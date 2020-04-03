Moody's affirms ratings of Mauritian Banks; outlooks are negative

Rating actions follow negative outlook on Mauritius' government ratings
Limassol, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed all ratings and assessments of the three rated Mauritian
banks, namely: Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited ("MCB"),
SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd. ("SBM"), and Absa Bank
(Mauritius) Limited ("Absa Mauritius"). As part of
the same rating action Moody's has changed the outlook to negative
from stable on MCB's and Absa Mauritius' ratings. The
outlook for SBM remains negative since 26 April 2019.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
The rating action follows Moody's decision to change the outlook to negative
from stable on Mauritius government's Baa1 long-term issuer rating
on 1 April 2020. The negative outlook on the sovereign captures
risks to economic and fiscal metrics as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer
to Moody's press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420034.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- AFFIRMATION OF BANKS' RATINGS
The affirmation of the three Mauritian banks' ratings reflects the resilient
financial profile despite the increasingly challenging operating environment
thanks, in varying degrees, to their strong liquidity and
solid capital buffers. In addition, their profitability compares
favorably to similarly rated global peers.
-- NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS SOVEREIGN OUTLOOK AND INCREASINGLY
CHALLENGING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
The negative outlook is driven primarily by a potential weakening of the
Mauritian government's credit profile, as captured by the negative
outlook. All three banks benefit from one notch of systemic support
uplift and a weakening of Mauritius' credit profile will trigger
a re-assessment of our support assumptions.
Today's rating action also captures pressures on Mauritian banks'
standalone credit profiles, with the broader African economy and
operating environment impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and the collapse
of the oil price. In general, Moody's expects the economic
disruption, leading to lower economic growth both in Mauritius and
across the Africa region, will likely have a negative impact on
banks' asset quality and profitability metrics across banks'
domestic and offshore operations. While fiscal measures and central
bank support will prevent a more severe impact on the broader economy,
they are unlikely to fully counter the impact.
The current environment also creates refinancing and liquidity risks for
Mauritian banks because they have substantial confidence-sensitive
offshore deposits from international investors, although banks'
high liquidity buffers currently mitigate these risks.
A greater visibility over the depth and length of the current crisis will
be necessary in order to fully quantify the impact on banks' financial
metrics, and whether the impact means that banks' credit profiles
are no longer consistent with their current standalone credit assessments.
ISSUER-SPECIFIC RATING DRIVERS
MAURITIUS COMMERCIAL BANK LIMITED ("MCB")
The affirmation of MCB's Baa2 ratings reflects its strong capital levels
with shareholder's equity to assets of 11.5% and high
liquid assets at 47.8% of total assets as of December 2019,
and solid earnings generation capacity with net income at 2.2%
of tangible assets for the six months ending December 2019.
The negative outlook is driven primarily by a potential weakening of the
Mauritian government's credit profile, and by extension a weakening
sovereign capacity to support MCB, that will trigger Moody's
to re-assess its support assumptions. MCB's Baa2 long-term
deposit and issuer ratings currently capture its baa3 Baseline Credit
Assessment and one notch of rating uplift from our assumption of a high
level of support from the Government of Mauritius, in the event
of need, driven by MCB's importance to Mauritius' domestic financial
system where it has 47% of customer deposits.
The negative outlook also reflects potential pressure on the bank's
standalone credit profile. The coronavirus-induced economic
disruption will likely weigh on the bank's asset quality and profitability,
risks that are heightened by high borrower concentrations and the recent
plunge in oil prices given MCB's exposure to regional energy and
commodity financing, with around MUR75.6 billion on-
and off-balance-sheet exposures, or 27% of
the total as of June 2019.
SBM BANK (MAURITIUS) LTD. ("SBM")
The affirmation of SBM's Baa3 ratings reflects its solid capital levels
with shareholder's equity to assets of 10.1% and high
liquid assets at 44.3% of total assets as of September 2019,
and its earnings generation capacity with a net income to tangible assets
of 1.3% for the first nine months of 2019.
The negative outlook continues to reflect pressure on the bank's
standalone credit assessment given its weakened asset quality profile,
following the impairment of a large foreign client as communicated when
Moody's changed the outlook to negative on 26 April 2019 (see https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_399218).
The negative outlook now also captures potential further pressure on the
bank's asset quality and profitability from the coronavirus-induced
economic disruption, also in light of the high borrower concentration
risk.
The negative outlook also captures a potential weakening of the Mauritian
government's credit profile, and by extension a weakening sovereign
capacity to support SBM, that will trigger Moody's to re-assess
its support assumptions. SBM Baa3 long-term deposit and
issuer ratings capture its ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment and a one-notch
uplift, reflecting our assessment of a high likelihood of support
from the Government of Mauritius in the event of need, driven by
SBM's importance to the domestic financial system (21% of
domestic deposits as of end 2018) and its indirect government ownership
(28% through state-owned entities).
ABSA BANK (MAURITIUS) LIMITED ("ABSA MAURITIUS")
The affirmation of Absa Mauritius' Baa3 ratings reflects its sound
capital levels with shareholder's equity to assets of 9.9%
and high liquid assets at 46.6% as of September 2019,
and the bank's beneficial association with Absa Group Limited (Ba2 negative)
and other group companies in the region.
The negative outlook is driven primarily by a potential weakening of the
Mauritian government's credit profile, and by extension a weakening
sovereign capacity to support Absa Mauritius. Absa Mauritius's
Baa3 deposit ratings capture its ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment and a
one-notch uplift to the BCA stemming from our assessment of a moderate
likelihood of support from the Government of Mauritius, if needed,
driven by the bank's importance to Mauritius' domestic financial
system where it has 8% of customer deposits.
The negative outlook also reflects potential pressure on the bank's
standalone credit profile. The coronavirus-induced economic
disruption will likely weigh on the bank's asset quality and profitability,
risks that are heightened by Absa Mauritius' sizeable borrower concentrations
across segments and historical asset-quality volatility in domestic
corporate lending.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS (ESG)
Moody's does not currently have material concerns around Mauritian rated
banks' governance. However, corporate governance remains
a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring. While
Mauritius has been placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s
grey list, being identified as a jurisdiction with strategic anti-money
laundering and combating terrorist financing (AML/CFT) deficiencies,
Mauritius has made a high-level commitment to work with international
organisations to implement its action plan towards strengthening the effectiveness
of its AML/CFT regime within agreed timeframes.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The banks' outlooks could change back to stable if the sovereign
rating outlook is changed back to stable and if banks' financial
metrics remain commensurate to similarly rated global peers.
The ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded
or if the banks' financial metrics weaken materially, beyond
those of similarly rated global peers.
Conversely, any upward rating pressure on Mauritian banks'
ratings is limited given the negative outlook.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Baa1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed Baa1
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2,
Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-2
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed Baa2, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd.
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ba1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ba1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Baa2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed Baa2
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3,
Outlook Remains Negative
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-3
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed Baa3, Outlook Remains Negative
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ba1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ba1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Baa2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-2
.... Long- term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed Baa2
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-3
....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed Baa3, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
