Moody's affirms ratings of Dutch-Bangla Bank and Eastern Bank; changes outlooks to negative

Singapore, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the long-term
local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Dutch-Bangla Bank
Limited (DBBL) and Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) at B1.
Moody's has also affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs)
and adjusted BCAs of DBBL and EBL at b2.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlooks for DBBL
and EBL to negative from stable.
A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The Bangladeshi banking system
has been one of the sectors affected by the shock, especially given
the persistent weaknesses in underwriting standards and high credit concentrations
in large domestic corporates. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance
(ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Today's action reflects the negative impact on DBBL and EBL of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the likely deterioration
in these banks' asset quality and profitability. Following
today's action, all Moody's-rated banks in Bangladesh
have negative outlooks.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlooks on DBBL and EBL's ratings reflect Moody's
expectation that the coronavirus outbreak could lead to higher problem
loans. Profitability will also decrease due to higher credit provisions.
The two banks have sizable exposures to the export-oriented ready-made
garment and textile sectors, which have been disrupted by the coronavirus
outbreak. The banks' exposures to other sectors such as retail,
manufacturing and trade are also affected by the forced closure of businesses
and domestic restrictions on people movement. The degree of negative
impact will depend on the length of the disruption, which is uncertain
at this point.
AFFIRMATION OF BCAs
The affirmation of DBBL's b2 BCA reflects the bank's strong funding and
liquidity. DBBL is the market leader in transaction banking,
supported by automated teller machine (ATM) and agent banking networks
that are the largest in the country. As a result, the bank
enjoys strong access to sticky, low-cost current and savings
accounts (CASA), which constituted more than 70% of customer
deposits at 30 September 2019.
The affirmation of EBL's b2 BCA reflects the bank's track record of good
asset quality, as observed in its stable problem loan ratio for
the past five years. The bank has also maintained prudent underwriting
standards, with a focus on high quality corporates.
MODERATE LEVEL OF GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
Moody's continues to maintain a "Moderate" level of government support
for DBBL and EBL, taking into consideration each bank's small market
share, as well as the government's modest ability to support the
banking system. This results in the incorporation of one-notch
uplifts into the long-term deposit ratings of DBBL and EBL.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlooks, the BCAs and long-term ratings
of DBBL and EBL are unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12-18
months. However, the outlooks could return to stable if the
coronavirus situation stabilizes in Bangladesh and its major trading partners,
or if the impact from the outbreak on asset quality is not as severe as
Moody's currently anticipates.
However, Moody's could downgrade the banks' BCA and
long-term ratings if their asset quality deteriorates significantly.
Weaker capitalization, declining profitability, or a further
tightening of liquidity conditions would also pressure the BCAs and ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka, and
reported total assets of BDT380.2 billion ($4.5 billion)
at 30 September 2019.
Eastern Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka, and reported total
assets of BDT322.4 billion ($3.8 billion) at 30 September
2019.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed at b2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
at b2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed at B1(cr)
. Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed at NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at B1
. Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed at NP
.... Long-term Issuer Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed at B1, outlook changed to Negative
from Stable
. Short-term Issuer Ratings (Foreign and Local Currency),
Affirmed at NP
.... Long-term Deposit Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed at B1, outlook changed to Negative
from Stable
. Short-term Deposit Ratings (Foreign and Local
Currency), Affirmed at NP
. Outlook, Changed To Negative from Stable
..Issuer: Eastern Bank Limited
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed at b2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
at b2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed at B1(cr)
. Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed at NP(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed at B1
. Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed at NP
.... Long-term Issuer Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed at B1, outlook changed to Negative
from Stable
. Short-term Issuer Ratings (Foreign and Local Currency),
Affirmed at NP
.... Long-term Deposit Ratings (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed at B1, outlook changed to Negative
from Stable
. Short-term Deposit Ratings (Foreign and Local
Currency), Affirmed at NP
. Outlook, Changed To Negative from Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
