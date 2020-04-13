Moody's affirms ratings of General Electric, senior unsecured at Baa1, short-term at P-2; outlook negative

New York, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of General Electric Company ("GE") and GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC ("GE Capital") and its subsidiaries, including the Baa1 senior unsecured rating and the Prime-2 short term rating. The rating outlook was changed to negative, from stable.

Moody's also withdrew the outlooks on the backed senior unsecured ratings of GE Capital Australia Funding Pty. Ltd., GE Capital Canada Funding Company, GE Capital European Funding and GE Capital UK Funding for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in GE's credit profile, including its exposure to global air travel and aircraft leasing, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on GE of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The negative outlook reflects the acute, adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on GE's Aviation segment and GECAS, GE Capital's aircraft leasing subsidiary. Aviation is GE's largest, most profitable and most cash generative business segment, while GECAS accounts for nearly 40% of GE Capital's assets. Due to the significant curtailment in global demand for air travel and ensuing drop in aircraft utilization, demand for GE's aircraft engine maintenance and overhaul services will fall accordingly. Aircraft engine deliveries will also be affected as airlines and aircraft leasing companies seek to defer deliveries of new aircraft and air framers suspend or reduce production rates for commercial aircraft. In addition, GECAS faces increased risks posed by rent deferrals, lower lease renewals, higher lease defaults and lower lease rates. Should air travel demand remain weak for a prolonged period, GE Capital could also find it necessary to impair the value of certain aircraft, which, though non-cash, would weaken the company's capital position and increase its leverage.

Although the severity and duration of the impact remain unknown, Moody's anticipates that the implications of the pandemic for GE's aviation businesses will halt the company's progress in enhancing industrial margins and improving free cash flows, while prolonging the company's deleveraging time path.

The Baa1 senior unsecured rating balances the continuing challenges posed by GE's Power, Renewable Energy and Aviation businesses, and the prospects for improved earnings and cash flows over time as the company realizes the benefits from its vast installed base and order backlogs. GE maintains a competitive presence in critical industries that it derived from technological leadership. The ratings also consider the progress that GE has made to date in managing its operations, improving its financial performance, deleveraging its balance sheet and addressing its contingent liabilities.

GE's liquidity is good. The company had a cash balance of $36 billion at year-end 2019, augmented by the $20 billion in proceeds from the recently-closed sale of BioPharma. Moody's believes, however, that about $15 billion of cash is required to maintain moderate intra-quarter borrowing needs. The available cash balance is ample to fund in aggregate $24 billion of debt maturities at GE and GE Capital in 2020 and 2021. GE has a $20 billion revolving syndicated credit facility that expires in 2021. Moody's anticipates that GE will renew its revolving credit facility in a timely manner to ensure adequate availability of committed funding.

GE's strong implicit and explicit support of GE Capital, including through debt guarantees and provision of borrowing capacity on an unconditional and irrevocable basis, results in Moody's equalization of GE Capital's senior unsecured rating with the senior unsecured rating of GE.

In view of the risks for GECAS posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Moody's will reassess the standalone credit profile of GE Capital, also taking into account the possible implications of a lower interest rate environment for GE Capital's run-off insurance business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if growth in Power resumes and operating margins in the Power business recover to more than 10%, while growth, margins and cash flows in Aviation recover to levels prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Consolidated EBITA margins sustained at around 15%, FCF/debt of more than 10% and debt/EBITDA of less than 2.5 times would also be supportive of a ratings upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that the coronavirus outbreak has a lasting, material adverse impact on the earnings and cash flows of Aviation, if GE is unable to halt the decline in Power revenues or to restore operating margins in Power to at least the mid-single digit range. The ratings could also be downgraded if GE is unable to sustain FCF/debt at around 7%, in the absence of a steady decline in debt/EBITDA towards less than 3 times, or if GE does not utilize the proceeds from asset divestitures primarily to increase its cash balance, mitigate the risks that arise from contingent liabilities and repay debt.

