics recycling. Moody's believes that additional government regulations beyond bag-bans may require CPChem to make a substantial investment to facilitate the recycling of its products. During 2020 the Company announced several initiatives aimed at addressing the issue of plastic waste globally. CPChem is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic waste, which is committed to reducing plastic waste and increasing the recycling of plastics. It promotes the use of sustainable waste management systems as well as innovation of products and designs that facilitate the reduction, reuse and recycling of plastics. In an effort to create a more sustainable and advanced recycling system, CPChem introduced Marlex® Anew™ Circular Polyethylene and became the first company to achieve commercial scale production of circular PE from recycled mixed-waste plastics. The product is engineered to recover hydrocarbons from plastic waste and upgrade them into clean and safe circular plastics.

Despite being a private entity, CPChem has relatively low governance risk as both owners are sizeable, public companies that maintain conservative and consistent financial policies that support strong investment grade ratings.

Liquidity analysis

CPChem's Prime-1 short-term rating for the commercial paper program is supported by $1,000 million of committed revolving credit facilities, including a $500 million revolver expiring in March 2025 and a second $500 million revolver recently extended and expiring in December 2026. Strong liquidity also reflects $404 million of balance sheet cash as of 30 September 2021, and strong cash flow generation throughout the cycle.

The stable outlook anticipates reasonable stability in balance sheet leverage despite cyclical weakness and operating cash flow remains strong and above $2 billion per annum, and the company maintains a good cushion of liquidity to support its operations and capital spending plans.

There is limited upside to the rating due to the cyclical nature of the company's businesses, potential modest changes to financial policy over time, ambitious organic growth plans, and the one notch lower rating of one of its owners (Phillips 66).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage above 1.5x on a mid-cycle basis, above 2.5x in a cyclical trough, retained cash flow-to-debt below 35% (RCF/Debt), or significant changes in the company's financial policies. A debt-financed acquisition that increases debt and balance sheet leverage above current expectations could also have negative rating implications.

Profile

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is a leading global manufacturer of petrochemicals, derivatives, and plastics. The company is a limited liability company formed in 2020 and owned equally by Chevron U.S.A. Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (Aa2 stable), and by Phillips 66 Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Phillips 66 (A3 stable). CPChem produces olefins, polyolefins, alpha olefins, and aromatics, and certain petrochemical derivatives, accounting for a substantial portion of the company's profitability. CPChem has long-term market-based ethane supply contracts with four suppliers covering about 80% of its anticipated ethylene feedstock requirements. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Tex., CPChem generated roughly $12.7 billion of revenues for the twelve months ended 30 September 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

