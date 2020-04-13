Moody's affirms ratings of General Electric, senior unsecured at Baa1, short-term at P-2; outlook negative

New York, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the ratings of General Electric Company ("GE") and GE Capital
Global Holdings, LLC ("GE Capital") and its subsidiaries,
including the Baa1 senior unsecured rating and the Prime-2 short
term rating. The rating outlook was changed to negative,
from stable.
Moody's also withdrew the outlooks on the backed senior unsecured ratings
of GE Capital Australia Funding Pty. Ltd., GE Capital
Canada Funding Company, GE Capital European Funding and GE Capital
UK Funding for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's
Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available
on its website, www.moodys.com.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of
the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure
to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in GE's credit profile,
including its exposure to global air travel and aircraft leasing,
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect
the impact on GE of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The negative outlook reflects the acute, adverse impact of the coronavirus
pandemic on GE's Aviation segment and GECAS, GE Capital's
aircraft leasing subsidiary. Aviation is GE's largest,
most profitable and most cash generative business segment, while
GECAS accounts for nearly 40% of GE Capital's assets.
Due to the significant curtailment in global demand for air travel and
ensuing drop in aircraft utilization, demand for GE's aircraft
engine maintenance and overhaul services will fall accordingly.
Aircraft engine deliveries will also be affected as airlines and aircraft
leasing companies seek to defer deliveries of new aircraft and air framers
suspend or reduce production rates for commercial aircraft. In
addition, GECAS faces increased risks posed by rent deferrals,
lower lease renewals, higher lease defaults and lower lease rates.
Should air travel demand remain weak for a prolonged period, GE
Capital could also find it necessary to impair the value of certain aircraft,
which, though non-cash, would weaken the company's
capital position and increase its leverage.
Although the severity and duration of the impact remain unknown,
Moody's anticipates that the implications of the pandemic for GE's
aviation businesses will halt the company's progress in enhancing
industrial margins and improving free cash flows, while prolonging
the company's deleveraging time path.
The Baa1 senior unsecured rating balances the continuing challenges posed
by GE's Power, Renewable Energy and Aviation businesses,
and the prospects for improved earnings and cash flows over time as the
company realizes the benefits from its vast installed base and order backlogs.
GE maintains a competitive presence in critical industries that it derived
from technological leadership. The ratings also consider the progress
that GE has made to date in managing its operations, improving its
financial performance, deleveraging its balance sheet and addressing
its contingent liabilities.
GE's liquidity is good. The company had a cash balance of
$36 billion at year-end 2019, augmented by the $20
billion in proceeds from the recently-closed sale of BioPharma.
Moody's believes, however, that about $15 billion
of cash is required to maintain moderate intra-quarter borrowing
needs. The available cash balance is ample to fund in aggregate
$24 billion of debt maturities at GE and GE Capital in 2020 and
2021. GE has a $20 billion revolving syndicated credit facility
that expires in 2021. Moody's anticipates that GE will renew
its revolving credit facility in a timely manner to ensure adequate availability
of committed funding.
GE's strong implicit and explicit support of GE Capital, including
through debt guarantees and provision of borrowing capacity on an unconditional
and irrevocable basis, results in Moody's equalization of GE Capital's
senior unsecured rating with the senior unsecured rating of GE.
In view of the risks for GECAS posed by the coronavirus pandemic,
Moody's will reassess the standalone credit profile of GE Capital,
also taking into account the possible implications of a lower interest
rate environment for GE Capital's run-off insurance business.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if growth in Power resumes and operating
margins in the Power business recover to more than 10%, while
growth, margins and cash flows in Aviation recover to levels prior
to the coronavirus outbreak. Consolidated EBITA margins sustained
at around 15%, FCF/debt of more than 10% and debt/EBITDA
of less than 2.5 times would also be supportive of a ratings upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that the coronavirus
outbreak has a lasting, material adverse impact on the earnings
and cash flows of Aviation, if GE is unable to halt the decline
in Power revenues or to restore operating margins in Power to at least
the mid-single digit range. The ratings could also be downgraded
if GE is unable to sustain FCF/debt at around 7%, in the
absence of a steady decline in debt/EBITDA towards less than 3 times,
or if GE does not utilize the proceeds from asset divestitures primarily
to increase its cash balance, mitigate the risks that arise from
contingent liabilities and repay debt.
