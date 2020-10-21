Moody's affirms ratings of National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group; outlooks remain negative

Affirmations follow the banks' agreement to merge

Limassol, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and assessments of National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group (Samba), including their long-term and short-term deposit ratings at A1/P-1, and Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) at baa1 and a2 respectively. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings for both banks remains negative.

Today's rating action follows the official public announcement that the two banks have entered into a binding merger agreement on October 11, 2020. The merger remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021. Upon completion, NCB will remain as the operating entity and will acquire all of Samba's liabilities and assets in exchange for new NCB shares issued to Samba's shareholders.

RATINGS RATIONALE

NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK (NCB)

The affirmation of NCB's ratings reflects the agency's expectation that the merger will reinforce and eventually strengthen NCB's number one position in the market, and increase its resilience against current operating environment pressures. The rating agency notes, however, that the merger with Samba will not result in a significant shift in NCB's business mix or solvency given that NCB is about twice the size of Samba. Moody's expects the merged bank to maintain sound solvency and funding which support its current ratings. NCB's long-term deposit ratings are at the same level as Saudi Arabia's A1 issuer rating and capture the bank's solid Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1 and a three-notch uplift based on our expectation of a very high likelihood of government support which is reinforced post-merger as the entity increases its market share and become more domestically important.

NCB's baa1 BCA reflects the bank's strong funding and liquidity, underpinned by its position as Saudi Arabia's largest bank with a market share close to 19% of total assets as at June 2020. The BCA also reflect the bank's strong solvency, which includes robust capitalisation with tangible common equity to risk weighted assets (TCE) of 14.2%, sound asset quality with nonperforming loans (NPLs) of 1.8% and resilient profitability with net income (adjusted for AT 1 cost) at 1.7% of total tangible assets as at June 2020. These strengths are moderated by NCB's borrower and funding concentrations and the agency's view of continued pressure on both profitability and asset quality metrics in the next two years on the back of lower oil prices, reduced government spending and the coronavirus-induced disruption.

SAMBA

Moody's affirmation of Samba's ratings also reflects Moody's expectations that the bank's operations, standalone profile and probability of government support will not likely change until the merger is completed. Samba's A1 long-term deposit ratings are at the same level as Saudi Arabia's A1 long-term issuer rating and capture the bank's solid Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a2; and a one-notch uplift based on our expectation of a very high likelihood of government support.

Samba's a2 BCA is underpinned by its strong funding and liquidity profile; and strong solvency, with a tangible common equity at 15.4% of tangible assets as of June 2020. While profitability remains solid by global standards, higher loan-loss provisions have reduced bottom-line income. We expect continued pressure on both profitability and asset quality metrics in the next two years on the back of lower oil prices, reduced government spending and the coronavirus-induced disruption. Risks are accentuated by high credit concentrations, while the bank also has high funding concentrations in common to most Saudi banks.

The A1 foreign currency ratings assigned to the backed senior unsecured ratings issued by Samba Funding Limited are aligned with Samba's deposit ratings, reflecting that the instruments issued are direct, and unconditional obligations of Samba and rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Samba.

NEGATIVE OUTLOOKS

The negative outlooks for both banks are driven by 1) the potential weakening of the government's capacity to support the Saudi banks as indicated by the negative outlook on the government's A1 long-term issuer rating; 2) the deteriorating operating environment faced by the country's banks on the back of lower oil prices, spread of coronavirus and reduced government spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, any upgrade to the banks' ratings is unlikely in the near future. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings could be moved back to stable if the sovereign's outlook moves back to stable and Moody's assesses that the risks in the operating environment remain broadly stable.

The ratings of the banks could be downgraded if 1) the sovereign rating is downgraded, indicating a lower government capacity to provide support; and/ or 2) Moody's sees or expects to see a deterioration in the operating environment that would lead it to lower Saudi Arabia's macro profile or significant deterioration in the banks' solvency or funding profiles.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