GE Capital's ratings could be upgraded if GE's ratings are upgraded and if GE's support of GE Capital, including of future debt issuance, remains strong. A downgrade of GE Capital's ratings could result from a weakening of GE's support or weaker than anticipated support of future debt issuance. GE Capital's standalone credit profile could improve if the company strengthens its ratio of tangible common equity to tangible managed assets towards levels comparable to those of finance and leasing company peers and meaningfully reduces its insurance exposures. Conversely, GE Capital's standalone credit profile could be lowered if liquidity or the operating performance of GE Capital's aircraft leasing business weakens materially, or if other events meaningfully reduce the firm's capital position.

Affected ratings of General Electric Company and its subsidiaries:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: General Electric Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Preferred Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Pref. shelf Non-cumulative (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: General Electric Capital Corporation (all debts assumed by General Electric Company)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1, Negative, from Stable

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1, Negative, from Stable

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2, Negative, from Stable

....Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2, Negative, from Stable

..Issuer: GE Capital Franchise Finance Corporation (all debts assumed by General Electric Company)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1, Negative, from Stable

..Issuer: General Electric Capital Services, Inc. (all debts assumed by General Electric Company)

....Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1, Negative, from Stable

..Issuer: Security Capital Group Incorporated (all debts assumed by General Electric Company)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1, Negative, from Stable

..Issuer: SUSA Partnership, L.P. (all debts assumed by General Electric Company)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1, Negative, from Stable

..Issuer: Montgomery (City of) AL, Industrial Devel Bd

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: Upper Illinois River Valley Dev. Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: General Electric Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Security Capital Group Incorporated

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Affected ratings of GE Capital and its subsidiaries:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: GE Capital Australia Funding Pty. Ltd.

....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: GE Capital Canada Funding Company

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: GE Capital EFS Financing Inc.

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: GE Capital European Funding

....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: GE Capital International Funding Company

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: GE Capital Treasury Services (U.S.) LLC

....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: General Electric Capital Canada Inc.

....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

..Issuer: GE Capital UK Funding

....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: GE Capital Australia Funding Pty. Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: GE Capital Canada Funding Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: GE Capital EFS Financing Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: GE Capital European Funding

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: GE Capital International Funding Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: GE Capital Treasury Services (U.S.) LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: General Electric Capital Canada Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: GE Capital UK Funding

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

The methodologies used in rating General Electric Company, General Electric Capital Corporation, GE Capital Franchise Finance Corporation, General Electric Capital Services, Inc., Security Capital Group Incorporated, SUSA Partnership, L.P., Montgomery (City of) AL, Industrial Devel Bd, and Upper Illinois River Valley Dev. Authority were Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459. The methodologies used in rating GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC, GE Capital Australia Funding Pty. Ltd., GE Capital Canada Funding Company, GE Capital EFS Financing Inc., GE Capital European Funding, GE Capital International Funding Company, GE Capital Treasury Services (U.S.) LLC, General Electric Capital Canada Inc., and GE Capital UK Funding were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

General Electric Company is a global diversified manufacturing company with operations in four industrial segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Healthcare. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, GE's industrial operations generated approximately $88 billion of revenues in 2019. GE has a wholly-owned finance subsidiary, GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC, which includes aircraft financier GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The person who approved General Electric Company, General Electric Capital Corporation, GE Capital Franchise Finance Corporation, General Electric Capital Services, Inc., Security Capital Group Incorporated, SUSA Partnership, L.P., Montgomery (City of) AL, Industrial Devel Bd, and Upper Illinois River Valley Dev. Authority credit ratings is Robert Jankowitz, MD-Corporate Finance, Corporate Finance Group, 1-212-553-0376, 1-212-553-1653. The person who approved GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC, GE Capital Australia Funding Pty. Ltd., GE Capital Canada Funding Company, GE Capital EFS Financing Inc., GE Capital European Funding, GE Capital International Funding Company, GE Capital Treasury Services (U.S.) LLC, General Electric Capital Canada Inc., and GE Capital UK Funding credit ratings is Ana Arsov, MD - Financial Institutions, Financial Institutions Group, 1-212-553-3763, 1-212-553-165.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rene Lipsch

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Mark Wasden

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ana Arsov

MD-Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

