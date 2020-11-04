Moody's affirms ratings of Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation and its subsidiaries, changes outlook to stable

New York, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation (issuer rating Baa2) as well as the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) and ratings of its subsidiaries, including Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA, deposit rating A2) and changed the outlook to stable. This action follows Moody's 3 November 2020 announcement that it changed the outlook of DBTCA's ultimate parent, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) to stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of DBTCA's ratings reflects Moody's view that the intrinsic credit risk profile of DBTCA remains superior to that of DB given its emphasis on clearing and wealth management activities (as opposed to capital markets activities), as well as strong regulatory-driven ring-fencing bolstering capital ratios. Accordingly, DBTCA and its smaller sister trust companies (Deutsche Bank National Trust Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware) all carry baa1 BCAs, three notches higher than DB's ba1 BCA.

The change in the outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's view that the franchise value of DBTCA is closely connected to the creditworthiness of its ultimate parent. Moody's has changed its outlook on Deutsche Bank AG's ratings to stable, reflecting continued progress towards achieving a more balanced and sustainable business model (see related rating action). DBTCA remains a key legal entity in DB's strategy, as it provides important operating services to clients of DB's wealth management and global transaction banking, as well as securities services and agency franchises. These include US dollar clearing, trust and custody and selected lending to these two client bases.

DBTCA is the principal operating subsidiary within Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation. DBTCA and its aforementioned two smaller sister companies are owned by Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation, which is itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Bank USA Corporation (DBUSA). DBUSA is DB's Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) within the United States and is not rated by Moody's. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware provide certain fiduciary and other services for DBTCA clients and both maintain high capital ratios and are highly likely to be supported by DBTCA if needed.

In performing its Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, Moody's expects DBTCA and its sister trust companies to undergo Title I resolution, leading to its deposits facing very low loss given failure, resulting in two notches of rating uplift from DBTCA's BCA, to A2.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating action on DBTCA would likely require maintenance of a resilient solvency and operating profile at the legal entity as well as an upgrade of DB's ratings since DBTCA's baa1 BCA is three notches above that of its ultimate parent DB (ba1). We do not expect the rating gap to increase in the future. Conversely, a downgrade of DB's BCA would put downward pressure on DBTCA's ratings given the close operational and reputational ties between the legal entities.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Long term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

.... Short term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

. Long term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

. Short term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

. Long term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

. Short term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2, outlook changed to stable from negative

.... Short term Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-1

.... Long term Deposit Rating, Affirmed A2 outlook changed to stable from negative

..Issuer: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

.... Short term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

. Long term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

. Short term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

. Long term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

. Short term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2, outlook changed to stable from negative

.... Short term Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-1

.... Long term Deposit Rating, Affirmed A2, outlook changed to stable from negative

..Issuer: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

.... Short term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

. Long term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

. Short term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

. Long term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

. Short term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2, outlook changed to stable from negative

.... Short term Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-1

.... Long term Deposit Rating, Affirmed A2, outlook changed to stable from negative

..Issuer: Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2, outlook changed to stable from negative

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company

....Outlook, Changed To stable from negative

..Issuer: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas

....Outlook, Changed To stable from negative

..Issuer: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Delaware

....Outlook, Changed To stable from negative

..Issuer: Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To stable from negative

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019

