Moody's affirms ratings of Gruden Acquisition (Quality Distribution) with first lien debt and CFR at B3; outlook to negative

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed all ratings for Gruden Acquisition, Inc. ("Quality Distribution" or "QDI"), including the senior secured first lien and second lien debt ratings at B3 and Caa2, respectively, and the B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B3-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings, including the B3 CFR, reflect QDI's exposure to cyclical end markets within the broader chemical sector, which is volatile and facing significant pressure from weakening macroeconomic conditions, heightened by the coronavirus crisis. These conditions will weigh on earnings and negatively impact credit metrics over the next year, with debt/EBITDA likely to approach 9x in 2020 (all ratios after Moody's standard adjustments) before moderating in 2021 with a gradual economic recovery. However, there is uncertainty around demand given limited visibility as to the duration and magnitude of the effects of the coronavirus on QDI's business and markets. The company also has relatively high principal debt payment in 2020 and 2021. Given these factors and the competitive nature of QDI's markets that exerts margin pressures, the leverage profile is elevated and limits the company's flexibility to contend with further business challenges.

Quality Distribution is competitively well-positioned as the largest bulk chemicals carrier in North America. The company's affiliate-based operating model in its Chemicals segment (about 70% of revenue) and use of owner operators in its higher margin Intermodal (Boasso) segment provide some flexibility around costs for downside protection. But the company also has limited control of the assets as the equipment is not owned. As well, QDI is susceptible to possible financial weakening of affiliate partners, for which it has previously provided financial support. The company has undertaken cost measures to help offset significant revenue declines, including headcount reductions expected to provide $6-$7 million in annualized savings. Barriers to entry are relatively high considering the significant cost and difficulty of replicating the company's extensive infrastructure, which supports its competitiveness and helps to protect its market share.

Liquidity is adequate over the near term, based on unrestricted cash of about $42 million ($27 million in the U.S.) and $63 million of ABL revolver availability as of May 2020. Moody's also expects very modest positive (albeit moderating) free cash flow for this year, which will remain constrained by principal debt payments of about $34 million in 2020 and $27 million in 2021. The cash balance, up from about $7 million at December 31, 2019, and cash flow profile benefit from QDI's actions to help offset the coronavirus impacts in recent months. These include working capital management and substantially reducing capital expenditures as afforded by QDI relatively young fleet, in addition to cost cutting measures and incremental $25 million drawn on the $150 million ABL revolver. Nonetheless, Moody's also expects cash to be consumed by working capital requirements and a ramp up in capex as business activity picks up.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of end market headwinds amid recessionary conditions to weigh meaningfully on QDI's revenue and earnings likely into 2021, sustaining its high financial leverage and leading to potentially weaker than expected liquidity in an uncertain environment.

In terms of corporate governance, financial policy remains a rating constraint. The company's high leverage reflects in part its private equity ownership. Quality Distribution has a history of aggressive financial policies, with acquisitive growth funded primarily with incremental debt that has slowed the de-leveraging prospects. Given the fragmented nature of the industry, further bolt-on acquisitions are likely and could increase leverage, if also funded with debt, or weaken liquidity and pose integration risks.

Moody's took the following actions on Gruden Acquisition, Inc.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Gruden Acquisition, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gruden Acquisition, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with expectations of deteriorating liquidity, including sustained negative free cash flow, a material decline in the cash balance or diminished revolver availability. Ratings could also be downgraded with expectations of further weakening in operating performance. This includes deteriorating interest coverage and/or a lack of progress with meaningfully reducing debt/EBITDA towards 7x. Acquisitions or shareholder distributions that increase leverage or weaken liquidity would also drive downwards rating pressure.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near term and at least until business conditions and demand/shipment volumes improve along with the general economic environment. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with expectations of a positive trend in EBITDA growth such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x and EBITA/interest above 1.5x. This would be accompanied by stronger liquidity, including expectations of consistently positive free cash flow generation and greater revolver availability.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Gruden Acquisition, Inc. was formed to effect the acquisition of Quality Distribution, Inc., the parent company of Quality Distribution, LLC, by Apax Partners in August 2015. Quality Distribution, Inc., based in Tampa, Florida, is the largest North American transporter of bulk liquid and dry bulk chemicals. The company is also a provider of intermodal tank container and depot services primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Boasso America Corporation. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 approximated $1.1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

