Rating Action:

Moody's affirms ratings of DTCC (Aa3) and its clearing and depository agencies (Aaa clearing counterparty), outlooks remain stable

14 Sep 2022

New York, September 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all ratings of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) and its clearing and depository agencies.

The ratings that were affirmed include DTCC's Aa3 long-term issuer rating and A2(hyb) preferred stock non-cumulative rating, the National Securities Clearing Corporation's (NSCC) Aaa senior unsecured rating and the Aaa clearing counterparty ratings (CCRs) of The Depository Trust Company (DTC), NSCC, and the Government Securities Division (GSD) and Mortgage Backed Securities Division (MBSD) of the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC). The Prime-1 short-term ratings of DTC, FICC and NSCC were also affirmed. Moody's said the outlooks for DTCC, NSCC, GSD, MBSD and DTC remain stable.

A complete list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the clearing and depository agencies' Aaa CCRs reflect their dominant and entrenched roles in facilitating financial transactions in the US capital markets. DTCC's ownership structure is a positive factor in these ratings, because the clearing and depository members are DTCC's owners and end-users, and they rely on the services of DTC, FICC and NSCC when conducting their business activities. As such, these owners/users continue to have a strong vested interest in maintaining DTCC's financial soundness and to monitor for appropriate risk management at its clearing and depository agencies. This positive corporate governance factor continues to be reflected in a notch of ratings' uplift in the clearing and depository agencies' CCRs, said Moody's.

Moody's also said that DTCC exhibits strong risk management practices, and there is relatively low (compared with derivatives' clearing) clearing and settlement risk of key products, which are US cash equities, US treasuries and US government agency mortgage-backed securities.

The strength of the US operating environment continues to be a core component underpinning the ratings, said Moody's, because of the importance of factors like the US' economic strength, rule of law and enforceability of contracts to the clearing and depository agencies' activities. Further, the clearing and depository agencies benefit from the strength of regulators' oversight and supervision. Also, DTC's, FICC's and NSCC's designations as systemically important financial market utilities permit them to deposit funds at the Federal Reserve Bank and to potentially have access to Federal Reserve discount and borrowing privileges in unusual and exigent circumstances.

Moody's said it incorporates one notch of government support in NSCC's Aaa CCR and senior unsecured notes, whereas DTC, GSD and MBSD have Aaa standalone credit profiles. NSCC's standalone credit profile is marginally weaker than its peers due to its relatively higher concentration of members that are smaller and less creditworthy broker-dealers.

Moody's said that DTCC's Aa3 issuer rating is three notches below its clearing and depository agencies' Aaa CCRs because DTCC's creditors are structurally subordinated to its clearing and depository agencies' obligations, and the Aaa CCRs reflect the full complement of the clearing and depository agencies' ring-fenced default management capabilities. DTCC's A2(hyb) non-cumulative preferred stock rating reflects the junior claim of the instrument, said Moody's.

Moody's said that NSCC's senior unsecured notes are rated Aaa, consistent with NSCC's Aaa CCR, because of the strong structural protections in place concerning the safe investment of issuance proceeds, the funds' exclusive use as part of NSCC's liquidity risk management framework, and that any used funds would be replenished by sources that include NSCC's loss waterfall.

DTC's, FICC's and NSCC's Prime-1 short-term ratings reflect the broad credit strengths of these entities, including their strong liquidity risk management, said Moody's.

The stable outlooks reflect Moody's expectation that DTCC and its clearing and depository agencies will maintain a strong intrinsic credit strength backed by a solid default management capability for the clearing and depository agencies' members.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

DTCC's clearing and depository agencies' Aaa CCRs are at the top of the ratings scale and accordingly there is no possibility of their being upgraded. DTCC's ratings are lower than that of its clearing and depository agencies because of DTCC's structural subordination, and accordingly (although unlikely) a shift in circumstances that resulted in DTCC becoming less structurally subordinated to its clearing and depository agencies could result in DTCC's ratings being upgraded.

Moody's said its assessments of DTCC's and its clearing and depository agencies' standalone credit strength (i.e. before consideration of government support) could be lowered should stress testing and back-testing of default funds' adequacy reveal a possible deterioration in risk management and monitoring. These assessments of standalone credit strength could also be pressured by evidence of significant failings in liquidity or operational risk management, a deterioration in the credit quality of the clearing and depository agencies' memberships, extensively increased participation in non-clearing activities, weakened corporate governance or a weakened operating environment, including through a decline in the US' creditworthiness.

Moody's said that should it lower its assessments of the rated entities' standalone credit strength, Moody's would then consider the probability and capacity of US government support being provided to them, in assessing whether or not to downgrade DTCC's ratings and its clearing and depository agencies' Aaa CCRs and NSCC's senior unsecured notes. Moody's said that since each of the clearing and depository agencies has a fundamentally important and unique role within the US capital markets' infrastructure, with extremely limited opportunity for substitution, there would be a considerable incentive for the US government to provide them with support in a time of need. This support would be necessary in order to ensure the clearing and depository agencies could continue to function, and in turn, to ensure the continued functioning of the US financial markets.

Moody's said that a downgrade of the Aaa Government of United States of America sovereign rating would likely result in a downgrade in DTCC's ratings, its clearing and depository agencies' CCRs and NSCC's senior unsecured notes.

Moody's said NSCC's senior unsecured notes could be downgraded should NSCC issue other senior unsecured notes that are not afforded the structural protections associated with its liquidity risk management framework.

Moody's said that DTC's, FICC's and NSCC's short-term ratings could be downgraded should there be significant failings in liquidity risk management.

Moody's said DTCC's ratings could be downgraded should there be a significant increase in the size or risk profile of its non-clearing activities.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, The

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed A2(hyb)

..Issuer: Fixed Income Clearing Corporation

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Government Securities Division

.... Clearing Counterparty Rating, Affirmed Aaa

..Issuer: Mortgage Backed Securities Division

.... Clearing Counterparty Rating, Affirmed Aaa

..Issuer: National Securities Clearing Corporation

.... Clearing Counterparty Rating, Affirmed Aaa

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aaa

..Issuer: The Depository Trust Company

.... Clearing Counterparty Rating, Affirmed Aaa

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, The

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Government Securities Division

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Mortgage Backed Securities Division

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: National Securities Clearing Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: The Depository Trust Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Clearing Houses Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fadi Abdel Massih
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Donald Robertson
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