GE Capital's ratings could be upgraded if GE's ratings are upgraded and
if GE's support of GE Capital, including of future debt issuance,
remains strong. A downgrade of GE Capital's ratings could result
from a weakening of GE's support or weaker than anticipated support of
future debt issuance. GE Capital's standalone credit profile could
improve if the company strengthens its ratio of tangible common equity
to tangible managed assets towards levels comparable to those of finance
and leasing company peers and meaningfully reduces its insurance exposures.
Conversely, GE Capital's standalone credit profile could be lowered
if liquidity or the operating performance of GE Capital's aircraft leasing
business weakens materially, or if other events meaningfully reduce
the firm's capital position.
Affected ratings of General Electric Company and its subsidiaries:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: General Electric Company
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa1
....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Preferred Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3
....Pref. shelf Non-cumulative
(P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
Preferred Stock, Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: General Electric Capital Corporation (all
debts assumed by General Electric Company)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1, Negative, from Stable
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1, Negative, from Stable
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2, Negative, from Stable
....Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2, Negative, from Stable
..Issuer: GE Capital Franchise Finance Corporation
(all debts assumed by General Electric Company)
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1, Negative, from Stable
..Issuer: General Electric Capital Services,
Inc. (all debts assumed by General Electric Company)
....Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1, Negative, from Stable
..Issuer: Security Capital Group Incorporated (all
debts assumed by General Electric Company)
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1, Negative, from Stable
..Issuer: SUSA Partnership, L.P.
(all debts assumed by General Electric Company)
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1, Negative, from Stable
..Issuer: Montgomery (City of) AL, Industrial
Devel Bd
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: Upper Illinois River Valley Dev.
Authority
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: General Electric Company
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Security Capital Group Incorporated
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
Affected ratings of GE Capital and its subsidiaries:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2
..Issuer: GE Capital Australia Funding Pty.
Ltd.
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-2
....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: GE Capital Canada Funding Company
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: GE Capital EFS Financing Inc.
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: GE Capital European Funding
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-2
....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: GE Capital International Funding Company
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: GE Capital Treasury Services (U.S.)
LLC
....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-2
..Issuer: General Electric Capital Canada Inc.
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
..Issuer: GE Capital UK Funding
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-2
....Backed Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: GE Capital Australia Funding Pty.
Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: GE Capital Canada Funding Company
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: GE Capital EFS Financing Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: GE Capital European Funding
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: GE Capital International Funding Company
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: GE Capital Treasury Services (U.S.)
LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: General Electric Capital Canada Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: GE Capital UK Funding
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
The methodologies used in rating General Electric Company, General
Electric Capital Corporation, GE Capital Franchise Finance Corporation,
General Electric Capital Services, Inc., Security Capital
Group Incorporated, SUSA Partnership, L.P.,
Montgomery (City of) AL, Industrial Devel Bd, and Upper Illinois
River Valley Dev. Authority were Manufacturing Methodology published
in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079,
and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published
in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459.
The methodologies used in rating GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC,
GE Capital Australia Funding Pty. Ltd., GE Capital
Canada Funding Company, GE Capital EFS Financing Inc.,
GE Capital European Funding, GE Capital International Funding Company,
GE Capital Treasury Services (U.S.) LLC, General Electric
Capital Canada Inc., and GE Capital UK Funding were Finance
Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach:
Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published
in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
General Electric Company is a global diversified manufacturing company
with operations in four industrial segments: Power, Renewable
Energy, Aviation and Healthcare. Headquartered in Boston,
Massachusetts, GE's industrial operations generated approximately
$88 billion of revenues in 2019. GE has a wholly-owned
finance subsidiary, GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC,
which includes aircraft financier GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
The person who approved General Electric Company, General Electric
Capital Corporation, GE Capital Franchise Finance Corporation,
General Electric Capital Services, Inc., Security Capital
Group Incorporated, SUSA Partnership, L.P.,
Montgomery (City of) AL, Industrial Devel Bd, and Upper Illinois
River Valley Dev. Authority credit ratings is Robert Jankowitz,
MD-Corporate Finance, Corporate Finance Group, 1-212-553-0376,
1-212-553-1653. The person who approved GE
Capital Global Holdings, LLC, GE Capital Australia Funding
Pty. Ltd., GE Capital Canada Funding Company,
GE Capital EFS Financing Inc., GE Capital European Funding,
GE Capital International Funding Company, GE Capital Treasury Services
(U.S.) LLC, General Electric Capital Canada Inc.,
and GE Capital UK Funding credit ratings is Ana Arsov, MD -
Financial Institutions, Financial Institutions Group, 1-212-553-3763,
1-212-553-165.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
