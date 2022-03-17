Moody's affirms ratings of Kansas City Southern, senior unsecured at Baa2; outlook stable

New York, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of freight rail operator Kansas City Southern and its subsidiary The Kansas City Railway Company, including the Baa2 senior unsecured rating and the Prime-2 short-term rating. The outlook remains stable.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that during the review by the Surface Transportation Board of the proposed combination with Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("Canadian Pacific"), Kansas City Southern will continue to demonstrate robust financial performance and pursue a balanced financial policy, notwithstanding planned dividend distributions to Canadian Pacific during the review.

In the event the Surface Transportation Board approves the proposed combination with Canadian Pacific, and in the absence of formal support from Canadian Pacific, the ratings on Kansas City Southern debt would be based on the credit quality of its rail operations, along with Moody's expectations for internal capital deployment. If, following the completion of the combination Canadian Pacific provides no formal support to the Kansas City Southern debt obligations and there is insufficient financial information to assess the credit quality of Kansas City Southern, the ratings could be withdrawn.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Kansas City Southern

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2

....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Kansas City Southern Railway Company (The)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kansas City Southern

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Kansas City Southern Railway Company (The)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by Kansas City Southern's attractive north to south rail network through the central US and the industrialized northeastern and central regions of Mexico. The network enables the company to benefit from growth opportunities offered by trade relations between the US and Mexico, while its diversified freight mix mitigates the impact of potential declines in a particular freight segment.

Moody's expects Kansas City Southern's operating margin to exceed 40% in 2022, after a steady upward trajectory for several years driven by substantial operational improvements based on the principles of precision scheduled railroading. Financial leverage is moderate, with adjusted debt to LTM EBITDA trending down to 2.3 times in 2022, following a peak of 2.8 times in 2020.

Moody's expects that liquidity will remain very good, notwithstanding planned dividend distributions to Canadian Pacific during the review by the Surface Transportation Board of the proposed combination. While the cash balance could be modest at times, liquidity is supported by considerable cash flow, a $600 million credit facility and the ability to repatriate cash from Mexico without U.S. tax costs.

The stable outlook is predicated on Moody's expectation that Kansas City Southern successfully realizes the growth opportunities that its network offers and that the operating margin continues its upward trajectory, after the company resolved the network congestion issues that hampered the efficiency of its operations in the first half of 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the operating margin is sustained well above 35%, debt/EBITDA is maintained at around 2 times, and Kansas City Southern maintains very good liquidity with very limited use of commercial paper or other short-term borrowings. Consistently good network fluidity and service levels are also considerations for a ratings upgrade, as is clarity with respect to the combination with Canadian Pacific and the related decisions about the debt structure.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that the operating margin will decrease towards 30%. The ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's anticipates that debt/EBITDA will increase to more than 2.75 times or if (retained cash flow minus capital expenditures)/debt is less than 10%. Extensive use of commercial paper concurrent with a modest cash balance or without ample credit facility back-up could also pressure the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296092. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kansas City Southern operates a Class I freight railroad in the central U.S., The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, and, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., owns a concession to operate Mexico's northeastern railroad. Revenue in 2021 was $2.9 billion.

