Moody's affirms ratings of IOCL, BPCL and HPCL; outlooks stable

Singapore, February 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the following ratings:

- Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of India's three state-owned oil refining and marketing companies -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL)

- ba1 Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) of IOCL and BPCL

- the (P)Baa3 senior unsecured rating on the medium-term note (MTN) program of BPCL and the (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating on the MTN program of BPRL International Singapore Pte. Ltd. (BPRL)

- the Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating of BPRL

BPRL is a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL and its bonds are guaranteed by BPCL.

The outlooks on the ratings for all three-oil refining and marketing companies and BRPL remain stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our views that the operating performance of the state-owned refining and marketing companies will continue to improve as lower crude oil prices will reduce marketing losses and moderate working capital requirements. It also incorporates our expectation that the government will continue to remain supportive and compensate the oil marketing companies for their past losses," says Sweta Patodia, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The stable outlook reflects our view that the credit metrics of the state-owned refining and marketing companies will normalize and be within our rating thresholds by March 2024," adds Patodia.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Brent crude oil prices have fallen 17% to average around $85 per barrel (/bbl) since October 2022, compared with an average price of $105/bbl for the six months ended 30 September 2022. The profitability of the oil marketing companies (OMCs) has thus increased as retail selling prices of gasoline and gasoil have remain unchanged during the period.

Increased purchase of Russian crude oil- which is trading at a discount to Brent crude - has also benefitted the Indian refiners. Before the conflict, Russian crude accounted for less than 2% of the total crude oil consumption for the Indian refiners, but this has since increased to around 15%-20%. Moody's expects this trend to continue over the next 12-18 months and benefit the Indian refiners.

At the same time, refining margins will likely remain buoyant given strong demand in Asia and Europe. Moody's assumes regional refining margins to average around $4/barrel (bbl)-$6/bbl over the next 12-18 months.

On 1 February, the Government of India allocated INR300 billion ($3.7 billion) as capital support for the oil marketing sector. This followed the government's one-off grant of INR220 billion, received in January 2023, to cover the OMCs' losses on the sale of domestic liquefied petroleum gas.

Although the timing of the disbursement and the capital support mechanism remain unknown at this time, this development is credit positive and will further support the OMCs' cash flows and debt reduction.

These government support measures remain in line with Moody's expectation. They also reinforce the rating agency's view that the oil marketing sector continues to be strategically important to the government from an energy security standpoint and that the government will not allow these companies to incur sustained losses for an indefinite period.

Net realized prices for transportation fuel in India have remained unchanged since April 2022 even though crude oil and international fuel prices surged. This led to the three state-owned OMCs incurring significant marketing losses for the six months ended 30 September 2022. At the same time, their borrowings increased as they had to fund the EBITDA losses with debt while high crude oil prices also lifted working capital requirements.

Consequently, the credit metrics of the three companies will remain weak for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (fiscal 2023).

However, Moody's expects the OMCs' earnings will continue to improve over the next 12-18 months so long as crude oil and net realized prices for gasoline and gasoil remain at or near current levels. Lower crude oil prices will also moderate working capital requirements. These factors will result in an improvement in credit metrics such that they are within the OMCs' rating thresholds by March 2024.

All three companies – IOCL, BPCL and HPCL - maintain a low cash balance relative to their short-term borrowings, resulting in a weak liquidity position. The companies' existing cash balances, along with their expected cash flow from operations, will remain insufficient to cover their capital spending, dividend payments and debt maturing over the next 12 months.

However, all three entities have strong access to domestic and international funding markets owing to their status as government-owned/linked companies.

IOCL's and BPCL's ratings incorporate a one-notch uplift given Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of India when needed, and the companies' very high level of dependence on the government. HPCL's rating incorporates a one-notch uplift based on the rating agency's expectation of extraordinary support from the Indian government through HPCL's parent, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (Baa3 stable), when needed.

Moody's support assessment reflects the companies' vital role in India's oil and gas sector, given their leading market positions in the country's refining and marketing sector. It also reflects the government's significant control over the companies' business strategy through its ability to appoint all their board of directors and its majority ownership in the three entities.

The ratings of IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL continue to reflect the companies' long operating track record as well as their exposure to the highly cyclical refining and marketing sector and the uncertain regulatory environment in India, which have weakened their credit metrics despite high refining margins.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

IOCL

Moody's could upgrade IOCL's issuer rating if the sovereign rating is upgraded.

IOCL's BCA could be upgraded if (1) the company's credit metrics improve due to a sustained improvement in the regional refining margin environment, a stabilization in marketing margins or a reduction in borrowings; and (2) there is clarity on the government's policy on the oil marketing sector.

Credit metrics indicative of a higher BCA include retained cash flow (RCF)/debt above 15%, and debt/EBITDA below 3.5x on a sustained basis.

An upgrade of IOCL's BCA to baa3 will not result in an upgrade of IOCL's issuer rating.

Moody's could downgrade IOCL's issuer rating if (1) India's sovereign rating is downgraded; (2) the government makes adverse changes to the regulatory framework; (3) IOCL's BCA is downgraded to below ba3; or (4) the government decreases its stake in IOCL to below 51% or it reduces its control of the company by some other means, which would require a reassessment of the level of support incorporated into the company's ratings.

