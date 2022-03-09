Moody's affirms ratings of Citigroup (senior at A3) with stable outlook

New York, March 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the long-term debt, deposits and counterparty risk ratings and all short-term ratings of Citigroup Inc. ("Citigroup"), its principal bank subsidiary, Citibank, N.A. ("Citibank") and its guaranteed financing subsidiaries where applicable. All ratings outlooks remain stable. A complete list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmations were driven by the affirmation of Citibank's baa1 baseline credit assessment (BCA). The affirmation of the BCA reflects steady execution by Citigroup's new leadership of a purposeful strategy to simplify Citigroup's operations and activities, transform its risk controls and exploit its competitive advantages with a core group of institutional and retail clients.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that while the transformation will take several years to complete, and will increase costs and suppress profitability in 2022, 2023 and possibly beyond, Citigroup will maintain a solid capital position and strong liquidity profile throughout. Furthermore, as the transformation progresses, Citigroup is emerging as a safer and sounder institution with a lower asset risk profile.

As it executes its strategy, Citigroup's top priority is to modernize its compliance risk and operational infrastructure, simplify the bank and remediate the deficiencies identified by its regulators in 2020 in risk management, data governance and internal controls. Citigroup plans to spend up to $3.5 billion on the transformation in 2022 and anticipates an overall technology budget of nearly $10 billion in 2022. Successfully implementing technology to simplify and strengthen processes will be key to fortifying risk controls, addressing regulatory concerns and avoiding stranded costs associated with business exits, as well as setting a firm foundation for driving revenue growth from a closer alignment and enhanced focus of its business activities.

Strategically, Citigroup has decided to exit international consumer operations and focus on five core interconnected businesses -- institutional services, secondary markets, corporate and investment banking, global wealth management and U.S. personal banking. The target client base is predominantly composed of investment grade corporate institutions and high net worth or prime retail customers. Citigroup's product offering and client base will be complementary to its risk control transformation. A leaner organization should also be better positioned to capture the synergies between these five businesses.

Citigroup's institutional services strategy centers on delivering custody, cash management and working capital solutions through the bank's network spanning nearly 100 countries, making Citigroup a leader in transaction and securities services. The breadth of this network is a critical strength for the bank, since the persistence of a client's revenues and the stickiness of its deposits generally rises as the client uses the bank in more and more countries, driving consistent profitability and durable liquidity. These operating services also lead to related currency trading revenues within Citigroup's secondary markets businesses. While the institutional network is a formidable competitive advantage for Citigroup, it also ensures that Citigroup will remain one of the world's most complex banks notwithstanding the bank's efforts to streamline its focus. Moody's continues to reflect this opacity and complexity in a one-notch downward adjustment in the BCA, consistent with its analytical approach for other large global capital markets intermediaries.

Citigroup expects to end 2022 with a CET1 ratio of 12%, roughly equivalent to a Moody's ratio of tangible common equity to risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA) of 11.5%. Maintaining capital strength during the strategic shift will be important for bondholders, particularly when profitability is suppressed. If Citigroup's capital ratio were to fall significantly below 11% of TCE/RWA and not promptly recover during the transformation period, then this could lead to a downgrade of the BCA. At December 31 2021, Citigroup disclosed $9.8 billlion of gross Russian exposure equal to 6% of tangible common equity, which Moody's considers a manageable exposure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade to the BCA is unlikely until the transformation is complete. In the longer term, if Citigroup is successful in modernizing the bank and defending and growing its five franchises to generate more consistent earnings while maintaining its current capital levels, then this could lead to an upgrade.

If Citigroup's capital ratio were to fall significantly below 11% of TCE/RWA and not promptly recover during the transformation period and before consent orders are remediated, then this may lead to a downgrade of the BCA.

If Citigroup exhibits a marked increase in its risk appetite or experiences a sizeable operational risk charge or control failure, then this may lead to a downgrade of the BCA.

Under Moody's advanced loss given failure (LGF) framework, upward or downward rating pressure could develop for various debt tranches at the operating subsidiaries and at the holding company if there is a sustained change in the thickness of tranches or the subordination underneath tranches, relative to tangible banking assets and losses estimated in the framework, or if Moody's changes its analytical assumptions regarding resolution perimeters.

The following ratings actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Citigroup Inc.

.... Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable

. Other Short Term (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-2

. Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-2

. Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

. Subordinate MTN Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba1(hyb)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable

.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2

.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2

. Pref. shelf Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Ba1

. Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

. Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

..Issuer: Citibank, N.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3, Stable

. Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

. Other Short Term (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3, Stable

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3, Stable

.... LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3, Stable

.... ST Bank Deposits (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Citibank, N.A. (Sydney Branch)

.... Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

. Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3, Stable

..Issuer: Citibank, N.A., London Branch

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

. Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Aa3

. Other Short Term (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa3, Stable

..Issuer: CitiFinancial Credit Company

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3, Stable

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable

..Issuer: Associates Corporation of North America

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3, Stable

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable

..Issuer: Citigroup Capital III

. BACKED Pref. Stock (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3(hyb)

..Issuer: Citigroup Capital XIII

. BACKED Pref. Stock (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3(hyb)

..Issuer: Citigroup Capital XVIII

. BACKED Pref. Stock (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3(hyb)

..Issuer: Citigroup Funding, Inc. (Assumed by Citigroup Inc.)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable

..Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Funding (Lux) S.C.A.

.... LT Backed Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1, Stable

. Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

..Issuer: Malurus I, LLC

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Stable

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Citigroup Finance Canada Inc

....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Program (Local Currency), Withdrawn , previously rated (P)A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Citigroup Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Citibank, N.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Citibank, N.A. (Sydney Branch)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Citibank, N.A., London Branch

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: CitiFinancial Credit Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Associates Corporation of North America

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Citigroup Finance Canada Inc

....Outlook, Withdrawn from Stable

..Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Funding (Lux) S.C.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Malurus I, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