Moody's could downgrade IOCL's BCA if the company's credit metrics fail to recover to levels more appropriate for its BCA. This may occur if (1) crude oil or international product prices increase materially and the government does not allow an increase in retail selling prices, resulting in marketing losses; (2) there is a sustained weakness in refining margins or in the efficiency of its operations or (3) the company engages in large debt-funded expansion or acquisitions, or if it maintains or increases its high level of dividend payouts.

Credit metrics indicative of a lower BCA include RCF/adjusted debt below 8%-10%, and debt/EBITDA above 4.5x.

A BCA downgrade will not automatically result in a rating downgrade. IOCL's rating can be maintained at the current level (assuming no change in the sovereign rating) so long its BCA does not fall below ba3.

BPCL

Moody's could upgrade BPCL's issuer rating if India's sovereign rating is upgraded.

BPCL's BCA could be upgraded if (1) the company's credit metrics improve due to a sustained improvement in the regional refining margin environment, a stabilization in marketing margins or a reduction in borrowings; and (2) there is clarity on the government's policy on the oil marketing sector.

Credit metrics indicative of a higher BCA include RCF/debt above 15% and debt/EBITDA below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

An upgrade of BPCL's BCA to baa3 will not result in an upgrade of its issuer rating.

Moody's could downgrade BPCL's issuer rating if (1) India's sovereign rating is downgraded; (2) the government makes adverse changes to the regulatory framework; (3) BPCL's BCA is downgraded to below ba3; or (4) the government decreases its stake in BPCL to below 51% or it reduces its control of the company by some other means, which would require a reassessment of the level of support incorporated in the company's ratings.

Moody's would also downgrade BPCL's BCA if the company's credit metrics fail to recover to levels more appropriate for its BCA. This may occur if (1) crude oil or international product prices increase materially and the government does not allow an increase in retail selling prices, resulting in marketing losses; (2) there is a sustained weakness in refining margins or in the efficiency of its operations or (3) the company engages in large debt-funded expansion or acquisitions, or if it maintains or increases its high level of dividend payouts.

Credit metrics indicative of a lower BCA include RCF/adjusted debt below 10% and debt/EBITDA above 4.5x.

A BCA downgrade will not automatically result in a rating downgrade. BPCL's rating can be maintained at the current level (assuming no change in the sovereign rating) so long as its BCA does not fall below ba3.

HPCL

Moody's could upgrade HPCL's issuer rating if the sovereign or Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.'s (ONGC) rating is upgraded.

HPCL's standalone credit quality could improve if (1) its credit metrics improve due to a sustained improvement in the regional refining margin environment, a stabilization in marketing margins or reduction in borrowings and (2) there is clarity on the government's policy on the oil marketing sector.

Credit metrics indicative of a higher standalone credit quality include RCF/debt above 15% and debt/EBITDA below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

HPCL's issuer rating could be downgraded if (1) the sovereign or ONGC's rating is downgraded; (2) the government makes adverse changes to the regulatory framework that are negative for HPCL; (3) the company's stand-alone credit quality deteriorates by more than two notches; or (4) ONGC's ownership of HPCL declines below 51% or the government reduces its control of the company by some other means, which would require a reassessment of Moody's expectation of the extraordinary support incorporated in HPCL's rating.

HPCL's standalone credit quality may weaken if the company's credit metrics fail to recover to levels more appropriate for its BCA. This may occur if (1) crude oil or international product prices increase materially and the government does not allow an increase in retail selling prices, resulting in marketing losses, (2) there is a sustained weakness in refining margins or in the efficiency of its operations or (3) the company engages in large debt-funded expansion or acquisitions, or if it maintains or increases its high level of dividend payouts.

Credit metrics indicative of a weaker stand-alone credit quality include RCF/adjusted debt below 10% and adjusted debt/EBITDA above 4.5x on a fully consolidated basis.

The principal methodologies used in rating Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, BPRL International Singapore Pte. Ltd. and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd were Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. The principal methodology used in rating Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) is a leading downstream company specializing in oil refining and marketing and distribution of petroleum products, petrochemicals and natural gas. The company is listed on Indian stock exchanges and was 51.5% owned by the Indian government as of 31 December 2022. Through its 11 refineries, which have a combined capacity of 1.6 million barrels (bbl)/day, IOCL is the largest downstream oil company in India with a share of around 32% of the domestic refining capacity. It also has an extensive pipeline and retail network, petrochemical operations, and a gas distribution business.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is a downstream company, specializing in oil refining and retail of petroleum products. The company is listed on the Indian stock exchanges and was 52.98% owned by the Indian government as of 31 December 2022. BPCL has a combined capacity of 709,000 bbl/day and is the third-largest oil refining company in India, with a share of around 14% of the domestic refining capacity. It has three refineries located at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) is India's third-largest state-owned downstream company by refining capacity. It specializes in oil refining, marketing, distribution, and the retail of petroleum products. The company has a share of around 11.6% of India's refining capacity through its three refineries (including the Bhatinda refinery) which have a combined capacity of 584,000 bbl/day.

